Disclaimer: we are not Disney die-hard fans. We were already in Miami and the dates worked for us.
We are a family of 4: one adult, one 14 yo and two 10 yo. We originally had whatever is below the 1 bedroom suite and it was VERY small. We were luckily able to upgrade to a 1 BR/2 BA suite on the 11th floor (bedroom closes off, separate seating/dining area plus a gorgeous verandah) as soon as ...
It was been about 9 years since we have sailed on Disney and our first cruise in 2 years (since Covid). We had an amazing time. We were concerned with Covid how it would go but in typical Disney fashion it exceeded our expectations.
We arrived to the port at 11 am. After dropping our luggage, we were ushered through to Covid testing. The entire Covid testing staff role modeled the Disney ...
This was my second Disney cruise, the first was on Wonder in 2009. I had great expectations and was expecting many things after watching Youtube videos from recent sailings in February 2022. This sailing was still capacity-controlled which I felt made the trip more enjoyable. Face masks were only required in the terminal while boarding and in the Walt Disney Theatre. Unfortunately, this sailing ...
We. We're scheduled to be on the fantasy 7 day cruise but to a poor airline we missed our departure time . So when we arrived in Florida our travel agent was able to book us on the magic 2 days later. We'll when we got to the magic we were already burned out due to all the issues we had. Well once we got onto the magic the crew and staff made all of the issues go away. The staff was 100 percent ...
This was truly a magical experience on the Disney Dream with my family of four (with a 3 year old and 8 month old!) Every single crew member was absolutely phenomenal! Our cabin was very spacious and well maintained. One thing I particularly enjoyed is the focus this cruise line puts on guests and families. Each night at dinner, multiple servers waited on our table and played with/ entertained our ...
We had a “magical” time on our Disney Cruise last week! Let me preface my review by saying I’m a fairly experienced cruiser, I believe this last cruise marked my 15th overall and 5th with Disney. This was my third time sailing on the Magic; the first in 2003 as a child, the second after graduating college in 2014, and again in 2022. It’s definitely not the newest ship on the block but Disney ...
We are Gold status cruisers with Disney and have been on all 4 ships. The pre-cruise vaccination and online registration requirements were simple. Upon port arrival, we were assisted with a pre-boarding Covid test. Then we were directed to wait in our vehicle in the parking garage until test results were available, which was about 45 minutes. We had to monitor our email for the results to be sent ...
It was our first Disney Cruise experience. Overall great and we enjoyed our the stateroom and room services a lot. The room is bigger than other cruise lines and is well designed. The only concern was the dining experience and food quality. We sailed with Royal Caribbean before and I would say the food quality and service were definitely not better than (or worse) Royal Caribbean even if the price ...
I have cruised with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian in the past and always had great cruising experiences. I was deterred by DCL’s hefty price tag, but I was convinced to give it a go when my family wanted to go as a joint birthday/Christmas celebration. Overall we all had a great time, and have already put down a deposit for our next cruise!
Embarkation was easy, and the staff was ...
The overall cruise was wonderful but certainly way too expensive. It cost us 20K for 9 people and the overall experience was not worth that much money. We took a Disney Cruise 5 years ago so had previous experience with the ship, the entertainment and the character interactions. I understand the changes for Covid but I do think they went overboard with their precautions and it really impacted ...