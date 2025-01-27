Ultimate guide to cruising in: Bahamas

A cruise to the Bahamas is a perfect choice for a tropical getaway and with over 700 islands to explore, there's an activity for everyone. Swim with the famous pigs at Pig Beach, snorkel the Andros Barrier Reef or unwind on numerous private islands like Royal Caribbean's CocoCay and MSC's Ocean Cay. No matter where you are, those sparkling turquoise seas are never far.

Major cruise lines like Carnival, Disney, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean offer Bahamas cruises, along with Celebrity Cruises and Margaritaville at Sea. To help plan your trip, check out our expert tips below, including when to visit the Bahamas, cruise lines sailing there, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.