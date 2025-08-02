The Best Time to Visit New Zealand on a Cruise: A Guide
5 min read
The 16th annual Best in Cruise Awards just released. See All Winners.
Emerald green hills. Stunning wineries. And scenic fjords.
Dramatic landscapes. Cinematic mountains. Maori culture. A cruise to New Zealand – across the ditch, as they say – is nothing short of spectacular. Get your local wine fix in Picton and Napier. Visit landscapes made famous by the "Lord of the Rings" movies near Wellington and Tauranga. Witness the resilient traditions of the Maori People in the Bay of Islands (Pēwhairangi). And don't forget the towering seaside mountains at Fiordland National Park.
Princess and Carnival offer popular big-ship cruises to New Zealand from Sydney (and vice versa), as well as longer round-trip itineraries. However, you'll also find small-ship lines visiting hard-to-reach destinations, including Silversea and Coral Expeditions (though the latter only cruises in New Zealand). Check out our New Zealand cruise tips below, including when to go, itineraries, and advice from previous cruisers.
Answers to your top questions from our experts
Being on deck 13 when we cruised into Sydney Harbor (and under the Harbor Bridge) at 4:50 a.We keep coming back because the relaxed experience on the ship and flexible dining suit us.