Acropolis of Lindos

Greece

Beautiful sunsets. Idyllic islands. And must-see historic sites.

Ultimate guide to cruising in:Greece

A Greek Isles cruise is a step back in history; a meal of fresh seafood with friends; days at swanky beach clubs; and shopping galore. From the Parthenon in Athens to Santorini's iconic caldera and the whitewashed Old Town in Mykonos, you'll find bucket-list destinations galore in Greece. Dip your toe a bit deeper in history in Rhodes and Crete, or just post up under a beach umbrella next to the shimmering Aegean Sea.

You won't have to search hard to find cruises in Greece. Celebrity, Virgin Voyages and Celestyal are just a few of the many mainstream, luxury and budget-friendly cruises that sail the Greek Islands year round. To help plan your trip, check out our tips below, including when to visit the Greek Islands, cruise lines sailing there, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.

(5.0)
Another fantastic cruise on CelestyalEurope - Greek Isles on Celestyal Journey
PROS - crew, food, ports of call, embarkation, size of cabin, relaxed atmosphere CONS - one of the customer services staff needs to be re-trained with respect to courtesy, or preferably removed from a customer facing role.Originally a three week c...

virginmojitoFirst Time Cruiser • Age 60s
(5.0)
Five Star Boutique CruiseEurope - Eastern Mediterr...

Three separate specialty dining options and all were very good.We made 9 stops on 8 islands (going to both sides of...

mblane2-5 Cruises • Age 60s
(5.0)
Highly recommend this cre...Greece on Celestyal Cryst...

Antonios and Nikos took us on an exciting tour of the unique geology of the island, ending with a surprise unschedu...

VacationAddict232-5 Cruises • Age 40s
(5.0)
Excellent Cruise on Encor...Mediterranean on Seabourn...

We had excellent service from very friendly staff.I must mention Lee our waiter from Scotland in The Restaurant, h...

anniesland10+ Cruises • Age 70s
