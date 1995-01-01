Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Newsletter
Write a Review
Boards
Log In
Deals
Find a Cruise
Reviews
News
Cruise Tips
Home
Find a Cruise
Cuba Cruises
Ships to Cuba
Compare Cuba Ships Side by Side
Ships
Overview
Reviews
Deals
Ships
Overview
Reviews
Deals
Ships
We found you
1 ship
Sort: Popularity
Sort
Popularity
Price
Rating
A to Z
Z to A
Date Launched
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
American Countess
22 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$299
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
248
Launched:
1995
Size:
Small
Departs From:
St. Louis, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Memphis, Cincinnati, Chicago
FEATURES:
The Theatre
Quizzes & Trivia
Local History
Enrichment Lectures
Grand Dining Room
Grand Lobby
Inclusive Excursion Options
Live Music
Hide Details
Take our survey