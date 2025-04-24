Ultimate guide to cruising in: Iceland

For a vacation filled with glaciers, hot springs, volcanoes, black sand beaches, and whale watching, get onboard an Iceland cruise. While in Reykjavík, the capital, don't miss the chance to eat, drink, and shop 'til your heart's content before relaxing in the geothermal waters of the Blue Lagoon. Nature lovers can spot Atlantic puffins and guillemots on Heimaey or Vigur Island, seek out the Northern Lights, and marvel at towering waterfalls and lunar landscapes all around.

Several mainstream cruise lines, such as Norwegian, Celebrity and Holland America Line offer voyages to Iceland, though expedition voyages from Hurtigruten, National Geographic Expeditions/Lindblad and others provide more options. To help plan your trip, check out our expert tips below, including when to visit Iceland, cruise lines sailing there, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.