Canary Islands (Photo: svf74/Shutterstock)

Canary Islands

Golden sand beaches. Volcanic coves. And must-see national parks.

Ultimate guide to cruising the:Canary Islands

Need a vitamin D fix this year? Then a Canary Islands cruise should be on your agenda. Spain's year-round beach destination is packed with bustling coastal towns and rugged landscapes, making the Canary Islands more than just a lazy seaside escape. You'll find a great urban beach plus shopping and bars galore in Maspalomas, while ports in Tenerife and Fuerteventura put beautiful volcanic and desert landscapes within reach.

Most major lines offer Canary Islands cruises, including Fred. Olsen, Cunard, Marella and P&O Cruises, visit the islands year-round. Keep in mind that winter holidays and school break periods are going to be busy. For more expert tips on cruises to the Canary Islands, plus reviews and answers to questions like when to go and what to pack, continue reading below.

Spain and Portugal Community Boards

Traditionally dressed men and women playing guitars at the annual Carnival in Santa Cruz, Tenerife

Things to Do in Canary Islands Cruise Ports

Take a break from the beaches and peruse the museums and botanical gardens.

Igenio in the Canary Islands
Gáldar on Playa de Sardina in the Canary Islands

Ports in the Canary Islands

Tenerife

537

Fuerteventura

24

Las Palmas (Gran Canaria)

253

Lanzarote

303

