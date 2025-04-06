The 16th annual Best in Cruise Awards just released. See All Winners.

Acropolis of Lindos

Mediterranean

Photo-worthy architecture. Coastal views. Fresh local cuisine.

Ultimate guide to cruising in:Mediterranean

A Mediterranean cruise is your portal into the rich history, culture, cuisine and natural beauty of dream destinations like Santorini, Barcelona, Rome, Croatia and Mallorca. Whether you seek out the ancient ruins of Athens, sail down the romantic canals of Venice, or soak up some rays on the sun-drenched beaches of the Greek Isles, a Mediterranean cruise deserves a spot at the top of your vacation bucket list.

Numerous cruise lines sail the Mediterranean, including Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), MSC, Princess and Celebrity. To help plan your trip, check out our expert tips below, including when to visit the Mediterranean, cruise lines sailing there, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.

What cruisers are saying

(5.0)
Amazing Azamara - Athens to VeniceEurope - Eastern Mediterranean on Azamara Pursuit

During the full day in Mykonos and Delos the itinerary was flipped with our time in the morning quickly walking past shops that were receiving deliveries and refuse pick-up, then off to Delos in the exhausting sun where everyone opted for the hour of...

Read More
Profile Image
Davella2-5 Cruises • Age 60s
(5.0)
Great Cruise in Mediterra...Europe - Western Mediterr...
We chose this cruise for several reasons: A) it was off season (April 28-May 5th) and while Mediterranean weather c...

Read More
Profile Image
Misty Morning10+ Cruises • Age 60s
(5.0)
An Incredible JourneyEurope - Western Mediterr...
There were so many places onboard inside and out to have quiet time to yourself.The spa is also part of the package...

Read More
Profile Image
DouglasKeith2-5 Cruises • Age 60s
(5.0)
Viking Saturn - Venice to...Europe - Eastern Mediterr...

First stop we did another motor tour across the island and saw a monistary that overlooked a rock formation that is...

Read More
Profile Image
CN92deFirst Time Cruiser • Age 50s
(5.0)
Great Introduction to Win...Europe - Western Mediterr...

There were so many surprises that made this cruise special.I put it down as one of my top 3 cruises and we have don...

Read More
Profile Image
ddpe10+ Cruises • Age 60s
More Reviews
Santorini (Photo: Dmitry Morgan/Shutterstock)
The Colosseum in Rome, Italy (Photo: Belenos/Shutterstock)

Ports in the Mediterranean

Athens (Piraeus)

1,524

Mykonos

1,253

Venice

1,610

Barcelona

2,651

Rome (Civitavecchia)

2,460

Santorini

1,213

Dubrovnik

1,391

Monaco (Monte Carlo)

549

View of Amalfi cityscape on coast line of Mediterranean Sea, Italy (Photo: proslgn/Adobe Stock)Explore Outside of Mediterranean

  • Alicante
  • Almeria
  • Ancona
  • Antalya
  • Argostoli (Kefalonia)
  • Athens (Piraeus)
  • Barcelona
  • Bari
  • Bodrum
  • Bonifacio
  • Brindisi
  • Cadiz
  • Calvi
  • Cannes
  • Capri
  • Catania
  • Cesme
  • Corfu
  • Corsica (Ajaccio)
  • Crete (Heraklion)
  • Dubrovnik
  • Elba
  • Ferrol
  • Florence (Livorno)
  • Fuerteventura
  • Genoa
  • Giardini Naxos (Sicily)
  • Gibraltar
  • Gythion
  • Haifa (Tel Aviv)
  • Hvar
  • Ibiza
  • Istanbul
  • Izmir
  • Jerusalem (Ashdod)
  • Katakolon (Olympia)

