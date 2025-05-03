The 16th annual Best in Cruise Awards just released. See All Winners.

Aswan on the Nile River (Photo: AlexAnton/Adobe Stock)

Nile River

Ancient temples. Wondrous pyramids. And golden sunsets.

Ultimate guide to cruising the:Nile River

The Nile River needs no introduction – the region's breathtaking pyramids and ancient tombs are part of our collective cultural consciousness. But trust us: You'll still gasp in awe when seeing them in real life on a Nile River cruise. Whether you're traveling north or south, history and culture are everywhere, from the Great Pyramids near Cairo to Luxor and the Aswan High Dam.

Viking, Uniworld and Avalon Waterways all sail the Nile River and offer an array of shore excursions including a tour of the Valley of the Kings in Luxor and the Temple of Khnum in Esna. To help plan your trip, check out our expert tips below, including when to go on a Nile River cruise, cruise lines sailing the region, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.

Nile River Cruise: 9 Tips to Perfectly Cruise the Nile in Egypt

Is It Safe to Cruise the Nile River?

Get the best safety tips for your travels on the Nile.

Nile River Cruises

Check out the best Nile River cruises and book yours now.

Nile River Cruise Map

Here's everything you need to know about the standout ports and landmarks on the Nile.

Nile River Cruises

11 nights Africa

11 nights Africa

41 reviews
Cairo (Port Said)
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
River Tosca
May 3, 2025 (+9)
From:
$5,599PP
4 deals available
11 nights Africa

11 nights Africa

41 reviews
Cairo (Port Said)
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
River Tosca
Jan 3, 2026 (+9)
From:
$6,739PP
4 deals available
More Cruise Deals

Frequently asked questions

Answers to your top questions from our experts

Viking Aton on the Nile

Everything You Need to Know About Sailing a Nile River Cruise with Viking

Here's what it's like to sail on a Viking ship in Egypt.

What cruisers are saying

(5.0)
Epic Adventure Among the Wonders of Ancient EgyptMiddle East on Viking Aton
a8ce938d4fb643d892ae73ccad2c5ac8.jpeg

Thank you Viking for making every effort to safely see our friends and family return home.Also, very importantly; while in Jordan Viking did an amazing job supporting and ensuring calm, efficient, and consistent service even in the midst of the histo...

Read More
Profile Image
SciviasFirst Time Cruiser • Age 70s
(5.0)
Absolutely fabulous exper...Middle East on S.S. Sphin...

We did so many exciting things (Aswan, Abul Simbel, etc) that it would take me too much time to go through everythi...

Read More
Profile Image
sfoleyFirst Time Cruiser • Age 70s
(5.0)
A once in a lifetime trip...Middle East on Viking Osi...

From our time in Cairo to the actual cruise down the Nile I was totally enthralled with the itinerary that Viking p...

Read More
Profile Image
Cruisetemple16-10 Cruises • Age 70s
(5.0)
Cruise from Luxor to Aswa...Middle East on Viking Ra

But the cruise up the Nile made the trip the most memorable.Viking has made a repeat customer of us for life.

Read More
Profile Image
Duffee110+ Cruises • Age 70s
(5.0)
Best Cruise Ever!Middle East on Viking Osi...

The Room cleaning staff (especially Ali) was professional, polite and always available to help in anyway possible.T...

Read More
Profile Image
artjurema2-5 Cruises • Age 60s
More Reviews
Cruise ship on the Nile River (Photo: erichon/Shutterstock.com)
Entrance to the Abu Simbel temple complex (Photo: Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock.com)

Ports on the Nile River

Luxor

15

Aswan

15

Research a Destination
Alaska CruisesAntarctica CruisesBahamas CruisesCaribbean CruisesEurope CruisesEurope River CruisesGreece CruisesHawaii CruisesIceland CruisesMediterranean CruisesMexico CruisesNorway CruisesUK & British Isles Cruises
Find a Cruise
Alaska ItinerariesAntarctica ItinerariesBahamas ItinerariesCanada/New England ItinerariesCaribbean ItinerariesEurope ItinerariesEurope River ItinerariesGreece ItinerariesHawaii ItinerariesMediterranean ItinerariesMexico ItinerariesPanama Canal ItinerariesTransatlantic Itineraries
Popular Ports
Baltimore PortBayonne PortBoston PortGalveston PortLos Angeles PortMiami PortNew Orleans PortNew York City PortOrlando PortSan Francisco PortSeattle PortTampa PortVancouver Port
Member Reviews
Carnival ReviewsCelebrity ReviewsCunard ReviewsDisney ReviewsHolland ReviewsMSC ReviewsNorwegian ReviewsOceania ReviewsPrincess ReviewsRoyal Caribbean ReviewsViking River ReviewsVirgin ReviewsWindstar Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.