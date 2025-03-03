Ultimate guide to cruising in: Japan

From the bustling energy of Tokyo and serene temples of Kyoto to the stunning landscapes of Hokkaido, a Japan cruise blends ancient traditions with modern wonders. Get a sobering view of WWII at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park or get lost amid Tokyo's dizzying neon cityscape. Visits to Mount Fuji, spring days spotting cherry blossoms, and snowy hot springs are just a few other highlights you can expect on a cruise in Japan. And when your stomach growls, sample Japan's legendary cuisine, from ramen and sushi to okonomiyaki in buzzy Osaka.

Cruise lines that sail to and operate in Japan include Celebrity, Holland America, Royal Caribbean and Oceania. To help plan your trip, check out our expert tips below, including when to visit Japan, cruise lines sailing there, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.