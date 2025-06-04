The 16th annual Best in Cruise Awards just released. See All Winners.

Get your bucket list ready: A cruise to Europe is your ticket to the iconic towns of the Amalfi Coast, ancient ruins of Greece, majestic fjords of Norway and rivers that crisscross the continent. You'll visit historic cities and towns and bask in the luxury of palaces and castles dating back centuries. Be sure to come hungry: tapas in Spain, schnitzel in Germany, pastries in Denmark and pizza in Italy are all on the menu.

Almost every mainstream cruise line goes to or sails in Europe, including Royal Caribbean and MSC, as do smaller luxury like Oceania and Azamara, so you'll have no trouble finding an itinerary that fits your preferences and budget. To help plan your trip, check out our expert tips below, including when to visit Europe, cruise lines sailing there, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.

Eastern Mediterranean Cruises vs. Western Mediterranean Cruises

Spain or Greece? Pick the itinerary that includes ports you don't want to miss.

Visas for Cruise Travel to the U.K. and Europe

Find out if you need a visa to cruise.

Gothenburg (Photo:Alexei Novikov/Shutterstock)

What cruisers are saying

(5.0)
Our Nordic ExperienceNorwegian Fjords on Viking Neptune
It was so enjoyable to take a vacation with a company that goes to such an effort to give its guests a good time.Special kudos go to Cruise Director Ryan Bishop for making this part of the voyage work so well.

Horatio Nelson IX2-5 Cruises • Age 70s
(5.0)
 IDYLLIC NORWAY 26TH JUNE...Norwegian Fjords on Spiri...
On my cruise last year to Iceland I made friends with a lady also travelling solo and we decided to meet up again o...

suron10+ Cruises • Age 80s
(5.0)
Rome to Venice; the trip ...Europe - Eastern Mediterr...

All lovely in their own way.The musicians were very good and there was a nice variety of music provided, eg, a love...

Daughter of Sue6-10 Cruises • Age 70s
(5.0)
Loved Athens to Venice an...Europe - Eastern Mediterr...
Our ship was beautiful and all of the staff was one of the best!!We only paid for one shore excursion.

Mimi51610+ Cruises • Age 70s
