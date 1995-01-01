  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Compare Eastern Caribbean Ships Side by Side

We found you 76 ships

Carnival Sunrise (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Sunrise

145 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24

/night

Passengers: 2,984

Crew: 1,108

Launched: 1999

Ratio: 2.69:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Miami

FEATURES:

Forward Restaurant
Alchemy Bar
Fitness Studio
Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse
SkyCourt
Pools
Shuffleboard
Thermal Suite
Carnival Freedom

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Freedom

1,318 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$25

/night

Passengers: 2,974

Crew: 1,160

Launched: 2007

Ratio: 2.56:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seattle, Miami, Port Canaveral

FEATURES:

Centuries Bar
Carnival's Seaside Theatre®
Sun King Steakhouse
Water Slide
Karaoke
The Centuries Promenade
Seuss-A-Palooza Parade & Storytime
Pools
Carnival Magic

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Magic

1,432 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$31

/night

Passengers: 3,690

Crew: 1,386

Launched: 2011

Ratio: 2.66:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Manhattan, Port Canaveral, Norfolk, Miami

FEATURES:

Aft Atrium
Books & Games
Thalassotherapy
Showtime Theatre
Guest Services
RedFrog Pub
Play It Again Piano Bar
Fitness Studio
Carnival Glory

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Glory

1,817 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$32

/night

Passengers: 2,980

Crew: 1,150

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 2.59:1

Size: Large

Departs From: New Orleans

FEATURES:

Emerald Room
Skylight
Club O2®
The Green Conference Room
Fitness Center
Spa Parties
Turquoise Pool
Trivia
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Spirit

1,045 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$33

/night

Passengers: 2,124

Crew: 930

Launched: 2001

Ratio: 2.28:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seattle, Brisbane, Miami, Mobile

FEATURES:

Sun Forward Pool
Jogging Track
Pixels Gallery
Ol' Fashioned BBQ
Nouveau Restaurant
Spirit Atrium
Evening Kids Programs
Guest Services
Royal Caribbean International

Grandeur Of The Seas

1,734 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$38

/night

Passengers: 1,992

Crew: 802

Launched: 1996

Ratio: 2.48:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: Galveston, Miami, Tampa

FEATURES:

CruiseCritic Meet and Mingle
R Bar
Video Arcade
Conference Center B
Izumi
Pool Games
Wine Tasting
Windjammer Café
Holland America Line

Nieuw Statendam

180 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$39

/night

Passengers: 2,666

Crew: 1,036

Launched: 2018

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Copenhagen, Boston, Quebec City, Rotterdam, Rome, Civitavecchia, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Barcelona

FEATURES:

Panorama Bar
The Dining Room
Disabled Restroom
Disabled Restroom - Women
Bridge
Hydrotherapy Pool
Hot Tubs
Women
MSC Cruises

Msc Seashore

55 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$47

/night

Passengers: 4,540

Crew: 1,648

Launched: 2021

Ratio: 2.75:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Miami, Santos (Sao Paulo), Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Genoa, Valencia, Palermo, Rome, Civitavecchia, Marseille, Madeira (Funchal), Funchal

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Holland America Line

Nieuw Amsterdam

888 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$47

/night

Passengers: 2,160

Crew: 929

Launched: 2010

Ratio: 2.33:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Whittier, San Diego

FEATURES:

Casino
Hudson
Pinnacle Bar
Explorations Café
Pinnacle Grill
The Mainstage
Explorer's Bar
Shop
Royal Caribbean International

Jewel Of The Seas

1,603 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$47

/night

Passengers: 2,112

Crew: 850

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.48:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Amsterdam, Port Canaveral, Quebec City, Bayonne, Cape Liberty, Bayonne, San Juan, Barbados, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron

FEATURES:

Vitality At Sea Spa
Loyalty Desk
Windjammer Café
Waterslides
Dance Classes
Demonstrations
Karaoke
Business Center
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Elation

1,093 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$48

/night

Passengers: 2,130

Crew: 920

Launched: 1998

Ratio: 2.32:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Jacksonville, Port Canaveral

FEATURES:

Internet Café
Spa Carnival®
The Fun Shops
Seuss-A-Palooza Parade & Storytime
Romeo & Juliet Lounge
Fitness Studio
Steam
Fitness Center
MSC Cruises

Msc Seascape

Rooms Starting At
$49

/night

Passengers: 5877

Crew: 1,648

Ratio: 3.57:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Miami, Valencia, Barcelona, Madeira (Funchal), Funchal, Rome, Civitavecchia

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Holland America Line

Zuiderdam

1,004 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52

/night

Passengers: 1,970

Crew: 800

Launched: 2002

Ratio: 2.46:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, San Francisco, Cape Town, Singapore, Dubai, Rotterdam, Boston, Quebec City, Sydney, Honolulu, Tokyo, Amsterdam

FEATURES:

Bridge
Dive-In
Explorations Central Port Lectures
Hot Tubs
Screening Room
Onboard Lectures
Digital Workshop Computer Classes
Fitness Center
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Celebration

Rooms Starting At
$54

/night

Passengers: 6,500

Crew: 1,735

Launched: 2022

Ratio: 3.75:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Miami, Dover, Dover

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Conquest

1,529 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$54

/night

Passengers: 2,980

Crew: 1,150

Launched: 2002

Ratio: 2.59:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Miami

FEATURES:

The Photo Gallery
Henri's Dance Club
Shops
Carnival's Seaside Theatre®
Fitness Center
Art Auction
The Sky Pool
Hot Tubs
