Compare Pacific Coastal Ships Side by Side

We found you 34 ships

Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

Holland America Line

Koningsdam

785 Reviews
Starting At
$42

/night

Passengers: 2,650

Crew: 1,036

Launched: 2016

Ratio: 2.56:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, San Diego

FEATURES:

Blend
Half Moon I
Stuyvesant
Sun Deck
Happy Hour Drink Special
Photo Gallery
Afternoon Musical Concerts
Jogging Track
Serenade of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International

Serenade Of The Seas

1,626 Reviews
Starting At
$46

/night

Passengers: 2,146

Crew: 884

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, Los Angeles, Tampa, Barcelona, Boston, Miami

FEATURES:

Conference Center
The Safari Club
Reflections Dining Room
Pool Games
Sports Tournament
Scavenger Hunts
Trivia
Game Shows
Eurodam

Holland America Line

Eurodam

1,137 Reviews
Starting At
$49

/night

Passengers: 2,104

Crew: 876

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.40:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, Seattle, San Diego

FEATURES:

Lido Pool
Billboard Onboard
The Dining Room
BBC Earth Onboard Features
Stuyvesant
Hydro Pool
Guest Services
Club HAL
Zuiderdam

Holland America Line

Zuiderdam

1,004 Reviews
Starting At
$49

/night

Passengers: 1,970

Crew: 800

Launched: 2002

Ratio: 2.46:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, San Francisco, Cape Town, Singapore, Dubai, Rotterdam, Boston, Quebec City, Sydney, Honolulu, Tokyo, Amsterdam

FEATURES:

Pinnacle Grill
Canaletto Restaurant
Fitness Center
Lido Pool
Half Moon
Live Nightly Music
Pinnacle Bar
Observation Deck
Holland America Line

Noordam

789 Reviews
Starting At
$49

/night

Passengers: 1,972

Crew: 811

Launched: 2006

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: Sydney, Vancouver, Whittier, San Diego, Fremantle, Auckland, Honolulu

FEATURES:

Team Trivia
Dining Room
Hot Tubs
Pinnacle Grill
The Atrium
Afternoon Tea
Billboard Onboard
Live Nightly Music
Holland America Line

Nieuw Amsterdam

888 Reviews
Starting At
$49

/night

Passengers: 2,160

Crew: 929

Launched: 2010

Ratio: 2.33:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Whittier, San Diego

FEATURES:

Hudson
Explorations Central Port Lectures
Digital Workshop
Bridge
Merabella Luxury Shop
Explorations Café
Beer Tasting
Lido Market
Princess Cruises

Crown Princess

2,137 Reviews
Starting At
$49

/night

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2006

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Southampton, Southampton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle

FEATURES:

Center Court
Guest Services
The Salty Dog Grill
Steam
Princess Fine Arts Gallery
Live Music
Escapes Travel Café
Captain's Circle
Princess Cruises

Discovery Princess

42 Reviews
Starting At
$56

/night

Passengers: 3,660

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2022

Ratio: 2.72:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Solstice

2,132 Reviews
Starting At
$56

/night

Passengers: 2,850

Crew: 1,250

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.28:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seattle, Vancouver, Yokohama, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Sydney, Singapore, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Sushi on Five
Lawn Club Shop
Team Earth
Enrichment Lectures
Shore Excursions
Michael's Club
The Entertainment Court
Sky Observation Lounge
Princess Cruises

Royal Princess

1,699 Reviews
Starting At
$59

/night

Passengers: 3,560

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2013

Ratio: 2.64:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle

FEATURES:

Guest Services
Live Music
The Shops of Princess
Massage
Bullseye Laser Range
Tender Embarkation
Bellini's
Center Court
Royal Caribbean International

Radiance Of The Seas

1,202 Reviews
Starting At
$59

/night

Passengers: 2,112

Crew: 894

Launched: 2001

Ratio: 2.36:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Sydney, Vancouver, Seward, Honolulu, San Diego, Tampa, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Galveston

FEATURES:

Windjammer Café Veranda
Game Broadcasts
Sports Deck
Adventure Ocean
RC Online
Giovanni's Table
English Pub
Shore Excursions
Princess Cruises

Diamond Princess

900 Reviews
Starting At
$59

/night

Passengers: 2,670

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Kobe, Tokyo, Singapore, San Diego

FEATURES:

Outrigger Bar
The Conservatory
Platinum Studio
Theme Nights (Rock & Roll)
Steam Room
Skywalkers Nightclub
Fitness Classes
Solo travelers Get Togethers
Princess Cruises

Grand Princess

1,551 Reviews
Starting At
$64

/night

Passengers: 2,594

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 1998

Ratio: 2.36:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, San Francisco, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Gents
Coffee & Cones
Michelangelo Dining Room
The Shops of Princess
Wedding Chapel
Oasis Bar
Disco and Dancing
Snooker's Cigar Bar
Princess Cruises

Ruby Princess

1,894 Reviews
Starting At
$64

/night

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: San Francisco, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Galveston

FEATURES:

Ultimate Ship Tour
Horizon Terrace
Skywalkers Nightclub
Nightly DJ
The Mix
Beauty Salon
Internet Café
Conference Room
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Millennium

1,679 Reviews
Starting At
$65

/night

Passengers: 2,593

Crew: 1,024

Launched: 2000

Ratio: 2.53:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seward, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, San Juan, Singapore, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Mumbai, Yokohama, San Diego

FEATURES:

Photo Gallery
Pool Grill
Spa Café
Destination Concierge
Library
Persian Garden
Martini Bar / Crush
Game Shows
