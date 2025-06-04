Ultimate guide to cruising in: Europe

Get your bucket list ready: A cruise to Europe is your ticket to the iconic towns of the Amalfi Coast, ancient ruins of Greece, majestic fjords of Norway and rivers that crisscross the continent. You'll visit historic cities and towns and bask in the luxury of palaces and castles dating back centuries. Be sure to come hungry: tapas in Spain, schnitzel in Germany, pastries in Denmark and pizza in Italy are all on the menu.

Almost every mainstream cruise line goes to or sails in Europe, including Royal Caribbean and MSC, as do smaller luxury like Oceania and Azamara, so you'll have no trouble finding an itinerary that fits your preferences and budget. To help plan your trip, check out our expert tips below, including when to visit Europe, cruise lines sailing there, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.