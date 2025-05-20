The 16th annual Best in Cruise Awards just released. See All Winners.

Norwegian Fjords (Photo: Andrei Armiagov/Adobe Stock)

Norway

Breathtaking fjords. Snowy mountains. And the Northern Lights.

Ultimate guide to cruising in:Norway

With a mix of Scandinavian charm and breathtaking landscapes, a cruise to Norway is an excellent choice for a year-round getaway. From riding to the top of Bergen's Mount Fløyen in a cable car to the incredible vistas at Geirangerfjord and other fjords along Norway's west coast, options for cool things to do are endless. Perhaps you've heard of a little thing called the Northern Lights?

While local cruise line Hurtigruten is the star of Norwegian cruising, most major cruise lines also offer itineraries with stops in Norway, including Celebrity, Norwegian and Viking. To help plan your trip, check out our expert tips below, including when to visit Norway, cruise lines sailing there, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.

Everything You Need to Know About a Norway Cruise

Find out if a Norway cruise is for you.

9 Reasons to Cruise the Norwegian Fjords

See why Norway is the perfect cruise destination.

Cruises to Norway

Check out the best Norway cruises and book yours now.

Northern Europe & Baltic Sea Community Boards

Read what Cruise Critic Community members are saying about cruising Northern Europe & Baltic Sea.

Our editors' picks

Frequently asked questions

Answers to your top questions from our experts

Become a member for cruise tips, news and deals Continue with:

emailgooglefacebook
Northern Lights in Tromso, Norway (Photo: V. Belov/Shutterstock)

6 Reasons to Take a Northern Lights Cruise to Norway in Winter

There's more to see than just the lights.

What cruisers are saying

(5.0)
Our Nordic ExperienceNorwegian Fjords on Viking Neptune
a7ad5bc8077247a8a7d794f82bfd1858.jpg87859fee0aee4720ad8d307f973f46a7.jpgfbeed34683f34c34b2f878a2d5a03973.jpg373049949ef04b10865ecab0ad61eb29.jpg

It was so enjoyable to take a vacation with a company that goes to such an effort to give its guests a good time.Special kudos go to Cruise Director Ryan Bishop for making this part of the voyage work so well.

Read More
Profile Image
Horatio Nelson IX2-5 Cruises • Age 70s
(5.0)
Scandinavian wonderland!Baltic Sea on Viking Sky
a7c1a93cdac048eca9a510f8d5c00aa6.jpeg

We selected this cruise for two reasons: 1) several friends who have sailed with Viking several times and thorou...

Read More
Profile Image
Moonpenny2-5 Cruises • Age 70s
(5.0)
My Dream Trip to Norwegia...Norwegian Fjords on Holla...

We didn't go to dining room or speicality restaurant.The service from staff that took care of my room was fantastic...

Read More
Profile Image
Nurse32110+ Cruises • Age 60s
(5.0)
Fabulous cruise. Baltic Sea on Viking Mars

Food was very good and we used room services a little and that added to the great experience.Great way to get the d...

Read More
Profile Image
Jayhawk696-10 Cruises • Age 70s
(5.0)
I visited the furthest pl...Norwegian Fjords on Ambie...

There was so much to do on board when we were at sea, there was no time to get bored.Every place we visited was so ...

Read More
Profile Image
Jill Morris First Time Cruiser • Age 70s
More Reviews
Molde, Norway (Photo: mikolajn/Shutterstock)
Tromsø. Norway (Photo: Mykhailo Brodskyi/Shutterstock)

Ports in Norway

Oslo

434

Bergen

773

Alesund

285

Stavanger

353

Olden

220

Geiranger

189

Eidfjord

235

Tromso

116

Bergen (Photo:Mark_and_Anna_Wilson/Shutterstock)Explore Outside of Norway

Research a Destination
Alaska CruisesAntarctica CruisesBahamas CruisesCaribbean CruisesEurope CruisesEurope River CruisesGreece CruisesHawaii CruisesIceland CruisesMediterranean CruisesMexico CruisesNorway CruisesUK & British Isles Cruises
Find a Cruise
Alaska ItinerariesAntarctica ItinerariesBahamas ItinerariesCanada/New England ItinerariesCaribbean ItinerariesEurope ItinerariesEurope River ItinerariesGreece ItinerariesHawaii ItinerariesMediterranean ItinerariesMexico ItinerariesPanama Canal ItinerariesTransatlantic Itineraries
Popular Ports
Baltimore PortBayonne PortBoston PortGalveston PortLos Angeles PortMiami PortNew Orleans PortNew York City PortOrlando PortSan Francisco PortSeattle PortTampa PortVancouver Port
Member Reviews
Carnival ReviewsCelebrity ReviewsCunard ReviewsDisney ReviewsHolland ReviewsMSC ReviewsNorwegian ReviewsOceania ReviewsPrincess ReviewsRoyal Caribbean ReviewsViking River ReviewsVirgin ReviewsWindstar Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.