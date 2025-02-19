The 16th annual Best in Cruise Awards just released. See All Winners.

Bora Bora (Photo: Marcelo Alex/Shutterstock)

South Pacific

Tranquil beaches. Cultural festivals. And lush rainforests.

Ultimate guide to cruising the:South Pacific

South Pacific cruises offer so much more than laid-back tropical vibes. Indigenous Polynesian culture is as much a draw as snorkeling, sailing, biking and outdoor activities. Be a beach bum or as active as you wish – the South Pacific is a great tropical escape for anyone from Aussies needing a winter break to couples soaking up tropical romance in Hawaii and Tahiti.

Most South Pacific cruises from Australia depart Sydney or Brisbane, stopping in family-friendly Fiji, Vanuatu and New Caledonia. You'll find sailings from lines including Carnival, Princess and Oceania, among others. If French Polynesia is on your list, departures from Tahiti and Hawaii are options. To get planning, check out South Pacific cruise tips from experts and previous cruisers – plus itineraries and answers to your burning questions – below.

Cruises to the South Pacific

Check out the best South Pacific cruises and book yours now.

Pacific Islands Community Boards

Read what Cruise Critic Community members are saying about the Pacific Islands.

The 12 Best Cruise Ships in the South Pacific

Check out our ship breakdown guide for your next journey.

8 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About Cruising the South Pacific

Know before you go.

Our editors' picks

Frequently asked questions

Answers to your top questions from our experts

Fiji Princess

The Best Cruise Lines for Fiji Cruises

There's a line for every type of traveler.

What cruisers are saying

(5.0)
Truly Amazing and our Favorite Cruise Ever!South Pacific on Paul Gauguin

Every day they offered Polynesian dance lessons and local crafts on deck 8 at La Palette.One of our favorite days was Motu Mahana where we spent the full day.

Read More
Profile Image
SueD2210+ Cruises • Age 60s
(5.0)
Exceptional in every waySouth Pacific on Resilien...

We have been on many cruises and by far, this has Been our best experience.Excellent choice of restaurants, fitness...

Read More
Profile Image
Uke210+ Cruises • Age 60s
(5.0)
South Pacific on the Maje...South Pacific on Majestic...
d9945a47d25f4ebd9a366dbdea2446f1.jpg96b648b724344c82afce06d4ae0fcc65.jpg

We were in cabin which was just a few doors down from the Concierge Lounge which is, in my opinion, one of the best...

Read More
Profile Image
JSandage6-10 Cruises • Age 70s
(5.0)
Trip of a lifetime South Pacific on Paul Gau...
d0d336829a2440c58a1f8afb7c09d9ca.jpeg8774e4e47dba48a2a090cc5bc37e83c0.jpeg

1/2 4x4 interior tour with Ia Ora Na Tahiti Beautiful tour with waterfalls eels and best introduction to Tahiti be...

Read More
Profile Image
Dropout6-10 Cruises • Age 60s
More Reviews
Sea animals in Bora Bora lagoon
Crystal Serenity in Mo’orea, French Polynesia Photo Crystal Cruises

Ports in the South Pacific

Tahiti (Papeete)

213

Alotau

42

Champagne Bay (Vanuatu)

60

Isle of Pines (New Caledonia)

268

Lautoka

102

Bora Bora

191

Moorea

171

Apia, Samoa (formerly Western Samoa)

6

Research a Destination
Alaska CruisesAntarctica CruisesBahamas CruisesCaribbean CruisesEurope CruisesEurope River CruisesGreece CruisesHawaii CruisesIceland CruisesMediterranean CruisesMexico CruisesNorway CruisesUK & British Isles Cruises
Find a Cruise
Alaska ItinerariesAntarctica ItinerariesBahamas ItinerariesCanada/New England ItinerariesCaribbean ItinerariesEurope ItinerariesEurope River ItinerariesGreece ItinerariesHawaii ItinerariesMediterranean ItinerariesMexico ItinerariesPanama Canal ItinerariesTransatlantic Itineraries
Popular Ports
Baltimore PortBayonne PortBoston PortGalveston PortLos Angeles PortMiami PortNew Orleans PortNew York City PortOrlando PortSan Francisco PortSeattle PortTampa PortVancouver Port
Member Reviews
Carnival ReviewsCelebrity ReviewsCunard ReviewsDisney ReviewsHolland ReviewsMSC ReviewsNorwegian ReviewsOceania ReviewsPrincess ReviewsRoyal Caribbean ReviewsViking River ReviewsVirgin ReviewsWindstar Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.