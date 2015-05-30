The ship is old, so you do need to overlook the wear and tear, but the smaller size is nice.
First the bad--
1) Embarkation was the biggest mess I have ever seen-- all the tour buses came at the same time, there was no plan and we stood outside in the cold for several hours A HUGE mess. Started the trip on a bad note.
2) The food is so-so, watery eggs in the morning, dried out hamburger ...
This was our 22nd Disney cruise. We have been on all ships but I think the Magic is our favorite.
We reserved this cruise for the itinerary but we love the ship. We have an adult disabled daughter who still loves all the characters and we always bring her best friend, also disabled. They have the freedom to roam around on their own. The staff and crew are wonderful to them.
We had four ...
1. Room 8040 was terrible we keep hearing super loud thumping sounds from somewhere, my four year old who always sleeps like a baby woke up so many times and said it’s just too noisy
2. Food service was terrible, they ask you how you want the meat cooked but it’s never cooked to our preference and most things are cold when they reach us.
We weren’t very happy that there were many times when ...
This was the 3rd long'ish (>10 days) cruise we've gone to Europe via the Disney Magic, and it was once again, one of the best vacations we've ever had. So many reasons . . . I will miss many..
We love the ship, as it is just the right size for us and we booked very early, snagging one of the least expensive (white metal) veranda's in the stern of Deck 7 at a pretty reasonable price ...
We were a group of 11, spanning in age from 73 to 3. All in all, we really enjoyed ourselves and were more impressed by the cruise than we expected to be. Our cabins were even better than we hoped, and were very comfortable both for those in our party traveling solo and for our families of 3 and 4 to a cabin.
The highs:
1. Easily, the most friendly and engaging staff on the ship were the ...
We chose this Disney Cruise because of the itinerary and the opportunity to take advantage of a seldom-offered good rate by this company. Traveling as two adults, we were not overly interested in the character greetings etc. but it was charming nonetheless. Disney does make a great effort to provide adult-only areas, which was appreciated.
We arrived at London Heathrow two days prior to ...
Embarkation: After two days of visiting beautiful Copenhagen, our family was very excited for our second ever Disney Cruise (First was a Disney Dream 3-night Bahamas cruise in 2011)! After taking the crowded local bus line to the port, we were greeted by the expected wonderful hospitality of Disney. Every question we had about our luggage was quickly and happily answered. We then posed for a quick ...
We arrived in Copenhagen 2 days before our cruise and had a chance to get acclimated to the time change, do a city tour and enjoy Tivoli Gardens. It was our second visit to Copenhagen and it was absolutely delightful.
We visited the Viking Museum in Oslo and did the Hop-on/off tour. There was very little information on that tour, a bit disappointing but a lovely drive through the city. There ...
This is our 4 Disney cruise. All on the Magic. This is the first time we cruised since the refurbishment. Had a wonderful time. We stayed in London the week before. We made our own air and hotel reservations in London and Disney was not helpful in providing transportation to the port so we did that on our own also.
My kids are 10, 12 and 14 and only the 10 year old enjoyed the Edge (we were ...
We were on the first Baltic cruise for the Magic and it was wonderful. This was our 5th Disney cruise and 2nd on the Magic. We did some excursions thru the ship and some hop on / off bus. The excursions in St Petersburg - the bus highlight tours was extra special because of our guide - the canal tour not so special also because of the guide but was OK. The activities onboard are too many to ...