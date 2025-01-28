The 16th annual Best in Cruise Awards just released. See All Winners.

Winter kayaking in Antarctica (Photo: Song_about_summer/Adobe Stock)

Antarctica

Towering glaciers. Shimmering ice fields. And endless adventure.

Ultimate guide to cruising in:Antarctica

A cruise to Antarctica offers a bucket list-worthy journey into one of the most remote regions on Earth. The journey starts by crossing the legendary Drake Passage (pray for the Drake Lake, and not the Drake Shake). Once in Antarctic waters, you'll visit stops along the Antarctic Peninsula and often the South Shetland Islands. Take a polar plunge in the icy ocean, spot colonies of penguins, kayak alongside enormous icebergs and hike across frozen terrain.

Choose from expedition cruise lines such as Hurtigruten Expeditions and Silversea Expeditions or opt for a more relaxed experience with sail-bys of Antarctica aboard big ships from Celebrity and Holland America. To help plan your trip, check out our expert tips below, including when to visit Antarctica, cruise lines sailing there, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.

Cruises to Antarctica

Check out the best Antarctica cruises and book yours now.

Antarctica Community Boards

Read what Cruise Critic Community members are saying about Antarctica.

When Is the Best Time to Cruise to Antarctica?

When should you go? Check out our guide.

Best Antarctica Cruise Lines

Choose the line that fits your style.

Our editors' picks

Antarctica Cruises

22 nights Antarctica

22 nights Antarctica

1,120 reviews
Buenos Aires
Holland America Line
Oosterdam
Jan 31, 2026 (+2)
From:
$3,969PP
8 deals available
18 nights Antarctica

18 nights Antarctica

62 reviews
Buenos Aires
Ponant
Le Boreal
Nov 12, 2026
From:
$17,930PP
4 deals available
22 nights Antarctica

22 nights Antarctica

1,120 reviews
Buenos Aires
Holland America Line
Oosterdam
Jan 28, 2025
From:
$3,659PP
7 deals available
9 nights Antarctica

9 nights Antarctica

29 reviews
Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego)
Atlas Ocean Voyages
World Traveller
Feb 25, 2026 (+5)
From:
$6,820PP
2 deals available
12 nights Antarctica

12 nights Antarctica

65 reviews
Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego)
Silversea Expeditions
Silver Cloud Expedition
Mar 19, 2025
From:
$7,400PP
1 deals available
13 nights Antarctica

13 nights Antarctica

35 reviews
Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego)
Atlas Ocean Voyages
World Navigator
Mar 3, 2026
From:
$6,529PP
2 deals available
12 nights Antarctica

12 nights Antarctica

202 reviews
Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego)
Viking Expeditions
Viking Octantis
Dec 15, 2026 (+9)
From:
$12,995PP
2 deals available
12 nights Antarctica

12 nights Antarctica

202 reviews
Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego)
Viking Expeditions
Viking Octantis
Feb 9, 2025
From:
$12,995PP
2 deals available
22 nights Antarctica

22 nights Antarctica

1,120 reviews
Buenos Aires
Holland America Line
Oosterdam
Feb 1, 2027
From:
$4,258PP
8 deals available
10 nights Antarctica

10 nights Antarctica

29 reviews
Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego)
Atlas Ocean Voyages
World Traveller
Jan 6, 2026
From:
$8,250PP
2 deals available
11 nights Antarctica

11 nights Antarctica

14 reviews
Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego)
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
Roald Amundsen
Mar 10, 2025 (+5)
From:
$9,496PP
1 deals available
31 nights Antarctica

31 nights Antarctica

70 reviews
Buenos Aires
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Eclipse
Feb 24, 2026
From:
$39,820PP
2 deals available
More Cruise Deals

Frequently asked questions

Answers to your top questions from our experts

Become a member for cruise tips, news and deals Continue with:

emailgooglefacebook
Ponant's Le Lyrial in Antarctica (Photo/Fran Golden)

Best Luxury Cruises to Antarctica

Take your cruise up a notch with these lavish cruises.

What cruisers are saying

(5.0)
Hurtigruten's Roald Amundsen to AntarcticaAntarctica on Roald Amundsen
092388372470471c81e09e95bd2181e5.jpg0eced5ebbcc04192b4d9f14efc58a7ff.jpg01782ac09d374e13aa8d3e1a43325864.jpg881923fd3bf74843949f1011f8d85d18.jpgaaff624afb974554a910f848fe534bf1.jpg7732783d246c45de8f6402a389496d91.jpg

Watch the video of the walk-around the ship; it's really good and the ship is even better in real lifeFrom the moment we embarked on the ship, until (sadly) leaving it, we had the most amazing and wonderful experience.

Read More
Profile Image
LainyM2-5 Cruises • Age 60s
(5.0)
An Expedition to Antarcti...Antarctica on Roald Amund...
51c5e88632004032a69319c191c0144a.JPG8654d2e9a24b46eba3af6bd95be00e89.jpg

Lectures by experts and a science program provide informative and entertaining hours on board.Those who book this r...

Read More
Profile Image
Kreuzfahrtblog.eu10+ Cruises • Age 40s
(5.0)
Viking truly is #1Antarctica on Viking Octa...

Prior to this Viking expedition cruise to Antarctica, we had only been on Viking once before - a Rhine River cruise...

Read More
Profile Image
D.A.C.10+ Cruises • Age 70s
(5.0)
Terrific!Antarctica on Le Boreal

Waterproof trousers also a must, as some spray is unavoidable in the zodiacs if the seas are anything but calm.Warm...

Read More
Profile Image
Soars-556-10 Cruises • Age 80s
(5.0)
An incomparable Antarctic...Antarctica on Seabourn Pu...
61c42861e3284be19e588278bf69c3aa.jpeg

Even though the ship was full, it never felt crowded.The ship was comfortable, our suite (accessible penthouse suit...

Read More
Profile Image
mlk586-10 Cruises • Age 60s
More Reviews
Antarctica iceberg Chimu Adventures (Photo Fiona Harper)
Protecting Antarctica's wildlife is critically important (Photo: Vadim Nefedoff/Shutterstock)

Ports in Antarctica

Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego)

301

Stanley

171

Punta Arenas

190

Research a Destination
Alaska CruisesAntarctica CruisesBahamas CruisesCaribbean CruisesEurope CruisesEurope River CruisesGreece CruisesHawaii CruisesIceland CruisesMediterranean CruisesMexico CruisesNorway CruisesUK & British Isles Cruises
Find a Cruise
Alaska ItinerariesAntarctica ItinerariesBahamas ItinerariesCanada/New England ItinerariesCaribbean ItinerariesEurope ItinerariesEurope River ItinerariesGreece ItinerariesHawaii ItinerariesMediterranean ItinerariesMexico ItinerariesPanama Canal ItinerariesTransatlantic Itineraries
Popular Ports
Baltimore PortBayonne PortBoston PortGalveston PortLos Angeles PortMiami PortNew Orleans PortNew York City PortOrlando PortSan Francisco PortSeattle PortTampa PortVancouver Port
Member Reviews
Carnival ReviewsCelebrity ReviewsCunard ReviewsDisney ReviewsHolland ReviewsMSC ReviewsNorwegian ReviewsOceania ReviewsPrincess ReviewsRoyal Caribbean ReviewsViking River ReviewsVirgin ReviewsWindstar Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.