Compare French Polynesia Ships Side by Side

We found you 37 ships

Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises

Sapphire Princess

994 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$59

/night

Passengers: 2,670

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires

FEATURES:

International Café
Steam Room
The Sanctuary
Gents
Internet Café
Lotus Spa
Lawn Court
Explorer's Lounge
Quantum of the Seas in Alaska (Photo: Melinda Crow)

Royal Caribbean International

Quantum Of The Seas

525 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$68

/night

Passengers: 4,180

Crew: 1,500

Launched: 2014

Ratio: 2.79:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Seattle, Brisbane, Vancouver, Honolulu

FEATURES:

Running Track
Whirlpool
Guest Services
Impulse
Next Cruise
Beauty and Sunglasses
Live Music
Scavenger Hunts
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Solstice

2,187 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$70

/night

Passengers: 2,850

Crew: 1,250

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.28:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu, Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong

FEATURES:

Fitness Classes
Cellar Masters
Solarium
Canyon Ranch SpaClub
Gents
Fun Factory
Team Earth
The Lawn Club
Royal Princess

Princess Cruises

Royal Princess

1,732 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$71

/night

Passengers: 3,560

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2013

Ratio: 2.64:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Auckland, Seattle, Honolulu, Whittier, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Hobart

FEATURES:

International Café
SeaWalk
Band Stand
Trident Grill
Hydrotherapy Pool
Massage
Hot Tub
Disabled Restroom

Princess Cruises

Majestic Princess

675 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$72

/night

Passengers: 3,560

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2017

Ratio: 2.64:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Sydney, Seattle, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Auckland, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle, Whittier, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades

FEATURES:

Bellini's
Comedy Shows
Beauty Salon
Private Gaming
Beach House Teen Lounge
Karaoke
SeaView Bar
Swirls

Princess Cruises

Grand Princess

1,574 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$72

/night

Passengers: 2,594

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 1998

Ratio: 2.36:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Sydney, Melbourne, San Francisco, Auckland, Adelaide

FEATURES:

Fitness Classes
Terrace Pool
Grand Casino
Wedding Chapel
Coffee & Cones
Art Gallery
Comedy Shows
Photo & Video Gallery

Royal Caribbean International

Ovation Of The Seas

726 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$79

/night

Passengers: 4,180 (maximum capacity 4,905)

Crew: 1,500

Launched: 2016

Ratio: 27869.94:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Sydney, Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu

FEATURES:

The Living Room
Swarovski
Regalia Fine Jewelry
Windjammer Marketplace
Arcade
Café Promenade
Wine Tasting
Hot Tubs

Royal Caribbean International

Serenade Of The Seas

1,652 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$82

/night

Passengers: 2,146

Crew: 884

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Tampa, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Boston, Miami, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Business Services
Adventure Beach
Concierge Club
Reflections Dining Room
Hot Tubs
Rock Climbing Wall
Medical Facility
Trivia

Princess Cruises

Crown Princess

2,190 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$83

/night

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2006

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle, Rome, Civitavecchia, Dover, Dover

FEATURES:

Gatsby's Casino
International Café
Future Cruise Sales
Beauty Salon
Comedy Shows
Photo Gallery
Aerobics
Princess Theater

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Spirit

2,087 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$87

/night

Passengers: 2,016

Crew: 975

Launched: 1998

Ratio: 2.07:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Sydney, Auckland, Vancouver, Seward, Tahiti, Honolulu

FEATURES:

Board Room
Lobby Boulevard
Fitness Center
Lifestyle Room
Dance Classes
The Gallery
The Writing Room
Wine Tasting

Holland America Line

Koningsdam

823 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$97

/night

Passengers: 2,650

Crew: 1,036

Launched: 2016

Ratio: 2.56:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, San Diego

FEATURES:

Beer Tasting
Hydrotherapy Pool
Rudi's Sel de Mer
The Shops
Digital Workshop
Merabella Luxury Collection
Greenhouse Spa & Salon
Art and Craft Classes

Holland America Line

Volendam

573 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$109

/night

Passengers: 1432

Crew: 604

Launched: 1999

Ratio: 2.37:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: Vancouver, San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Sydney, San Francisco, Montreal, Boston

FEATURES:

Future Cruises
Lido Market
The Loft
Explorations Café
The Greenhouse Spa & Salon
America's Test Kitchen Cooking Classes
BBC Earth Onboard Features
Merabella Luxury Shop

Holland America Line

Noordam

803 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$112

/night

Passengers: 1,972

Crew: 811

Launched: 2006

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: Vancouver, Whittier, Singapore, Yokohama, San Diego, Sydney, Auckland, Hong Kong

FEATURES:

Atrium
Fitness Classes
Explorer's Bar
The Atrium
The Loft
Hydro Pool
Dive-In
Guest Services

Princess Cruises

Coral Princess

1,023 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$123

/night

Passengers: 1,970

Crew: 900

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 2.19:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: Brisbane, Sydney, Auckland, Fremantle, Dubai, Dover, Dover, Manhattan, Singapore, Rome, Civitavecchia, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, San Francisco

FEATURES:

Theme Nights (Rock & Roll)
Lido Pool
Live Music
Medical Center
Shore Excursions
International Café
Sauna
Shuffleboard

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Edge

687 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$124

/night

Passengers: 2,918

Crew: 1,320

Launched: 2018

Ratio: 2.21:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Sydney, Auckland, Rome, Civitavecchia, Barcelona, Dubai, Singapore, Honolulu, Vancouver, Seattle

FEATURES:

Fitness Classes
Grand Plaza
Spa Café & Juice Bar
Relaxation Room
Future Cruise Vacations
Raw on Five
Tuscan Restaurant
Shore Excursions
