Ultimate guide to cruising in: New Zealand

Dramatic landscapes. Cinematic mountains. Maori culture. A cruise to New Zealand – across the ditch, as they say – is nothing short of spectacular. Get your local wine fix in Picton and Napier. Visit landscapes made famous by the "Lord of the Rings" movies near Wellington and Tauranga. Witness the resilient traditions of the Maori People in the Bay of Islands (Pēwhairangi). And don't forget the towering seaside mountains at Fiordland National Park.

Princess and Carnival offer popular big-ship cruises to New Zealand from Sydney (and vice versa), as well as longer round-trip itineraries. However, you'll also find small-ship lines visiting hard-to-reach destinations, including Silversea and Coral Expeditions (though the latter only cruises in New Zealand). Check out our New Zealand cruise tips below, including when to go, itineraries, and advice from previous cruisers.