Ultimate guide to cruising in: Greece

A Greek Isles cruise is a step back in history; a meal of fresh seafood with friends; days at swanky beach clubs; and shopping galore. From the Parthenon in Athens to Santorini's iconic caldera and the whitewashed Old Town in Mykonos, you'll find bucket-list destinations galore in Greece. Dip your toe a bit deeper in history in Rhodes and Crete, or just post up under a beach umbrella next to the shimmering Aegean Sea.

You won't have to search hard to find cruises in Greece. Celebrity, Virgin Voyages and Celestyal are just a few of the many mainstream, luxury and budget-friendly cruises that sail the Greek Islands year round. To help plan your trip, check out our tips below, including when to visit the Greek Islands, cruise lines sailing there, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.