Ultimate guide to cruising the: Canary Islands

Need a vitamin D fix this year? Then a Canary Islands cruise should be on your agenda. Spain's year-round beach destination is packed with bustling coastal towns and rugged landscapes, making the Canary Islands more than just a lazy seaside escape. You'll find a great urban beach plus shopping and bars galore in Maspalomas, while ports in Tenerife and Fuerteventura put beautiful volcanic and desert landscapes within reach.

Most major lines offer Canary Islands cruises, including Fred. Olsen, Cunard, Marella and P&O Cruises, visit the islands year-round. Keep in mind that winter holidays and school break periods are going to be busy. For more expert tips on cruises to the Canary Islands, plus reviews and answers to questions like when to go and what to pack, continue reading below.