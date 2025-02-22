Ultimate guide to cruising in: Mexico

For those craving sandy beaches, a vibrant culinary scene, ancient Indigenous history, surfing, diving, snorkeling – well, let's just say that a Mexico cruise ticks every box. On the Pacific Coast, cruises sail the Mexican Riviera, Los Cabos and the Sea of Cortez, where you'll find cute towns, huge waves, amazing whale watching and, of course, tequila right in Jalisco. On the Caribbean side, Cozumel and Costa Maya are a snorkeler's dream, and well within reach of cenotes and ancient Mayan pyramids.

Major cruise lines like Carnival, Disney, and Royal Caribbean offer year-round Mexican Riviera itineraries as well as Caribbean cruises stopping in Cozumel and elsewhere. To help plan your trip, check out our expert tips below, including when to visit Mexico, cruise lines sailing there and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.