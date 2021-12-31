We have cruised several times, but this was our first Disney cruise. We were traveling with our adult daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters.
We flew into MCO (Orlando) the day before the cruise. We stayed at Embassy Suites Airport which had a free shuttle from the airport. The next morning we were picked up by a Suburban from Access Transportation to be driven to the port. I cannot ...
My family and I cruised on the Disney magic for Spring break. This was my 1st Disney cruise, and 8th or 9th cruise overall so I was comparing Disney to Carnival and Royal Caribbean. My kids were 11 and 13 when we first booked this trip, but due to covid, it was postponed for 2 years so they were teenagers on this cruise. We spent over $5000 for our family of 4 to go on a 5 day cruise. I had ...
It was been about 9 years since we have sailed on Disney and our first cruise in 2 years (since Covid). We had an amazing time. We were concerned with Covid how it would go but in typical Disney fashion it exceeded our expectations.
We arrived to the port at 11 am. After dropping our luggage, we were ushered through to Covid testing. The entire Covid testing staff role modeled the Disney ...
This was my second Disney cruise, the first was on Wonder in 2009. I had great expectations and was expecting many things after watching Youtube videos from recent sailings in February 2022. This sailing was still capacity-controlled which I felt made the trip more enjoyable. Face masks were only required in the terminal while boarding and in the Walt Disney Theatre. Unfortunately, this sailing ...
We. We're scheduled to be on the fantasy 7 day cruise but to a poor airline we missed our departure time . So when we arrived in Florida our travel agent was able to book us on the magic 2 days later. We'll when we got to the magic we were already burned out due to all the issues we had. Well once we got onto the magic the crew and staff made all of the issues go away. The staff was 100 percent ...
This was truly a magical experience on the Disney Dream with my family of four (with a 3 year old and 8 month old!) Every single crew member was absolutely phenomenal! Our cabin was very spacious and well maintained. One thing I particularly enjoyed is the focus this cruise line puts on guests and families. Each night at dinner, multiple servers waited on our table and played with/ entertained our ...
We had a “magical” time on our Disney Cruise last week! Let me preface my review by saying I’m a fairly experienced cruiser, I believe this last cruise marked my 15th overall and 5th with Disney. This was my third time sailing on the Magic; the first in 2003 as a child, the second after graduating college in 2014, and again in 2022. It’s definitely not the newest ship on the block but Disney ...
This cruise happened during the height of the Omicron wave when ships had started to tighten up onboard safety measures once again. With that said, and even with the safety protocols in place, Disney delivered quality entertainment, above average dining and wonderful, caring crew.
The other surprise with this cruise is that it was at the time where USVI were not allowing that many ships to ...
We love the high level of service found on DCL. Great service at every turn and the crew go above and beyond to make your experience magical. We aren’t “Disney” people and still choose Disney cruises because they do such a great job! We find it affordable in the off season. The food was great. The entertainment cannot be beat, there is something for everyone in the family. The only area we found ...
We are Gold status cruisers with Disney and have been on all 4 ships. The pre-cruise vaccination and online registration requirements were simple. Upon port arrival, we were assisted with a pre-boarding Covid test. Then we were directed to wait in our vehicle in the parking garage until test results were available, which was about 45 minutes. We had to monitor our email for the results to be sent ...