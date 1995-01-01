Ultimate guide to cruising in: The Whitsundays

A Whitsundays cruise pairs warm weather and pretty beaches with plenty to do on, in, and above water so clear you won't believe your eyes. For starters, you'll have one or more chances to snorkel, dive and explore the Great Barrier Reef on catamarans from Cairns on the mainland or Airlie Beach. But it's not all about the reef. Hikes, secluded white-sand beaches, kayaking, jet skis and more are all on offer in the Whitsundays.

Carnival offers Whitsundays cruises year round, sometimes making stops along the Sunshine Coast. Royal Caribbean, Princess and most other lines – big and small – sail during Australia's summer months, and almost all depart from Brisbane or Sydney. To help plan your trip, see below for information on when to cruise to the Whitsundays, tips to make your journey even better and answers to frequent questions.