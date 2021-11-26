  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Disney Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Meghan's Beach USVI
At Tortola disembarking for a day onshore
Character interactions
Deck party and theming
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
1047 reviews

Meh - don’t go unless you’re a die hard Disney fan

Review for Disney Dream to Bahamas

User Avatar
DrMamax3
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Disclaimer: we are not Disney die-hard fans. We were already in Miami and the dates worked for us. We are a family of 4: one adult, one 14 yo and two 10 yo. We originally had whatever is below the 1 bedroom suite and it was VERY small. We were luckily able to upgrade to a 1 BR/2 BA suite on the 11th floor (bedroom closes off, separate seating/dining area plus a gorgeous verandah) as soon as ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Standard Inside Stateroom

Amazing cruise -1st trip during Covid

Review for Disney Dream to Bahamas

User Avatar
deaner1313
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

It was been about 9 years since we have sailed on Disney and our first cruise in 2 years (since Covid). We had an amazing time. We were concerned with Covid how it would go but in typical Disney fashion it exceeded our expectations. We arrived to the port at 11 am. After dropping our luggage, we were ushered through to Covid testing. The entire Covid testing staff role modeled the Disney ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Normaly a great cruise, but suffering from Covid and logistics.

Review for Disney Dream to Bahamas

User Avatar
FLyboyCruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was my second Disney cruise, the first was on Wonder in 2009. I had great expectations and was expecting many things after watching Youtube videos from recent sailings in February 2022. This sailing was still capacity-controlled which I felt made the trip more enjoyable. Face masks were only required in the terminal while boarding and in the Walt Disney Theatre. Unfortunately, this sailing ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Amazing company

Review for Disney Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
Grumpy5
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We. We're scheduled to be on the fantasy 7 day cruise but to a poor airline we missed our departure time . So when we arrived in Florida our travel agent was able to book us on the magic 2 days later. We'll when we got to the magic we were already burned out due to all the issues we had. Well once we got onto the magic the crew and staff made all of the issues go away. The staff was 100 percent ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Truly Family/ Guest Focused

Review for Disney Dream to Bahamas

User Avatar
MalloryTravels
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

This was truly a magical experience on the Disney Dream with my family of four (with a 3 year old and 8 month old!) Every single crew member was absolutely phenomenal! Our cabin was very spacious and well maintained. One thing I particularly enjoyed is the focus this cruise line puts on guests and families. Each night at dinner, multiple servers waited on our table and played with/ entertained our ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Our ‘Magical’ Voyage

Review for Disney Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
30somethincruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

We had a “magical” time on our Disney Cruise last week! Let me preface my review by saying I’m a fairly experienced cruiser, I believe this last cruise marked my 15th overall and 5th with Disney. This was my third time sailing on the Magic; the first in 2003 as a child, the second after graduating college in 2014, and again in 2022. It’s definitely not the newest ship on the block but Disney ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Great Cruise but Limited Entertainment

Review for Disney Dream to Bahamas

User Avatar
Peanut143
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are Gold status cruisers with Disney and have been on all 4 ships. The pre-cruise vaccination and online registration requirements were simple. Upon port arrival, we were assisted with a pre-boarding Covid test. Then we were directed to wait in our vehicle in the parking garage until test results were available, which was about 45 minutes. We had to monitor our email for the results to be sent ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah (oversized verandah)

Overall great except for the dining experience

Review for Disney Dream to Bahamas

User Avatar
sibuxiang
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

It was our first Disney Cruise experience. Overall great and we enjoyed our the stateroom and room services a lot. The room is bigger than other cruise lines and is well designed. The only concern was the dining experience and food quality. We sailed with Royal Caribbean before and I would say the food quality and service were definitely not better than (or worse) Royal Caribbean even if the price ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Great time with the family!

Review for Disney Dream to Bahamas

User Avatar
galian84
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

I have cruised with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian in the past and always had great cruising experiences. I was deterred by DCL’s hefty price tag, but I was convinced to give it a go when my family wanted to go as a joint birthday/Christmas celebration. Overall we all had a great time, and have already put down a deposit for our next cruise! Embarkation was easy, and the staff was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with disabled person

Wonderful Cruise and Service but limited entertainment and very poor photography experience

Review for Disney Dream to Bahamas

User Avatar
dinc
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The overall cruise was wonderful but certainly way too expensive. It cost us 20K for 9 people and the overall experience was not worth that much money. We took a Disney Cruise 5 years ago so had previous experience with the ship, the entertainment and the character interactions. I understand the changes for Covid but I do think they went overboard with their precautions and it really impacted ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge 1-Bedroom Suite with Verandah

Traveled with children

