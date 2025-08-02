The 16th annual Best in Cruise Awards just released. See All Winners.

Lake Marian in New Zealand (Photo: Jiri Foltyn/Adobe Stock)

New Zealand

Emerald green hills. Stunning wineries. And scenic fjords.

Ultimate guide to cruising in:New Zealand

Dramatic landscapes. Cinematic mountains. Maori culture. A cruise to New Zealand – across the ditch, as they say – is nothing short of spectacular. Get your local wine fix in Picton and Napier. Visit landscapes made famous by the "Lord of the Rings" movies near Wellington and Tauranga. Witness the resilient traditions of the Maori People in the Bay of Islands (Pēwhairangi). And don't forget the towering seaside mountains at Fiordland National Park.

Princess and Carnival offer popular big-ship cruises to New Zealand from Sydney (and vice versa), as well as longer round-trip itineraries. However, you'll also find small-ship lines visiting hard-to-reach destinations, including Silversea and Coral Expeditions (though the latter only cruises in New Zealand). Check out our New Zealand cruise tips below, including when to go, itineraries, and advice from previous cruisers.

Cruises to New Zealand

Check out the best New Zealand cruises and book yours now.

New Zealand and Australia Community Boards

Read what Cruise Critic Community members are saying about New Zealand and Australia.

Our editors' picks

Failed to load.

New Zealand Cruises

15 nights Australia & New Zealand

15 nights Australia & New Zealand

825 reviews
Sydney (Australia)
Oceania Cruises
Riviera
Mar 15, 2026
From:
$7,099PP
7 deals available
16 nights World Cruise

16 nights World Cruise

68 reviews
Tahiti (Papeete)
Silversea
Silver Dawn
Feb 7, 2026
From:
$14,400PP
6 deals available
7 nights Baltic Sea

7 nights Baltic Sea

163 reviews
Greenock (Glasgow)
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Sojourn
Aug 2, 2025
From:
$3,622PP
5 deals available
30 nights Australia & New Zealand

30 nights Australia & New Zealand

636 reviews
Auckland
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Orion
Feb 22, 2027
From:
$15,498PP
5 deals available
33 nights South Pacific

33 nights South Pacific

2,266 reviews
Brisbane
Princess Cruises
Crown Princess
Sep 4, 2026
From:
$4,278PP
3 deals available
39 nights South Pacific

39 nights South Pacific

1,041 reviews
Los Angeles
Princess Cruises
Coral Princess
Jan 21, 2026
From:
$6,937PP
3 deals available
14 nights Australia & New Zealand

14 nights Australia & New Zealand

852 reviews
Auckland
Holland America Line
Noordam
Nov 23, 2025
From:
$2,089PP
7 deals available
10 nights Australia & New Zealand

10 nights Australia & New Zealand

2,903 reviews
Sydney (Australia)
Royal Caribbean International
Anthem of the Seas
Nov 10, 2025
From:
$1,221PP
7 deals available
21 nights South Pacific

21 nights South Pacific

1,810 reviews
Auckland
Princess Cruises
Royal Princess
Apr 2, 2027
From:
$1,868PP
8 deals available
25 nights South Pacific

25 nights South Pacific

2,266 reviews
Auckland
Princess Cruises
Crown Princess
Nov 9, 2026
From:
$1,778PP
8 deals available
14 nights Australia & New Zealand

14 nights Australia & New Zealand

852 reviews
Auckland
Holland America Line
Noordam
Mar 1, 2026 (+3)
From:
$1,959PP
8 deals available
33 nights South Pacific

33 nights South Pacific

1,041 reviews
Honolulu
Princess Cruises
Coral Princess
Jan 27, 2026
From:
$6,208PP
3 deals available
More Cruise Deals

Frequently asked questions

Answers to your top questions from our experts

Celebrity Edge made its debut in New Zealand on December 12 2023 the first time an Edge-series ship has been NZ-based

What cruisers are saying

(5.0)
Excellent Way to Experience New Zealand and Australia South Pacific on Norwegian Spirit
ee6528ca3e724b59a48f41e7ebf45322.jpeg6c957de2d3474c42bb28b4da8f18cf0e.jpeg0195f37be84d4f89bf5969d3fd586662.jpegd50e19ef82ba46e0b79b662d248f49ad.jpeg2f2e19cd03e142f3a1397aaaf6b3884e.jpegda341b35e4c24849a439cf1f787eac22.jpg

Being on deck 13 when we cruised into Sydney Harbor (and under the Harbor Bridge) at 4:50 a.We keep coming back because the relaxed experience on the ship and flexible dining suit us.

Read More
Profile Image
kimmathias6-10 Cruises • Age 60s
(5.0)
Loved this first trip on ...Australia & New Zealand o...

The crew were lovely and very obviously enjoyed each other's company and their jobs on the ship.This cruise line ob...

Read More
Profile Image
CruiseCoupleX10+ Cruises • Age 40s
(5.0)
Great tripAustralia & New Zealand o...

It was nice to be able to make reservations for the three restaurants that required reservations on board.Comfortab...

Read More
Profile Image
lordby012-5 Cruises • Age 70s
(5.0)
Silver Muse modifies itin...Australia & New Zealand o...
7f3a48a9a4a54913b088b4e36388bcbd.jpg17b4fd4a840041a085c2f86d1a0995c2.jpg

" This tour took us to a pie bakery, an ice cream shop, Good Food Market in Mount Maunganui, an avocado orchard, a...

Read More
Profile Image
553Makai10+ Cruises • Age 70s
More Reviews
Aerial view on Auckland city center over Waitemata Harbour. New Zealand
Bay of Islands (Photo:DmitrySerbin/Shutterstock)

Ports in New Zealand

Wellington

436

Picton

166

Tauranga

330

Auckland

447

Napier

189

Bay of Islands

51

Lifou

125

Akaroa

201

Research a Destination
Alaska CruisesAntarctica CruisesBahamas CruisesCaribbean CruisesEurope CruisesEurope River CruisesGreece CruisesHawaii CruisesIceland CruisesMediterranean CruisesMexico CruisesNorway CruisesUK & British Isles Cruises
Find a Cruise
Alaska ItinerariesAntarctica ItinerariesBahamas ItinerariesCanada/New England ItinerariesCaribbean ItinerariesEurope ItinerariesEurope River ItinerariesGreece ItinerariesHawaii ItinerariesMediterranean ItinerariesMexico ItinerariesPanama Canal ItinerariesTransatlantic Itineraries
Popular Ports
Baltimore PortBayonne PortBoston PortGalveston PortLos Angeles PortMiami PortNew Orleans PortNew York City PortOrlando PortSan Francisco PortSeattle PortTampa PortVancouver Port
Member Reviews
Carnival ReviewsCelebrity ReviewsCunard ReviewsDisney ReviewsHolland ReviewsMSC ReviewsNorwegian ReviewsOceania ReviewsPrincess ReviewsRoyal Caribbean ReviewsViking River ReviewsVirgin ReviewsWindstar Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.