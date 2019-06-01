Review for Disney Fantasy to Caribbean - Eastern

We chose the Disney Fantasy due to the fun we had on the ship in 2018 and the fact that it was an 8 night cruise. First I want to highlight the good. 1. Check in was easy and very efficient and orderly. We had rain in the area when we checked in and Disney really got people thru the lines at security very efficiently. 2. The staff was excellent. Our room host was amazing, as was our ...