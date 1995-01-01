  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Compare Alaska Ships Side by Side

We found you 53 ships

Radiance of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Royal Caribbean International

Radiance Of The Seas

1,202 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$35

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,112

Crew: 894

Launched: 2001

Ratio: 2.36:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Sydney, Vancouver, Seward, Honolulu, San Diego, Tampa, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Galveston

FEATURES:

Loyalty Desk
Pool Area
Schooner Bar
Dance Classes
Hot Tubs
Diamond Club
Dance Parties
Optix Teen Disco
Hide Details
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Solstice

2,132 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$42

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,850

Crew: 1,250

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.28:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seattle, Vancouver, Yokohama, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Sydney, Singapore, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Karaoke
Restrooms
Retail
Disco & Dancing
Relaxation Lounge
Casino Tournaments
Glass Exhibit
Sky Observation Lounge
Hide Details
Zuiderdam

Holland America Line

Zuiderdam

1,004 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$45

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 1,970

Crew: 800

Launched: 2002

Ratio: 2.46:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, San Francisco, Cape Town, Singapore, Dubai, Rotterdam, Boston, Quebec City, Sydney, Honolulu, Tokyo, Amsterdam

FEATURES:

Explorations Café
Dive-In
Afternoon Musical Concerts
The Greenhouse Spa & Salon
Gallery Bar
Hydro Pool
Sea View Pool
Pools
Hide Details
Eurodam

Holland America Line

Eurodam

1,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$45

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,104

Crew: 876

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.40:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, Seattle, San Diego

FEATURES:

Onboard Lectures
Feature Movie Matinees
Hydrotherapy Pool
Hydro Pool
Hudson
Afternoon Musical Concerts
Lido Pool
Ocean Bar
Hide Details

Holland America Line

Westerdam

1,066 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$45

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 1,964

Crew: 800

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.46:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: Barcelona, Venice, Rome, Civitavecchia, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Singapore, Hong Kong, Yokohama, Seattle, Sydney, Auckland

FEATURES:

Live Nightly Music
Casino
Half Moon
Martini Tasting
Explorations Central Port Lectures
EXC & Explorations Café /Crow's Nest
Lincoln Center Stage
Concierge
Hide Details

Holland America Line

Noordam

789 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$46

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 1,972

Crew: 811

Launched: 2006

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: Sydney, Vancouver, Whittier, San Diego, Fremantle, Auckland, Honolulu

FEATURES:

BBC Earth Onboard Features
Afternoon Tea
The Atrium
Art Gallery
Cigars Under the Stars
Crow's Nest
Pinnacle Grill
Stuyvesant
Hide Details

Royal Caribbean International

Quantum Of The Seas

492 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$48

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 4,180

Crew: 1,500

Launched: 2014

Ratio: 2.79:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Brisbane, Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu

FEATURES:

Wonderland
Boleros
Shore Excursions
Library
Sky Bar
Solarium
Casino Royale
Guest Services
Hide Details

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Millennium

1,679 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$48

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,593

Crew: 1,024

Launched: 2000

Ratio: 2.53:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seward, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, San Juan, Singapore, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Mumbai, Yokohama, San Diego

FEATURES:

Spa Café
Wine Cellar
Movie Screen
Rooftop Terrace
Live Music
Aerobics
Featured Films
Oceanview Café & Grill
Hide Details

Holland America Line

Koningsdam

785 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$51

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,650

Crew: 1,036

Launched: 2016

Ratio: 2.56:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, San Diego

FEATURES:

Cigars Under the Stars
Sport Court
Lido Pool
Lido Bar
Dive-In
Half Moon II
Tamarind
Live Nightly Music
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Royal Princess

1,699 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 3,560

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2013

Ratio: 2.64:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle

FEATURES:

Gents
Skylight
Bar
Club 6
The Driving Range
Table Tennis
Live Music
The Game Lounge
Hide Details

Royal Caribbean International

Serenade Of The Seas

1,626 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$53

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,146

Crew: 884

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, Los Angeles, Tampa, Barcelona, Boston, Miami

FEATURES:

Shore Excursions
Pool Area
Fuel Teen Disco
Whirlpool
Game Broadcasts
Next Cruise
Business Services
CruiseCritic Meet and Mingle
Hide Details

Royal Caribbean International

Ovation Of The Seas

695 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$54

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 4,180 (maximum capacity 4,905)

Crew: 1,500

Launched: 2016

Ratio: 27869.94:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Sydney, Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu

FEATURES:

Casino Royale
Vintages
Michael Kors
Wellness Lectures
Outdoor Pool
Vitality At Sea Spa
SeaPlex
Pool
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Crown Princess

2,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$55

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2006

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Southampton, Southampton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle

FEATURES:

Crooners Lounge and Bar
Shore Excursions
Splash Pool
Library
Dancing Classes
Explorer's Lounge
Sun Terrace
Skywalkers Nightclub
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Grand Princess

1,551 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$56

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,594

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 1998

Ratio: 2.36:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, San Francisco, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Outdoor Movies
Neptune's Reef & Pool
Steam Rooms
Self-Service Laundromat
Coffee & Cones
The One5 Lounge & Nightclub
Fitness Classes
Horizon Court
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Discovery Princess

42 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$57

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 3,660

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2022

Ratio: 2.72:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
