Chureito Pagoda in Fujiyoshida, Japan

Japan

Vivd cherry blossoms. Serene temples. And ancient traditions.

Ultimate guide to cruising in:Japan

From the bustling energy of Tokyo and serene temples of Kyoto to the stunning landscapes of Hokkaido, a Japan cruise blends ancient traditions with modern wonders. Get a sobering view of WWII at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park or get lost amid Tokyo's dizzying neon cityscape. Visits to Mount Fuji, spring days spotting cherry blossoms, and snowy hot springs are just a few other highlights you can expect on a cruise in Japan. And when your stomach growls, sample Japan's legendary cuisine, from ramen and sushi to okonomiyaki in buzzy Osaka.

Cruise lines that sail to and operate in Japan include Celebrity, Holland America, Royal Caribbean and Oceania. To help plan your trip, check out our expert tips below, including when to visit Japan, cruise lines sailing there, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan (Photo: f11photo/Shutterstock)

(5.0)
Excellent cruise in Japan Asia on Celebrity Millennium

Excellent cruise on a clean , well run and friendly ship.The ship was perfect for a 12 day cruise of Japan.

Wgod123410+ Cruises • Age 60s
(5.0)
Great Luxury Expedition c...Asia on Le Soleal
Mostly around the food; this was not the Queen Mary 2 on an ocean crossing, people were on this cruise for the expe...

pproctor10First Time Cruiser • Age 60s
(5.0)
Cherry Blossoms and NCL J...Asia on Norwegian Jewel
Armando, the concierge provided us with so much help and made our time on board a little bit easier.The Jewel had a...

31 cents10+ Cruises • Age 70s
(5.0)
Amazing Jewel is Back to ...Asia on Norwegian Jewel

What I enjoyed most was the interesting food kiosks at the cruise port, just next to the ship.Hope he will be able ...

Windrosesg
(5.0)
Intensive Itinerary Aboar...Asia on Azamara Quest
Having visited most of Asia on prior land and cruise vacations, The "Land of the Rising Sun" had alluded us until t...

embellish10+ Cruises • Age 2020s
Fushimi Inari Taisha Shrine
Beauitful cherry blossom in Osaka, Japan

Ports in Japan

Tokyo (Yokohama)

70

Hiroshima

25

Kobe

44

Osaka

50

