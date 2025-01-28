Ultimate guide to cruising in: Antarctica

A cruise to Antarctica offers a bucket list-worthy journey into one of the most remote regions on Earth. The journey starts by crossing the legendary Drake Passage (pray for the Drake Lake, and not the Drake Shake). Once in Antarctic waters, you'll visit stops along the Antarctic Peninsula and often the South Shetland Islands. Take a polar plunge in the icy ocean, spot colonies of penguins, kayak alongside enormous icebergs and hike across frozen terrain.

Choose from expedition cruise lines such as Hurtigruten Expeditions and Silversea Expeditions or opt for a more relaxed experience with sail-bys of Antarctica aboard big ships from Celebrity and Holland America. To help plan your trip, check out our expert tips below, including when to visit Antarctica, cruise lines sailing there, itineraries and suggestions and advice from previous cruisers.