The 16th annual Best in Cruise Awards just released. See All Winners.

Hawaii

Rich culture. White sand beaches. And lush mountains.

Ultimate guide to cruising in:Hawaii

Sparkling beaches, lush rainforests, volcanic landscapes and more await you on a cruise to Hawaii. Get a glimpse of Hawaii's rich culture in every port, including Iolani Palace in Honolulu, which is also home to famous Waikiki Beach and dramatic views at Diamond Head. You can also cruise to Kona, famous for its coffee farms, spot a sea turtle while diving Maui's many pristine coves, or surf some of the most famous breaks in the world on Oahu's North Shore.

Cruise lines sailing in Hawaii include big names like Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), plus smaller lines including Azamara and Seabourn. To help plan your cruise, check out our expert tips below, including when to visit, cruise lines sailing there, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous Hawaii cruisers.

Visiting Hawaii by Cruise or by Land: Pros and Cons

Choose the travel method that's best for you.

The Best Time to Cruise Hawaii: A Month-by-Month Guide

Spoiler: there isn't a bad time to go.

Cruises to Hawaii

Check out the best Hawaii cruises and book yours now.

Hawaii Community Boards

Read what Cruise Critic Community members are saying about Hawaii.

Our editors' picks

Frequently asked questions

Answers to your top questions from our experts

Become a member for cruise tips, news and deals Continue with:

emailgooglefacebook
Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii (Photo: emperorcosar/Shutterstock)

Best Hawaii Beaches

Kick back and soak up some sun.

What cruisers are saying

(5.0)
AMAZING WAY TO SEE HAWAIIHawaii on Celebrity Solstice

The food in the dining room and in the buffet was always exceptional The entertainment was On our second day in Honolulu we took a Viator tour to see Pearl Harbor and the Missouri and it was so incredibly emotional and sad but also filled us w...

Read More
Profile Image
Tenand last10+ Cruises • Age 60s
(5.0)
We had a great time!Hawaii on Pride of Americ...

We visited Pearl Harbor the next day (again, secured our spot on the ferry via their website), and back to the beac...

Read More
Profile Image
Ivetico6-10 Cruises • Age 50s
(5.0)
Hawaiian ImmersionHawaii on Grand Princess

Shopped for inexpensive Hawaiian candy/cookies and coffee at local grocery store.Hilo:Took free Farmers' Market bus...

Read More
Profile Image
blastcruzin10+ Cruises • Age 70s
(5.0)
Love the Pride of America...Hawaii on Pride of Americ...

Fun and the scenery is exquisite and snorkeling is easy even for the novice.If you like a thrilling ride and snorke...

Read More
Profile Image
mmcwill16-10 Cruises • Age 70s
More Reviews
Poipu Beach on Kauai, Hawaii (Photo: Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock)
Honolulu (Photo:mffoto/Shutterstock)

Ports in Hawaii

Honolulu

775

Kona (Kailua Bay)

447

Maui

720

Hilo

667

Kauai

638

Na Pali Coast, Kauai, Hawaii (Photo: Shane Myers Photography/Shutterstock) Explore Outside of Hawaii

  • Hilo
  • Honolulu
  • Kauai
  • Kona (Kailua Bay)
  • Maui

    • Research a Destination
    Alaska CruisesAntarctica CruisesBahamas CruisesCaribbean CruisesEurope CruisesEurope River CruisesGreece CruisesHawaii CruisesIceland CruisesMediterranean CruisesMexico CruisesNorway CruisesUK & British Isles Cruises
    Find a Cruise
    Alaska ItinerariesAntarctica ItinerariesBahamas ItinerariesCanada/New England ItinerariesCaribbean ItinerariesEurope ItinerariesEurope River ItinerariesGreece ItinerariesHawaii ItinerariesMediterranean ItinerariesMexico ItinerariesPanama Canal ItinerariesTransatlantic Itineraries
    Popular Ports
    Baltimore PortBayonne PortBoston PortGalveston PortLos Angeles PortMiami PortNew Orleans PortNew York City PortOrlando PortSan Francisco PortSeattle PortTampa PortVancouver Port
    Member Reviews
    Carnival ReviewsCelebrity ReviewsCunard ReviewsDisney ReviewsHolland ReviewsMSC ReviewsNorwegian ReviewsOceania ReviewsPrincess ReviewsRoyal Caribbean ReviewsViking River ReviewsVirgin ReviewsWindstar Reviews
    Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
    By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

    © 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.