Compare Pacific Coastal Ships Side by Side

We found you 34 ships

Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

Holland America Line

Koningsdam

785 Reviews
Starting At
$42

/night

Passengers: 2,650

Crew: 1,036

Launched: 2016

Ratio: 2.56:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, San Diego

FEATURES:

Tamarind
Sun Deck
EXC Tours
Solo Traveler Get-Togethers
Explorer's Bar
Half Moon II
Disabled Restroom - Men
Cigars Under the Stars
Serenade of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International

Serenade Of The Seas

1,626 Reviews
Starting At
$46

/night

Passengers: 2,146

Crew: 884

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, Los Angeles, Tampa, Barcelona, Boston, Miami

FEATURES:

Karaoke
Reflections Dining Room
Rita's Cantina
R Bar
Poolside Movies
Fuel Teen Disco
Shops of Centrum
Sports Deck
Eurodam

Holland America Line

Eurodam

1,137 Reviews
Starting At
$49

/night

Passengers: 2,104

Crew: 876

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.40:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, Seattle, San Diego

FEATURES:

Pools
Atrium
Ocean Bar
Art and Craft Classes
The Retreat
Club HAL
Beer Tasting
Tamarind
Zuiderdam

Holland America Line

Zuiderdam

1,004 Reviews
Starting At
$49

/night

Passengers: 1,970

Crew: 800

Launched: 2002

Ratio: 2.46:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, San Francisco, Cape Town, Singapore, Dubai, Rotterdam, Boston, Quebec City, Sydney, Honolulu, Tokyo, Amsterdam

FEATURES:

Solo Traveler Get-Togethers
Queen's Lounge & Culinary Arts Center
Art and Craft Classes
Afternoon Musical Concerts
Afternoon Tea
Fitness Classes
The Atrium
Feature Movie Matinees
Holland America Line

Noordam

789 Reviews
Starting At
$49

/night

Passengers: 1,972

Crew: 811

Launched: 2006

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: Sydney, Vancouver, Whittier, San Diego, Fremantle, Auckland, Honolulu

FEATURES:

Gallery Bar
Club HAL
Afternoon Tea
Art Gallery
Hydrotherapy Pool
Feature Movie Matinees
Martini Tasting
Women
Holland America Line

Nieuw Amsterdam

888 Reviews
Starting At
$49

/night

Passengers: 2,160

Crew: 929

Launched: 2010

Ratio: 2.33:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Whittier, San Diego

FEATURES:

Neptune Lounge
Cigars Under the Stars
Atrium
The Loft
Shop
Explorations Café
Lincoln Center Stage
Live Nightly Music
Princess Cruises

Crown Princess

2,137 Reviews
Starting At
$49

/night

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2006

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Southampton, Southampton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle

FEATURES:

Sauna
Internet Café
Disco and Dancing
Promenade Galleria
The Shops of Princess
Promenade Deck
Lotus Spa Pool
Conference Room
Princess Cruises

Discovery Princess

42 Reviews
Starting At
$56

/night

Passengers: 3,660

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2022

Ratio: 2.72:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Solstice

2,132 Reviews
Starting At
$56

/night

Passengers: 2,850

Crew: 1,250

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.28:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seattle, Vancouver, Yokohama, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Sydney, Singapore, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Fitness Center
Celebrity Central
Team Trivia
Persian Garden
Mast Grill
Comedy Shows
Solstice Deck
Grand Epernay Restaurant
Princess Cruises

Royal Princess

1,699 Reviews
Starting At
$59

/night

Passengers: 3,560

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2013

Ratio: 2.64:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle

FEATURES:

Chef's Table Lumière
Celebrations
Gelato
The Pastry Shop
Princess Theater
Self-Service Laundromats
Beauty Salon
Movies Under the Stars
Royal Caribbean International

Radiance Of The Seas

1,202 Reviews
Starting At
$59

/night

Passengers: 2,112

Crew: 894

Launched: 2001

Ratio: 2.36:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Sydney, Vancouver, Seward, Honolulu, San Diego, Tampa, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Galveston

FEATURES:

Kids' Pool
Giovanni's Table
Cascades Dining Room
Photo Gallery & Shop
Sports Court
Card Room
Vitality At Sea Fitness Center
Samba Grill
Princess Cruises

Diamond Princess

900 Reviews
Starting At
$59

/night

Passengers: 2,670

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Kobe, Tokyo, Singapore, San Diego

FEATURES:

Disabled Restroom - Ladies/Gents
Neptune's Reef & Pool
Game Shows
Princess Links
Vivaldi Dining Room
Trident Grill
Pools
Skywalkers Nightclub
Princess Cruises

Grand Princess

1,551 Reviews
Starting At
$64

/night

Passengers: 2,594

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 1998

Ratio: 2.36:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, San Francisco, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Shuffleboard
Nightly DJ
Hot Tubs
Prego Pizzeria
Deck Chess Set
Massage
Snooker's Cigar Bar
Gents
Princess Cruises

Ruby Princess

1,894 Reviews
Starting At
$64

/night

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: San Francisco, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Galveston

FEATURES:

Adagio
Promenade Galleria
Comedy Shows
Michelangelo Dining Room
Conference Center
Youth Center
Nightly DJ
The Piazza
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Millennium

1,679 Reviews
Starting At
$65

/night

Passengers: 2,593

Crew: 1,024

Launched: 2000

Ratio: 2.53:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seward, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, San Juan, Singapore, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Mumbai, Yokohama, San Diego

FEATURES:

The Emporium
Celebrity Theater
Drink Specials
Hair Salon
Grand Foyer
Canyon Ranch Spa
Jogging Track
Demonstration Kitchen
