Royal Caribbean International
Radiance Of The Seas
1,202 Reviews
Passengers:
2,112
Crew:
894
Launched:
2001
Ratio:
2.36:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Sydney, Vancouver, Seward, Honolulu, San Diego, Tampa, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Galveston
FEATURES:
Diamond Club
Solarium
Casino Royale
Photo Gallery & Shop
Running Track
Sports Deck
Disabled Restroom
Scavenger Hunts
Princess Cruises
Crown Princess
2,137 Reviews
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2006
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Southampton, Southampton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle
FEATURES:
Trivia
ADA lift
Platinum Studio
Conference Room
Speakeasy Cigar Lounge
Dancing Classes
Shore Excursions
Teen Lounge
Princess Cruises
Diamond Princess
900 Reviews
Passengers:
2,670
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Kobe, Tokyo, Singapore, San Diego
FEATURES:
Fitness Center
Dancing Classes
Platinum Studio
Deck Chess Set
Trident Grill
Ultimate Ship Tour
The Oasis
Game Shows
Princess Cruises
Sapphire Princess
976 Reviews
Passengers:
2,670
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland
FEATURES:
Santa Fe Dining Room
Beauty Salon
International Café
Theme Nights (Rock & Roll)
The Oasis
Promenade Galleria
Steam Room
Sterling Steakhouse
Royal Caribbean International
Ovation Of The Seas
695 Reviews
Passengers:
4,180 (maximum capacity 4,905)
Crew:
1,500
Launched:
2016
Ratio:
27869.94:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Sydney, Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu
FEATURES:
Bionic Bar
The Via
Vintages
Adventure Ocean
Michael Kors
Next Cruise
The Royal Theatre
Two70°
Princess Cruises
Royal Princess
1,699 Reviews
Passengers:
3,560
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2013
Ratio:
2.64:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle
FEATURES:
Princess Sports Central
Allegro Dining Room
Disco and Dancing
Live Music
Movies Under the Stars
Hot Tubs
Bullseye Laser Range
Pools
Princess Cruises
Ruby Princess
1,894 Reviews
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
San Francisco, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Galveston
FEATURES:
The Salty Dog Grill
Outrigger
Game Shows
Hot Tub
Solo travelers Get Togethers
Lotus Spa
Gatsby's Casino
Promenade Deck
Princess Cruises
Emerald Princess
1,781 Reviews
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2007
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Seattle, Southampton, Southampton, Manhattan
FEATURES:
Theme Nights (Rock & Roll)
Internet Café
Outdoor Movies
Fitness Classes
Horizon Court
Calypso Bar
Botticelli Dining room
Gatsby's Casino
Holland America Line
Koningsdam
785 Reviews
Passengers:
2,650
Crew:
1,036
Launched:
2016
Ratio:
2.56:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, San Diego
FEATURES:
Casino
Guest Services
Queen's Lounge
Digital Workshop Computer Classes
Sliding Dome Cover
Martini Tasting
Disabled Restroom - Women
Lincoln Center Stage
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Spirit
2,054 Reviews
Passengers:
2,016
Crew:
975
Launched:
1998
Ratio:
2.07:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Sydney, Auckland, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tahiti, Honolulu, Vancouver, Seattle, Seward
FEATURES:
Basketball Court
Live Nightly Music
Star Deck
Entourage Teen Club in Celebrity Disco
Video Arcade
Duty Free
Cagney's Steakhouse
Teppanyaki/Tetami
Royal Caribbean International
Quantum Of The Seas
492 Reviews
Passengers:
4,180
Crew:
1,500
Launched:
2014
Ratio:
2.79:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Brisbane, Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu
FEATURES:
Whirlpool
Casino VIP
Wine Tasting
Trivia
La Patisserie
Pools
Café Promenade
Solarium Bistro
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Radiance
16 Reviews
Passengers:
2,984
Launched:
2021
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Miracle
1,339 Reviews
Passengers:
2,124
Crew:
934
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.27:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Waterslides
Disco
Karaoke
Fitness Classes
Spa Parties
The Raven Library
Alchemy Bar
Fountainhead Café
Holland America Line
Zuiderdam
1,004 Reviews
Passengers:
1,970
Crew:
800
Launched:
2002
Ratio:
2.46:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, San Francisco, Cape Town, Singapore, Dubai, Rotterdam, Boston, Quebec City, Sydney, Honolulu, Tokyo, Amsterdam
FEATURES:
The Shops of Holland America
Art Gallery
Fitness Center
Concierge
Happy Hour Drink Special
Sea View Pool
Gallery Bar
The Greenhouse Spa & Salon
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Eclipse
1,856 Reviews
Passengers:
2,850
Crew:
1,250
Launched:
2010
Ratio:
2.28:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, Buenos Aires, Sydney, Auckland, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Santiago (Valparaiso), Valparaiso
FEATURES:
Card Room
Wet Zone
Jogging Track
Quasar
Slush
Drink Specials
Mast Grill
ShipMates
