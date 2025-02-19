Ultimate guide to cruising the: South Pacific

South Pacific cruises offer so much more than laid-back tropical vibes. Indigenous Polynesian culture is as much a draw as snorkeling, sailing, biking and outdoor activities. Be a beach bum or as active as you wish – the South Pacific is a great tropical escape for anyone from Aussies needing a winter break to couples soaking up tropical romance in Hawaii and Tahiti.

Most South Pacific cruises from Australia depart Sydney or Brisbane, stopping in family-friendly Fiji, Vanuatu and New Caledonia. You'll find sailings from lines including Carnival, Princess and Oceania, among others. If French Polynesia is on your list, departures from Tahiti and Hawaii are options. To get planning, check out South Pacific cruise tips from experts and previous cruisers – plus itineraries and answers to your burning questions – below.