Ultimate guide to cruising in: Hawaii

Sparkling beaches, lush rainforests, volcanic landscapes and more await you on a cruise to Hawaii. Get a glimpse of Hawaii's rich culture in every port, including Iolani Palace in Honolulu, which is also home to famous Waikiki Beach and dramatic views at Diamond Head. You can also cruise to Kona, famous for its coffee farms, spot a sea turtle while diving Maui's many pristine coves, or surf some of the most famous breaks in the world on Oahu's North Shore.

Cruise lines sailing in Hawaii include big names like Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), plus smaller lines including Azamara and Seabourn. To help plan your cruise, check out our expert tips below, including when to visit, cruise lines sailing there, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous Hawaii cruisers.