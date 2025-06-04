Ultimate guide to cruising in: Amsterdam

An Amsterdam cruise is a perfect getaway, whether only for a weekend or as a stop along your journey. Get a close-up encounter with Van Gogh, dive deep into Europe's sobering history at the Anne Frank House, admire iconic houses along the city's famous canals or get your sugar fix with a stroopwafel. And if you need more reasons to visit, there's always Amsterdam's spring tulip fields, the windmills in Kinderdijk, and the buzz of nearby Rotterdam.

Cruises to Amsterdam are exceptionally convenient and port in the city center. Lines like P&O Cruises and Ambassador run three-night mini-cruises directly from the U.K. to Amsterdam, and Rhine River cruises from Viking and Emerald begin or end their routes in the city. To help inspire and plan your Amsterdam getaway, we've rounded up tips, cruise reviews, itineraries and answers to questions like what to pack below.