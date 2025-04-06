Ultimate guide to cruising in: Mediterranean

A Mediterranean cruise is your portal into the rich history, culture, cuisine and natural beauty of dream destinations like Santorini, Barcelona, Rome, Croatia and Mallorca. Whether you seek out the ancient ruins of Athens, sail down the romantic canals of Venice, or soak up some rays on the sun-drenched beaches of the Greek Isles, a Mediterranean cruise deserves a spot at the top of your vacation bucket list.

Numerous cruise lines sail the Mediterranean, including Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), MSC, Princess and Celebrity. To help plan your trip, check out our expert tips below, including when to visit the Mediterranean, cruise lines sailing there, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.