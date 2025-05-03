Ultimate guide to cruising the: Nile River

The Nile River needs no introduction – the region's breathtaking pyramids and ancient tombs are part of our collective cultural consciousness. But trust us: You'll still gasp in awe when seeing them in real life on a Nile River cruise. Whether you're traveling north or south, history and culture are everywhere, from the Great Pyramids near Cairo to Luxor and the Aswan High Dam.

Viking, Uniworld and Avalon Waterways all sail the Nile River and offer an array of shore excursions including a tour of the Valley of the Kings in Luxor and the Temple of Khnum in Esna. To help plan your trip, check out our expert tips below, including when to go on a Nile River cruise, cruise lines sailing the region, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.