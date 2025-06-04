The 16th annual Best in Cruise Awards just released. See All Winners.

Amsterdam (Photo: Alexi Tauzin/Adobe Stock)

Amsterdam

Scenic canals. Colorful tulips. And charming cobblestone streets.

Amsterdam

An Amsterdam cruise is a perfect getaway, whether only for a weekend or as a stop along your journey. Get a close-up encounter with Van Gogh, dive deep into Europe's sobering history at the Anne Frank House, admire iconic houses along the city's famous canals or get your sugar fix with a stroopwafel. And if you need more reasons to visit, there's always Amsterdam's spring tulip fields, the windmills in Kinderdijk, and the buzz of nearby Rotterdam

Cruises to Amsterdam are exceptionally convenient and port in the city center. Lines like P&O Cruises and Ambassador run three-night mini-cruises directly from the U.K. to Amsterdam, and Rhine River cruises from Viking and Emerald begin or end their routes in the city. To help inspire and plan your Amsterdam getaway, we've rounded up tips, cruise reviews, itineraries and answers to questions like what to pack below.

A couple at a table looks out over a canal in Amsterdam

11 Can't-Miss Things to Do in Amsterdam on a Cruise

Including going to the famous Van Gogh Museum.

(5.0)
First River Cruise But Will Not Be The Last. Europe - River Cruise on Avalon Imagery II
One night a band played some dance music for us old timers.Breakfast buffet included omelet station and they would make eggs Benedict and eggs Florentine if you wished.

JD80Cruiser
(5.0)
Wonderful Rhine cruise on...Europe - River Cruise on ...

Our Cruise Director, Luis, went above and beyond to arrange alternative options for us, such as free passes to a go...

Canadacruiselover
(5.0)
A must do for your bucket...Europe - River Cruise on ...
6a12eefb6b4d45b38a2987135a1efe3f.jpg89c99832b7ca4143b518518e548a9c58.jpg

The excursions were educational which I loved, however, most tours were early, but I assume that was to beat the cr...

LadyDPrincess
(5.0)
Tulips and WindmillsEurope - River Cruise on ...
49ac29b9cf8846639f43bb263d8205a6.JPG759089342e9143ad96866e86f89b6ba1.JPG

The mostly cool weather meant we didn't get much use of it, but the large window provided a great view of the other...

2freespirits
View of Amsterdam's canals in the evening (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
Amsterdam (Photo: Yasonya/Shutterstock.com)

