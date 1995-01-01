  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Compare Hawaii Ships Side by Side

We found you 20 ships

Radiance of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Royal Caribbean International

Radiance Of The Seas

1,202 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$54

/night

Passengers: 2,112

Crew: 894

Launched: 2001

Ratio: 2.36:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Sydney, Vancouver, Seward, Honolulu, San Diego, Tampa, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Galveston

FEATURES:

Diamond Club
Solarium
Casino Royale
Photo Gallery & Shop
Running Track
Sports Deck
Disabled Restroom
Scavenger Hunts
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises

Crown Princess

2,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$65

/night

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2006

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Southampton, Southampton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle

FEATURES:

Trivia
ADA lift
Platinum Studio
Conference Room
Speakeasy Cigar Lounge
Dancing Classes
Shore Excursions
Teen Lounge
Diamond Princess

Princess Cruises

Diamond Princess

900 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$66

/night

Passengers: 2,670

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Kobe, Tokyo, Singapore, San Diego

FEATURES:

Fitness Center
Dancing Classes
Platinum Studio
Deck Chess Set
Trident Grill
Ultimate Ship Tour
The Oasis
Game Shows
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises

Sapphire Princess

976 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$66

/night

Passengers: 2,670

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland

FEATURES:

Santa Fe Dining Room
Beauty Salon
International Café
Theme Nights (Rock & Roll)
The Oasis
Promenade Galleria
Steam Room
Sterling Steakhouse
Royal Caribbean International

Ovation Of The Seas

695 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$71

/night

Passengers: 4,180 (maximum capacity 4,905)

Crew: 1,500

Launched: 2016

Ratio: 27869.94:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Sydney, Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu

FEATURES:

Bionic Bar
The Via
Vintages
Adventure Ocean
Michael Kors
Next Cruise
The Royal Theatre
Two70°
Princess Cruises

Royal Princess

1,699 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$73

/night

Passengers: 3,560

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2013

Ratio: 2.64:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle

FEATURES:

Princess Sports Central
Allegro Dining Room
Disco and Dancing
Live Music
Movies Under the Stars
Hot Tubs
Bullseye Laser Range
Pools
Princess Cruises

Ruby Princess

1,894 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$73

/night

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: San Francisco, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Galveston

FEATURES:

The Salty Dog Grill
Outrigger
Game Shows
Hot Tub
Solo travelers Get Togethers
Lotus Spa
Gatsby's Casino
Promenade Deck
Princess Cruises

Emerald Princess

1,781 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$81

/night

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2007

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Seattle, Southampton, Southampton, Manhattan

FEATURES:

Theme Nights (Rock & Roll)
Internet Café
Outdoor Movies
Fitness Classes
Horizon Court
Calypso Bar
Botticelli Dining room
Gatsby's Casino
Holland America Line

Koningsdam

785 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$87

/night

Passengers: 2,650

Crew: 1,036

Launched: 2016

Ratio: 2.56:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, San Diego

FEATURES:

Casino
Guest Services
Queen's Lounge
Digital Workshop Computer Classes
Sliding Dome Cover
Martini Tasting
Disabled Restroom - Women
Lincoln Center Stage
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Spirit

2,054 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$88

/night

Passengers: 2,016

Crew: 975

Launched: 1998

Ratio: 2.07:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Sydney, Auckland, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tahiti, Honolulu, Vancouver, Seattle, Seward

FEATURES:

Basketball Court
Live Nightly Music
Star Deck
Entourage Teen Club in Celebrity Disco
Video Arcade
Duty Free
Cagney's Steakhouse
Teppanyaki/Tetami
Royal Caribbean International

Quantum Of The Seas

492 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$91

/night

Passengers: 4,180

Crew: 1,500

Launched: 2014

Ratio: 2.79:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Brisbane, Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu

FEATURES:

Whirlpool
Casino VIP
Wine Tasting
Trivia
La Patisserie
Pools
Café Promenade
Solarium Bistro
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Radiance

16 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$106

/night

Passengers: 2,984

Launched: 2021

Size: Large

Departs From: Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Miracle

1,339 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$117

/night

Passengers: 2,124

Crew: 934

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.27:1

Size: Large

Departs From: San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Waterslides
Disco
Karaoke
Fitness Classes
Spa Parties
The Raven Library
Alchemy Bar
Fountainhead Café
Holland America Line

Zuiderdam

1,004 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$120

/night

Passengers: 1,970

Crew: 800

Launched: 2002

Ratio: 2.46:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, San Francisco, Cape Town, Singapore, Dubai, Rotterdam, Boston, Quebec City, Sydney, Honolulu, Tokyo, Amsterdam

FEATURES:

The Shops of Holland America
Art Gallery
Fitness Center
Concierge
Happy Hour Drink Special
Sea View Pool
Gallery Bar
The Greenhouse Spa & Salon
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Eclipse

1,856 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$125

/night

Passengers: 2,850

Crew: 1,250

Launched: 2010

Ratio: 2.28:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, Buenos Aires, Sydney, Auckland, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Santiago (Valparaiso), Valparaiso

FEATURES:

Card Room
Wet Zone
Jogging Track
Quasar
Slush
Drink Specials
Mast Grill
ShipMates
