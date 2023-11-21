  • Newsletter
Caribbean Cruises

If a tropical getaway is at the top of your vacation list, a Caribbean cruise should be on your radar. You can experience the beauty of many picturesque destinations such as the Bahamas, Jamaica, Barbados and St. Maarten, and spend your days going on exciting Caribbean port shore excursions.


Most cruise lines sail the Caribbean, including Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Princess, Disney, Holland America Line (HAL) and Celebrity. Lines like Royal Caribbean probably will feature a stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay, the line's private island, though they're not alone. Norwegian, Disney and others offer private island stops as well. You can also find a wide array of three-day Caribbean cruises, five-day cruises and longer journeys depending on which port of departure you choose.


Even though ports in this region are open year-round, the best time to cruise the Caribbean depends on your budget, weather preferences and how much you're willing to tolerate crowds. To avoid rainy and stormy weather, think carefully about hurricane season, which occurs from May through November, and be sure to check out our guide to cruising during hurricane season. While you're unlikely to experience major disruptions, and summer is a popular time to cruise the Caribbean, there are some things to consider.

Read More

