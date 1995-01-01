Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Newsletter
Write a Review
Boards
Log In
Deals
Find a Cruise
Reviews
News
Cruise Tips
Home
Find a Cruise
Pacific Coastal Cruises
Ships to Pacific Coastal
Compare Pacific Coastal Ships Side by Side
Ships
Overview
Reviews
Deals
Ships
Overview
Reviews
Deals
Ships
We found you
34 ships
Sort: Popularity
Sort
Popularity
Price
Rating
A to Z
Z to A
Date Launched
Holland America Line
Koningsdam
785 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$42
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,650
Crew:
1,036
Launched:
2016
Ratio:
2.56:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, San Diego
FEATURES:
Blend
Half Moon I
Stuyvesant
Sun Deck
Happy Hour Drink Special
Photo Gallery
Afternoon Musical Concerts
Jogging Track
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Serenade Of The Seas
1,626 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$46
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,146
Crew:
884
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, Los Angeles, Tampa, Barcelona, Boston, Miami
FEATURES:
Conference Center
The Safari Club
Reflections Dining Room
Pool Games
Sports Tournament
Scavenger Hunts
Trivia
Game Shows
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Eurodam
1,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,104
Crew:
876
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.40:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, Seattle, San Diego
FEATURES:
Lido Pool
Billboard Onboard
The Dining Room
BBC Earth Onboard Features
Stuyvesant
Hydro Pool
Guest Services
Club HAL
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Zuiderdam
1,004 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,970
Crew:
800
Launched:
2002
Ratio:
2.46:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, San Francisco, Cape Town, Singapore, Dubai, Rotterdam, Boston, Quebec City, Sydney, Honolulu, Tokyo, Amsterdam
FEATURES:
Pinnacle Grill
Canaletto Restaurant
Fitness Center
Lido Pool
Half Moon
Live Nightly Music
Pinnacle Bar
Observation Deck
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Noordam
789 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,972
Crew:
811
Launched:
2006
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
Sydney, Vancouver, Whittier, San Diego, Fremantle, Auckland, Honolulu
FEATURES:
Team Trivia
Dining Room
Hot Tubs
Pinnacle Grill
The Atrium
Afternoon Tea
Billboard Onboard
Live Nightly Music
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Nieuw Amsterdam
888 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,160
Crew:
929
Launched:
2010
Ratio:
2.33:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Whittier, San Diego
FEATURES:
Hudson
Explorations Central Port Lectures
Digital Workshop
Bridge
Merabella Luxury Shop
Explorations Café
Beer Tasting
Lido Market
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Crown Princess
2,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2006
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Southampton, Southampton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle
FEATURES:
Center Court
Guest Services
The Salty Dog Grill
Steam
Princess Fine Arts Gallery
Live Music
Escapes Travel Café
Captain's Circle
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Discovery Princess
42 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$56
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,660
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2022
Ratio:
2.72:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Solstice
2,132 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$56
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,850
Crew:
1,250
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.28:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seattle, Vancouver, Yokohama, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Sydney, Singapore, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Sushi on Five
Lawn Club Shop
Team Earth
Enrichment Lectures
Shore Excursions
Michael's Club
The Entertainment Court
Sky Observation Lounge
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Royal Princess
1,699 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$59
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,560
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2013
Ratio:
2.64:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle
FEATURES:
Guest Services
Live Music
The Shops of Princess
Massage
Bullseye Laser Range
Tender Embarkation
Bellini's
Center Court
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Radiance Of The Seas
1,202 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$59
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,112
Crew:
894
Launched:
2001
Ratio:
2.36:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Sydney, Vancouver, Seward, Honolulu, San Diego, Tampa, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Galveston
FEATURES:
Windjammer Café Veranda
Game Broadcasts
Sports Deck
Adventure Ocean
RC Online
Giovanni's Table
English Pub
Shore Excursions
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Diamond Princess
900 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$59
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,670
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Kobe, Tokyo, Singapore, San Diego
FEATURES:
Outrigger Bar
The Conservatory
Platinum Studio
Theme Nights (Rock & Roll)
Steam Room
Skywalkers Nightclub
Fitness Classes
Solo travelers Get Togethers
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Grand Princess
1,551 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,594
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
1998
Ratio:
2.36:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, San Francisco, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Gents
Coffee & Cones
Michelangelo Dining Room
The Shops of Princess
Wedding Chapel
Oasis Bar
Disco and Dancing
Snooker's Cigar Bar
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Ruby Princess
1,894 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
San Francisco, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Galveston
FEATURES:
Ultimate Ship Tour
Horizon Terrace
Skywalkers Nightclub
Nightly DJ
The Mix
Beauty Salon
Internet Café
Conference Room
Hide Details
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Millennium
1,679 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$65
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,593
Crew:
1,024
Launched:
2000
Ratio:
2.53:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seward, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, San Juan, Singapore, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Mumbai, Yokohama, San Diego
FEATURES:
Photo Gallery
Pool Grill
Spa Café
Destination Concierge
Library
Persian Garden
Martini Bar / Crush
Game Shows
Hide Details
1
2
3
Take our survey