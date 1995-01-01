Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Holland America Line
Koningsdam
785 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$42
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,650
Crew:
1,036
Launched:
2016
Ratio:
2.56:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, San Diego
FEATURES:
Sun Deck
Bridge
Happy Hour Drink Special
Music Walk
Hot Tubs
Ocean Bar
America's Test Kitchen
Photo Gallery
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Serenade Of The Seas
1,626 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$46
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,146
Crew:
884
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, Los Angeles, Tampa, Barcelona, Boston, Miami
FEATURES:
Medical Facility
Chops Grille
Chef's Table
Poolside Movies
Next Cruise
Movie Screen
Live Music
Bar
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Eurodam
1,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,104
Crew:
876
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.40:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, Seattle, San Diego
FEATURES:
The Mainstage
Merabella Luxury Collection
Lincoln Center Stage
Beer Tasting
Gallery Bar
Explorer's Lounge
Club HAL
B.B. King's Blues Club & America's Test Kitchen
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Zuiderdam
1,004 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,970
Crew:
800
Launched:
2002
Ratio:
2.46:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, San Francisco, Cape Town, Singapore, Dubai, Rotterdam, Boston, Quebec City, Sydney, Honolulu, Tokyo, Amsterdam
FEATURES:
Sea View Bar
Canaletto Restaurant
Stuyvesant
Beer Tasting
Wine Tasting
Merabella Luxury Shop
Fitness Center
Sea View Pool
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Noordam
789 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,972
Crew:
811
Launched:
2006
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
Sydney, Vancouver, Whittier, San Diego, Fremantle, Auckland, Honolulu
FEATURES:
Journeys Ashore
Wine Tasting
Solo Traveler Get-Togethers
Merabella Luxury Shop
Sea View Bar
Explorer's Bar
Dining Room
Basketball Court
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Nieuw Amsterdam
888 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,160
Crew:
929
Launched:
2010
Ratio:
2.33:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Whittier, San Diego
FEATURES:
Half Moon
Journeys Ashore
Queen's Lounge & Culinary Arts Center
Pinnacle Bar
Hydrotherapy Pool
Cabana Club
Fitness Classes
Crow's Nest
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Crown Princess
2,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2006
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Southampton, Southampton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle
FEATURES:
Gents
Splash Pool
Conference Center
Dancing Classes
Michelangelo Dining Room
Chill Out
The Sanctuary
Fitness Classes
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Discovery Princess
42 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$56
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,660
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2022
Ratio:
2.72:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Solstice
2,132 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$56
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,850
Crew:
1,250
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.28:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seattle, Vancouver, Yokohama, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Sydney, Singapore, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Cafe al Bacio & Gelateria
Crush
Featured Films
Sky Conference Center
Aerobics
Mixology Classes
Fortunes Casino
Gents
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Royal Princess
1,699 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$59
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,560
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2013
Ratio:
2.64:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle
FEATURES:
Guest Services
Swirls
Symphony Dining Room
Lotus Spa & Salon
The Enclave
Disabled Restroom - Ladies/Gents
Game Shows
Chef's Table Lumière
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Radiance Of The Seas
1,202 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$59
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,112
Crew:
894
Launched:
2001
Ratio:
2.36:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Sydney, Vancouver, Seward, Honolulu, San Diego, Tampa, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Galveston
FEATURES:
Photo Gallery & Shop
Promenade Deck
Dance Parties
Cascades Dining Room
Optix Teen Disco
Pool
Helipad
Singapore Sling's
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Diamond Princess
900 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$59
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,670
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Kobe, Tokyo, Singapore, San Diego
FEATURES:
Game Shows
Shuffle Board
Sterling Steakhouse
Princess Fine Arts Gallery
The Sanctuary
Disco and Dancing
Grand Plaza
Santa Fe Dining Room
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Grand Princess
1,551 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,594
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
1998
Ratio:
2.36:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, San Francisco, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Disco and Dancing
Alfredo's Pizzeria
Sabatini's Italian Trattoria
Prego Pizzeria
Pools
Terrace Pool
The Piazza
Sports Court
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Ruby Princess
1,894 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
San Francisco, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Galveston
FEATURES:
Wine Tasting
Club Fusion
Deck Parties
Lotus Spa Pool
Ultimate Ship Tour
Teen Lounge
Terrace Pool
Movies Under the Stars
Hide Details
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Millennium
1,679 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$65
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,593
Crew:
1,024
Launched:
2000
Ratio:
2.53:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seward, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, San Juan, Singapore, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Mumbai, Yokohama, San Diego
FEATURES:
Persian Garden
Pools
Art Gallery
Tuscan Grille
Captain's Club
Therapy / Treatment
The Studio
X Club
Hide Details
1
2
3
