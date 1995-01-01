Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Newsletter
Write a Review
Boards
Log In
Deals
Find a Cruise
Reviews
News
Cruise Tips
Home
Find a Cruise
Pacific Coastal Cruises
Ships to Pacific Coastal
Compare Pacific Coastal Ships Side by Side
Ships
Overview
Reviews
Deals
Ships
Overview
Reviews
Deals
Ships
We found you
34 ships
Sort: Popularity
Sort
Popularity
Price
Rating
A to Z
Z to A
Date Launched
Holland America Line
Koningsdam
785 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$42
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,650
Crew:
1,036
Launched:
2016
Ratio:
2.56:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, San Diego
FEATURES:
Tamarind
Sun Deck
EXC Tours
Solo Traveler Get-Togethers
Explorer's Bar
Half Moon II
Disabled Restroom - Men
Cigars Under the Stars
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Serenade Of The Seas
1,626 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$46
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,146
Crew:
884
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, Los Angeles, Tampa, Barcelona, Boston, Miami
FEATURES:
Karaoke
Reflections Dining Room
Rita's Cantina
R Bar
Poolside Movies
Fuel Teen Disco
Shops of Centrum
Sports Deck
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Eurodam
1,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,104
Crew:
876
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.40:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, Seattle, San Diego
FEATURES:
Pools
Atrium
Ocean Bar
Art and Craft Classes
The Retreat
Club HAL
Beer Tasting
Tamarind
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Zuiderdam
1,004 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,970
Crew:
800
Launched:
2002
Ratio:
2.46:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, San Francisco, Cape Town, Singapore, Dubai, Rotterdam, Boston, Quebec City, Sydney, Honolulu, Tokyo, Amsterdam
FEATURES:
Solo Traveler Get-Togethers
Queen's Lounge & Culinary Arts Center
Art and Craft Classes
Afternoon Musical Concerts
Afternoon Tea
Fitness Classes
The Atrium
Feature Movie Matinees
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Noordam
789 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,972
Crew:
811
Launched:
2006
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
Sydney, Vancouver, Whittier, San Diego, Fremantle, Auckland, Honolulu
FEATURES:
Gallery Bar
Club HAL
Afternoon Tea
Art Gallery
Hydrotherapy Pool
Feature Movie Matinees
Martini Tasting
Women
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Nieuw Amsterdam
888 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,160
Crew:
929
Launched:
2010
Ratio:
2.33:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Whittier, San Diego
FEATURES:
Neptune Lounge
Cigars Under the Stars
Atrium
The Loft
Shop
Explorations Café
Lincoln Center Stage
Live Nightly Music
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Crown Princess
2,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2006
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Southampton, Southampton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle
FEATURES:
Sauna
Internet Café
Disco and Dancing
Promenade Galleria
The Shops of Princess
Promenade Deck
Lotus Spa Pool
Conference Room
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Discovery Princess
42 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$56
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,660
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2022
Ratio:
2.72:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Solstice
2,132 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$56
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,850
Crew:
1,250
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.28:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seattle, Vancouver, Yokohama, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Sydney, Singapore, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Fitness Center
Celebrity Central
Team Trivia
Persian Garden
Mast Grill
Comedy Shows
Solstice Deck
Grand Epernay Restaurant
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Royal Princess
1,699 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$59
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,560
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2013
Ratio:
2.64:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle
FEATURES:
Chef's Table Lumière
Celebrations
Gelato
The Pastry Shop
Princess Theater
Self-Service Laundromats
Beauty Salon
Movies Under the Stars
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Radiance Of The Seas
1,202 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$59
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,112
Crew:
894
Launched:
2001
Ratio:
2.36:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Sydney, Vancouver, Seward, Honolulu, San Diego, Tampa, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Galveston
FEATURES:
Kids' Pool
Giovanni's Table
Cascades Dining Room
Photo Gallery & Shop
Sports Court
Card Room
Vitality At Sea Fitness Center
Samba Grill
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Diamond Princess
900 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$59
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,670
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Kobe, Tokyo, Singapore, San Diego
FEATURES:
Disabled Restroom - Ladies/Gents
Neptune's Reef & Pool
Game Shows
Princess Links
Vivaldi Dining Room
Trident Grill
Pools
Skywalkers Nightclub
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Grand Princess
1,551 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,594
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
1998
Ratio:
2.36:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, San Francisco, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Shuffleboard
Nightly DJ
Hot Tubs
Prego Pizzeria
Deck Chess Set
Massage
Snooker's Cigar Bar
Gents
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Ruby Princess
1,894 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
San Francisco, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Galveston
FEATURES:
Adagio
Promenade Galleria
Comedy Shows
Michelangelo Dining Room
Conference Center
Youth Center
Nightly DJ
The Piazza
Hide Details
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Millennium
1,679 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$65
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,593
Crew:
1,024
Launched:
2000
Ratio:
2.53:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seward, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, San Juan, Singapore, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Mumbai, Yokohama, San Diego
FEATURES:
The Emporium
Celebrity Theater
Drink Specials
Hair Salon
Grand Foyer
Canyon Ranch Spa
Jogging Track
Demonstration Kitchen
Hide Details
1
2
3
Take our survey