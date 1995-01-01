  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Compare Pacific Coastal Ships Side by Side

We found you 34 ships

Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

Holland America Line

Koningsdam

785 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$42

/night

Passengers: 2,650

Crew: 1,036

Launched: 2016

Ratio: 2.56:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, San Diego

FEATURES:

Sun Deck
Bridge
Happy Hour Drink Special
Music Walk
Hot Tubs
Ocean Bar
America's Test Kitchen
Photo Gallery
Serenade of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International

Serenade Of The Seas

1,626 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$46

/night

Passengers: 2,146

Crew: 884

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, Los Angeles, Tampa, Barcelona, Boston, Miami

FEATURES:

Medical Facility
Chops Grille
Chef's Table
Poolside Movies
Next Cruise
Movie Screen
Live Music
Bar
Eurodam

Holland America Line

Eurodam

1,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49

/night

Passengers: 2,104

Crew: 876

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.40:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, Seattle, San Diego

FEATURES:

The Mainstage
Merabella Luxury Collection
Lincoln Center Stage
Beer Tasting
Gallery Bar
Explorer's Lounge
Club HAL
B.B. King's Blues Club & America's Test Kitchen
Zuiderdam

Holland America Line

Zuiderdam

1,004 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49

/night

Passengers: 1,970

Crew: 800

Launched: 2002

Ratio: 2.46:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, San Francisco, Cape Town, Singapore, Dubai, Rotterdam, Boston, Quebec City, Sydney, Honolulu, Tokyo, Amsterdam

FEATURES:

Sea View Bar
Canaletto Restaurant
Stuyvesant
Beer Tasting
Wine Tasting
Merabella Luxury Shop
Fitness Center
Sea View Pool
Holland America Line

Noordam

789 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49

/night

Passengers: 1,972

Crew: 811

Launched: 2006

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: Sydney, Vancouver, Whittier, San Diego, Fremantle, Auckland, Honolulu

FEATURES:

Journeys Ashore
Wine Tasting
Solo Traveler Get-Togethers
Merabella Luxury Shop
Sea View Bar
Explorer's Bar
Dining Room
Basketball Court
Holland America Line

Nieuw Amsterdam

888 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49

/night

Passengers: 2,160

Crew: 929

Launched: 2010

Ratio: 2.33:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Whittier, San Diego

FEATURES:

Half Moon
Journeys Ashore
Queen's Lounge & Culinary Arts Center
Pinnacle Bar
Hydrotherapy Pool
Cabana Club
Fitness Classes
Crow's Nest
Princess Cruises

Crown Princess

2,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49

/night

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2006

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Southampton, Southampton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle

FEATURES:

Gents
Splash Pool
Conference Center
Dancing Classes
Michelangelo Dining Room
Chill Out
The Sanctuary
Fitness Classes
Princess Cruises

Discovery Princess

42 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$56

/night

Passengers: 3,660

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2022

Ratio: 2.72:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Solstice

2,132 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$56

/night

Passengers: 2,850

Crew: 1,250

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.28:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seattle, Vancouver, Yokohama, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Sydney, Singapore, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Cafe al Bacio & Gelateria
Crush
Featured Films
Sky Conference Center
Aerobics
Mixology Classes
Fortunes Casino
Gents
Princess Cruises

Royal Princess

1,699 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$59

/night

Passengers: 3,560

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2013

Ratio: 2.64:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle

FEATURES:

Guest Services
Swirls
Symphony Dining Room
Lotus Spa & Salon
The Enclave
Disabled Restroom - Ladies/Gents
Game Shows
Chef's Table Lumière
Royal Caribbean International

Radiance Of The Seas

1,202 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$59

/night

Passengers: 2,112

Crew: 894

Launched: 2001

Ratio: 2.36:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Sydney, Vancouver, Seward, Honolulu, San Diego, Tampa, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Galveston

FEATURES:

Photo Gallery & Shop
Promenade Deck
Dance Parties
Cascades Dining Room
Optix Teen Disco
Pool
Helipad
Singapore Sling's
Princess Cruises

Diamond Princess

900 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$59

/night

Passengers: 2,670

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Kobe, Tokyo, Singapore, San Diego

FEATURES:

Game Shows
Shuffle Board
Sterling Steakhouse
Princess Fine Arts Gallery
The Sanctuary
Disco and Dancing
Grand Plaza
Santa Fe Dining Room
Princess Cruises

Grand Princess

1,551 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64

/night

Passengers: 2,594

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 1998

Ratio: 2.36:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, San Francisco, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Disco and Dancing
Alfredo's Pizzeria
Sabatini's Italian Trattoria
Prego Pizzeria
Pools
Terrace Pool
The Piazza
Sports Court
Princess Cruises

Ruby Princess

1,894 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64

/night

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: San Francisco, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Galveston

FEATURES:

Wine Tasting
Club Fusion
Deck Parties
Lotus Spa Pool
Ultimate Ship Tour
Teen Lounge
Terrace Pool
Movies Under the Stars
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Millennium

1,679 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$65

/night

Passengers: 2,593

Crew: 1,024

Launched: 2000

Ratio: 2.53:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seward, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, San Juan, Singapore, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Mumbai, Yokohama, San Diego

FEATURES:

Persian Garden
Pools
Art Gallery
Tuscan Grille
Captain's Club
Therapy / Treatment
The Studio
X Club
