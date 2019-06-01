We have cruised several times, but this was our first Disney cruise. We were traveling with our adult daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters.
We flew into MCO (Orlando) the day before the cruise. We stayed at Embassy Suites Airport which had a free shuttle from the airport. The next morning we were picked up by a Suburban from Access Transportation to be driven to the port. I cannot ...
This cruise happened during the height of the Omicron wave when ships had started to tighten up onboard safety measures once again. With that said, and even with the safety protocols in place, Disney delivered quality entertainment, above average dining and wonderful, caring crew.
The other surprise with this cruise is that it was at the time where USVI were not allowing that many ships to ...
In general I think Disney does a terrific job of embarkation and disembarkation compared to other cruise lines I’ve experienced. There is a line to stand in to get your initial embarkation “ticket”, and the woman who served us was a bit of an idiot, including writing the wrong stateroom numbers on our boarding passes, but otherwise it was smooth. The only other thing which was TERRIBLY annoying ...
We selected this cruise because our first itinerary was a 3-Night Bahamian on the Wonder in February 2018, and that was much too short. This was a longer option, now that we knew we liked cruising, on a ship that was new to us, and nearly everyone I know recommended the Eastern Caribbean over the Western. The Very Merrytime designation was just a bonus. The travelers were myself, 28, and my mom, ...
Our very first time on a cruise. We were family of 6, adjoining rooms with daughter, son in law , 4 yr old and 6 yr old. Rooms were immaculate and the veranda views were beautiful. Disney app made scheduling character sessions, shows, activities and messaging between family members easy and convenient.
Food at cabanas was very good and varied. Shows were fantastic and magical for both the ...
We chose this cruise because our 3 year old grand-daughter is obsessed with Disney. Our Grand-daughter enjoyed this cruise and overall I thought it was a good solid cruise experience. However, I did not feel it was a good value for the money and overall it was just ok. For what I paid for this cruise, it should have been extraordinary and it just wasn't.
We were on the eight day Halloween ...
We chose the Disney Fantasy due to the fun we had on the ship in 2018 and the fact that it was an 8 night cruise.
First I want to highlight the good.
1. Check in was easy and very efficient and orderly. We had rain in the area when we checked in and Disney really got people thru the lines at security very efficiently.
2. The staff was excellent. Our room host was amazing, as was our ...
Spoiler Alert for Kids and Adults who "Believe" or Want To
About me: 60ish great aunt of these sailing kids, my 11th cruise, first and last on Disney
Who Sailed: Extended family of 8, 6 adults and 2 children, including a 5 year old who turned 6 on the cruise, in 3 balcony cabins booked a year before sailing.
Biggest Disappointments: Guest Services Handling of Gifts and Amenities (NOT our ...
The cruise was amazing. Food at Palo (brunch and dinner) were exceptional. Rely (brunch with champagne pairing) was incredible. Kids Club my kid was glued to it and constantly wanted to be there. Pirate Night was fun, and I realized that I could have enjoyed the fireworks from our veranda, but hey, it was fun to be with everyone.
Excursions, we did National Parks at British Virgin Island ...
We are a late-60s couple who enjoy cruising. This was our fifth cruise, first with Disney. We were traveling with a large family party. We had a very good time, but I thought I would write this review slanted toward older adults who are trying to decide if a Disney cruise is right for them. First the bottom line, then the good and the not so great.
Bottom line: it was great for an extended ...