Ultimate guide to cruising in: Norway

With a mix of Scandinavian charm and breathtaking landscapes, a cruise to Norway is an excellent choice for a year-round getaway. From riding to the top of Bergen's Mount Fløyen in a cable car to the incredible vistas at Geirangerfjord and other fjords along Norway's west coast, options for cool things to do are endless. Perhaps you've heard of a little thing called the Northern Lights?

While local cruise line Hurtigruten is the star of Norwegian cruising, most major cruise lines also offer itineraries with stops in Norway, including Celebrity, Norwegian and Viking. To help plan your trip, check out our expert tips below, including when to visit Norway, cruise lines sailing there, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.