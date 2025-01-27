The 16th annual Best in Cruise Awards just released. See All Winners.

Beach at MSC's Ocean Cay Marine Reserve (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Bahamas

Turquoise waters. Sparkling sands. And swimming pigs.

Ultimate guide to cruising in:Bahamas

A cruise to the Bahamas is a perfect choice for a tropical getaway and with over 700 islands to explore, there's an activity for everyone. Swim with the famous pigs at Pig Beach, snorkel the Andros Barrier Reef or unwind on numerous private islands like Royal Caribbean's CocoCay and MSC's Ocean Cay. No matter where you are, those sparkling turquoise seas are never far.

Major cruise lines like Carnival, Disney, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean offer Bahamas cruises, along with Celebrity Cruises and Margaritaville at Sea. To help plan your trip, check out our expert tips below, including when to visit the Bahamas, cruise lines sailing there, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.

The Best Time to Cruise to the Bahamas: A Month-by-Month Guide

When should you go? Check out our guide.

Bahamas vs. Caribbean: Which Cruise Destination Should You Choose?

Choose the island destination that's best for you.

Nassau, Bahamas (Photo: Ruth Peterkin/Shutterstock)

7 Best Beaches in Nassau for Cruisers

Relax on the sun-kissed sands of these beautiful beaches.

The grounds at Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas
Orange CocoCay sign along the shore at the island's Arrivals Plaza

Ports in the Bahamas

Freeport

1,486

Nassau

6,747

Bimini

439

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve

312

Perfect Day at CocoCay

356

Half Moon Cay

1,395

Castaway Cay

542

