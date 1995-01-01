Newsletter
Write a Review
Boards
Log In
Deals
Find a Cruise
Reviews
News
Cruise Tips
Home
Find a Cruise
French Polynesia Cruises
Ships to French Polynesia
Compare French Polynesia Ships Side by Side
Ships
Overview
Reviews
Deals
Ships
Overview
Reviews
Deals
Ships
We found you
37 ships
Sort: Popularity
Sort
Popularity
Price
Rating
A to Z
Z to A
Date Launched
Princess Cruises
Sapphire Princess
994 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$59
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,670
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires
FEATURES:
International Café
Steam Room
The Sanctuary
Gents
Internet Café
Lotus Spa
Lawn Court
Explorer's Lounge
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Quantum Of The Seas
525 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$68
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
4,180
Crew:
1,500
Launched:
2014
Ratio:
2.79:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Seattle, Brisbane, Vancouver, Honolulu
FEATURES:
Running Track
Whirlpool
Guest Services
Impulse
Next Cruise
Beauty and Sunglasses
Live Music
Scavenger Hunts
Hide Details
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Solstice
2,187 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$70
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,850
Crew:
1,250
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.28:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu, Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong
FEATURES:
Fitness Classes
Cellar Masters
Solarium
Canyon Ranch SpaClub
Gents
Fun Factory
Team Earth
The Lawn Club
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Royal Princess
1,732 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$71
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,560
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2013
Ratio:
2.64:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Auckland, Seattle, Honolulu, Whittier, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Hobart
FEATURES:
International Café
SeaWalk
Band Stand
Trident Grill
Hydrotherapy Pool
Massage
Hot Tub
Disabled Restroom
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Majestic Princess
675 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$72
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,560
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2017
Ratio:
2.64:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Sydney, Seattle, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Auckland, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle, Whittier, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades
FEATURES:
Bellini's
Comedy Shows
Beauty Salon
Private Gaming
Beach House Teen Lounge
Karaoke
SeaView Bar
Swirls
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Grand Princess
1,574 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$72
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,594
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
1998
Ratio:
2.36:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Sydney, Melbourne, San Francisco, Auckland, Adelaide
FEATURES:
Fitness Classes
Terrace Pool
Grand Casino
Wedding Chapel
Coffee & Cones
Art Gallery
Comedy Shows
Photo & Video Gallery
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Ovation Of The Seas
726 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$79
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
4,180 (maximum capacity 4,905)
Crew:
1,500
Launched:
2016
Ratio:
27869.94:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Sydney, Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu
FEATURES:
The Living Room
Swarovski
Regalia Fine Jewelry
Windjammer Marketplace
Arcade
Café Promenade
Wine Tasting
Hot Tubs
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Serenade Of The Seas
1,652 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$82
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,146
Crew:
884
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Tampa, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Boston, Miami, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Business Services
Adventure Beach
Concierge Club
Reflections Dining Room
Hot Tubs
Rock Climbing Wall
Medical Facility
Trivia
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Crown Princess
2,190 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$83
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2006
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle, Rome, Civitavecchia, Dover, Dover
FEATURES:
Gatsby's Casino
International Café
Future Cruise Sales
Beauty Salon
Comedy Shows
Photo Gallery
Aerobics
Princess Theater
Hide Details
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Spirit
2,087 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$87
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,016
Crew:
975
Launched:
1998
Ratio:
2.07:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Sydney, Auckland, Vancouver, Seward, Tahiti, Honolulu
FEATURES:
Board Room
Lobby Boulevard
Fitness Center
Lifestyle Room
Dance Classes
The Gallery
The Writing Room
Wine Tasting
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Koningsdam
823 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$97
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,650
Crew:
1,036
Launched:
2016
Ratio:
2.56:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, San Diego
FEATURES:
Beer Tasting
Hydrotherapy Pool
Rudi's Sel de Mer
The Shops
Digital Workshop
Merabella Luxury Collection
Greenhouse Spa & Salon
Art and Craft Classes
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Volendam
573 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$109
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1432
Crew:
604
Launched:
1999
Ratio:
2.37:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
Vancouver, San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Sydney, San Francisco, Montreal, Boston
FEATURES:
Future Cruises
Lido Market
The Loft
Explorations Café
The Greenhouse Spa & Salon
America's Test Kitchen Cooking Classes
BBC Earth Onboard Features
Merabella Luxury Shop
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Noordam
803 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$112
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,972
Crew:
811
Launched:
2006
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
Vancouver, Whittier, Singapore, Yokohama, San Diego, Sydney, Auckland, Hong Kong
FEATURES:
Atrium
Fitness Classes
Explorer's Bar
The Atrium
The Loft
Hydro Pool
Dive-In
Guest Services
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Coral Princess
1,023 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$123
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,970
Crew:
900
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
2.19:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
Brisbane, Sydney, Auckland, Fremantle, Dubai, Dover, Dover, Manhattan, Singapore, Rome, Civitavecchia, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, San Francisco
FEATURES:
Theme Nights (Rock & Roll)
Lido Pool
Live Music
Medical Center
Shore Excursions
International Café
Sauna
Shuffleboard
Hide Details
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Edge
687 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$124
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,918
Crew:
1,320
Launched:
2018
Ratio:
2.21:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Sydney, Auckland, Rome, Civitavecchia, Barcelona, Dubai, Singapore, Honolulu, Vancouver, Seattle
FEATURES:
Fitness Classes
Grand Plaza
Spa Café & Juice Bar
Relaxation Room
Future Cruise Vacations
Raw on Five
Tuscan Restaurant
Shore Excursions
Hide Details
1
2
3