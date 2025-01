Ultimate guide to cruising in: U.K. and British Isles

A U.K. and British Isles cruise – including Ireland and smaller British Isles – is an immersion in history. Days are spent wandering idyllic towns, visiting castles and enjoying plenty of pints in local pubs. You'll get an up-close look at buzzing cities like London, Dublin and Edinburgh, but can also spend time at the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland, the Book of Kells at Trinity College and – of course – ever-mysterious Stonehenge. Not enough? Ghost tours are on offer in plenty of ports.