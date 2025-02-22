The 16th annual Best in Cruise Awards just released. See All Winners.

Cenote Samula in Yucatan, Mexico

Mexico

Stunning beaches. Delicious eats. Endless things to do.

Ultimate guide to cruising in:Mexico

For those craving sandy beaches, a vibrant culinary scene, ancient Indigenous history, surfing, diving, snorkeling – well, let's just say that a Mexico cruise ticks every box. On the Pacific Coast, cruises sail the Mexican Riviera, Los Cabos and the Sea of Cortez, where you'll find cute towns, huge waves, amazing whale watching and, of course, tequila right in Jalisco. On the Caribbean side, Cozumel and Costa Maya are a snorkeler's dream, and well within reach of cenotes and ancient Mayan pyramids.

Major cruise lines like Carnival, Disney, and Royal Caribbean offer year-round Mexican Riviera itineraries as well as Caribbean cruises stopping in Cozumel and elsewhere. To help plan your trip, check out our expert tips below, including when to visit Mexico, cruise lines sailing there and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.

Best Mexican Riviera and Baja Shore Excursions

See all the Mexican Riviera has to offer.

Everything You Need to Know About Mexican Riviera Cruises

This coastal region has a ton to offer.

Cruises to Mexico

Check out the best Mexico cruises and book yours now.

Mexico Community Boards

Read what Cruise Critic Community members are saying about Mexico.

Our editors' picks

Frequently asked questions

Answers to your top questions from our experts

Become a member for cruise tips, news and deals Continue with:

emailgooglefacebook
Cozumel Island in Riviera Maya of Mayan Mexico (Photo: Tono Balaguer/Shutterstock)

10 Best Beaches in Mexico for Cruisers

Grab your sunscreen and hit the sand.

What cruisers are saying

(5.0)
Great week in Mexico!Mexican Riviera on Carnival Panorama

The first night we had a killer table by the window watching the sunset with excellent waiters, so we immediately made a standing reservation for that table and time—it’s a little known perk of booking “your time dining”.Where we live, we can patroni...

Read More
Profile Image
PattiPB10+ Cruises • Age 50s
(5.0)
Super relaxing had a grea...Mexican Riviera on Discov...
491be9e42dca4d6d8a09c4e0000b6d41.jpg80526dd51c464ecabd539d1d581c0879.jpg

We would go back to our room shower and then go to dinner (MDR 3 times, Crown Grill 1 Time, Sabatini’s 1 Time, The ...

Read More
Profile Image
vcgeno10+ Cruises • Age 60s
(5.0)
Hazle Mexican Riviera Car...Mexican Riviera on Carniv...
2d93af0c331f49e2a3713ec7e615a095.jpg0eee04dad6d3422da44078fa62addfb6.jpg

The food on the whole trip was fantastic and let's face it one of the biggest reasons to go on a cruise is for the ...

Read More
Profile Image
Waynehazle2-5 Cruises • Age 50s
(5.0)
WOW! When can we go agai...Mexican Riviera on Nation...

The ship did a countdown at 9 pm so everyone could go to bed early.Lunch and dinner were creative (you have to sign...

Read More
Profile Image
FLcruzer021410+ Cruises • Age 60s
More Reviews
Costa Maya (Photo:Roman Stetsyk/Shutterstock)
Puerto Vallarta (Photo:Diego Grandi/Shutterstock)

Ports in Mexico

Mazatlan

751

Cabo San Lucas

1,611

Puerto Vallarta

1,181

Manzanillo

108

Acapulco

267

Costa Maya

3,282

Cozumel

7,955

Santa Maria beach by Cabo San Lucas on a sunny dayExplore Outside of Mexico

  • Acapulco
  • Cabo San Lucas
  • Catalina Island (California)
  • Ensenada
  • Huatulco
  • Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo
  • La Paz
  • Manzanillo
  • Mazatlan
  • Puerto Vallarta
  • Rocky Point (Puerto Penasco)

    • Research a Destination
    Alaska CruisesAntarctica CruisesBahamas CruisesCaribbean CruisesEurope CruisesEurope River CruisesGreece CruisesHawaii CruisesIceland CruisesMediterranean CruisesMexico CruisesNorway CruisesUK & British Isles Cruises
    Find a Cruise
    Alaska ItinerariesAntarctica ItinerariesBahamas ItinerariesCanada/New England ItinerariesCaribbean ItinerariesEurope ItinerariesEurope River ItinerariesGreece ItinerariesHawaii ItinerariesMediterranean ItinerariesMexico ItinerariesPanama Canal ItinerariesTransatlantic Itineraries
    Popular Ports
    Baltimore PortBayonne PortBoston PortGalveston PortLos Angeles PortMiami PortNew Orleans PortNew York City PortOrlando PortSan Francisco PortSeattle PortTampa PortVancouver Port
    Member Reviews
    Carnival ReviewsCelebrity ReviewsCunard ReviewsDisney ReviewsHolland ReviewsMSC ReviewsNorwegian ReviewsOceania ReviewsPrincess ReviewsRoyal Caribbean ReviewsViking River ReviewsVirgin ReviewsWindstar Reviews
    Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
    By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

    © 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.