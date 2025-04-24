The 16th annual Best in Cruise Awards just released. See All Winners.

Kirkjufellsfoss Waterfall with Kirkjufell mountain in the background in Iceland (Photo: Nick Fox/Adobe Stock)

Iceland

Bubbling hot springs. Dramatic waterfalls. And black sand beaches.

Ultimate guide to cruising in:Iceland

For a vacation filled with glaciers, hot springs, volcanoes, black sand beaches, and whale watching, get onboard an Iceland cruise. While in Reykjavík, the capital, don't miss the chance to eat, drink, and shop 'til your heart's content before relaxing in the geothermal waters of the Blue Lagoon. Nature lovers can spot Atlantic puffins and guillemots on Heimaey or Vigur Island, seek out the Northern Lights, and marvel at towering waterfalls and lunar landscapes all around.

Several mainstream cruise lines, such as Norwegian, Celebrity and Holland America Line offer voyages to Iceland, though expedition voyages from Hurtigruten, National Geographic Expeditions/Lindblad and others provide more options. To help plan your trip, check out our expert tips below, including when to visit Iceland, cruise lines sailing there, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.

Everything You Need to Know About Iceland Cruises

Get a crash course in all things Iceland before you go.

The Blue Lagoon Geothermal Spa, is one of the Most Visited Attractions in Iceland (Photo: Puripat Lertpunyaroj/Shutterstock)

A visit to the Blue Lagoon Iceland is one of many shore excursions offered by NCL
Photograph of a wooden foot bridge winding through Thingvellir National Park in Iceland - Photography by lkoimages via Shutterstock

Ports in Iceland

Reykjavik

181

Akureyri

168

