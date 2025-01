Ultimate guide to cruising in: Australia

An Australia cruise offers way more than kangaroos and Vegemite. Dynamic cities, incredible wine, beautiful beaches and plenty of surfer vibes are all on the itinerary. Cruises in Australia are a convenient way to travel between Australia, New Zealand, or Fiji. However, there's plenty to see on the continent itself, including the Great Barrier Reef, Melbourne's cafe culture, Sydney's architectural gems, and the dazzling beaches and rugged landscapes in Australia's remote Kimberley region.