Eastern Caribbean Cruises
Ships to Eastern Caribbean
Compare Eastern Caribbean Ships Side by Side
Overview
Reviews
Overview
Reviews
Deals
76 ships
76 ships
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Sunrise
145 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,984
Crew:
1,108
Launched:
1999
Ratio:
2.69:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Miami
FEATURES:
Forward Restaurant
Alchemy Bar
Fitness Studio
Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse
SkyCourt
Pools
Shuffleboard
Thermal Suite
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Freedom
1,318 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$25
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,974
Crew:
1,160
Launched:
2007
Ratio:
2.56:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seattle, Miami, Port Canaveral
FEATURES:
Centuries Bar
Carnival's Seaside Theatre®
Sun King Steakhouse
Water Slide
Karaoke
The Centuries Promenade
Seuss-A-Palooza Parade & Storytime
Pools
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Magic
1,432 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$31
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,690
Crew:
1,386
Launched:
2011
Ratio:
2.66:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Manhattan, Port Canaveral, Norfolk, Miami
FEATURES:
Aft Atrium
Books & Games
Thalassotherapy
Showtime Theatre
Guest Services
RedFrog Pub
Play It Again Piano Bar
Fitness Studio
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Glory
1,817 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$32
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,980
Crew:
1,150
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
2.59:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
New Orleans
FEATURES:
Emerald Room
Skylight
Club O2®
The Green Conference Room
Fitness Center
Spa Parties
Turquoise Pool
Trivia
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Spirit
1,045 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$33
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,124
Crew:
930
Launched:
2001
Ratio:
2.28:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seattle, Brisbane, Miami, Mobile
FEATURES:
Sun Forward Pool
Jogging Track
Pixels Gallery
Ol' Fashioned BBQ
Nouveau Restaurant
Spirit Atrium
Evening Kids Programs
Guest Services
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Grandeur Of The Seas
1,734 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$38
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,992
Crew:
802
Launched:
1996
Ratio:
2.48:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
Galveston, Miami, Tampa
FEATURES:
CruiseCritic Meet and Mingle
R Bar
Video Arcade
Conference Center B
Izumi
Pool Games
Wine Tasting
Windjammer Café
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Nieuw Statendam
180 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$39
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,666
Crew:
1,036
Launched:
2018
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Copenhagen, Boston, Quebec City, Rotterdam, Rome, Civitavecchia, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Barcelona
FEATURES:
Panorama Bar
The Dining Room
Disabled Restroom
Disabled Restroom - Women
Bridge
Hydrotherapy Pool
Hot Tubs
Women
Hide Details
MSC Cruises
Msc Seashore
55 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$47
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
4,540
Crew:
1,648
Launched:
2021
Ratio:
2.75:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Miami, Santos (Sao Paulo), Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Genoa, Valencia, Palermo, Rome, Civitavecchia, Marseille, Madeira (Funchal), Funchal
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Nieuw Amsterdam
888 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$47
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,160
Crew:
929
Launched:
2010
Ratio:
2.33:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Whittier, San Diego
FEATURES:
Casino
Hudson
Pinnacle Bar
Explorations Café
Pinnacle Grill
The Mainstage
Explorer's Bar
Shop
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Jewel Of The Seas
1,603 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$47
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,112
Crew:
850
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.48:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Amsterdam, Port Canaveral, Quebec City, Bayonne, Cape Liberty, Bayonne, San Juan, Barbados, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron
FEATURES:
Vitality At Sea Spa
Loyalty Desk
Windjammer Café
Waterslides
Dance Classes
Demonstrations
Karaoke
Business Center
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Elation
1,093 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$48
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,130
Crew:
920
Launched:
1998
Ratio:
2.32:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Jacksonville, Port Canaveral
FEATURES:
Internet Café
Spa Carnival®
The Fun Shops
Seuss-A-Palooza Parade & Storytime
Romeo & Juliet Lounge
Fitness Studio
Steam
Fitness Center
Hide Details
MSC Cruises
Msc Seascape
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
5877
Crew:
1,648
Ratio:
3.57:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Miami, Valencia, Barcelona, Madeira (Funchal), Funchal, Rome, Civitavecchia
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Zuiderdam
1,004 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,970
Crew:
800
Launched:
2002
Ratio:
2.46:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, San Francisco, Cape Town, Singapore, Dubai, Rotterdam, Boston, Quebec City, Sydney, Honolulu, Tokyo, Amsterdam
FEATURES:
Bridge
Dive-In
Explorations Central Port Lectures
Hot Tubs
Screening Room
Onboard Lectures
Digital Workshop Computer Classes
Fitness Center
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Celebration
Rooms Starting At
$54
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
6,500
Crew:
1,735
Launched:
2022
Ratio:
3.75:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Miami, Dover, Dover
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Conquest
1,529 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$54
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,980
Crew:
1,150
Launched:
2002
Ratio:
2.59:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Miami
FEATURES:
The Photo Gallery
Henri's Dance Club
Shops
Carnival's Seaside Theatre®
Fitness Center
Art Auction
The Sky Pool
Hot Tubs
Hide Details
