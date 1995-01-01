Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Newsletter
Write a Review
Boards
Log In
Deals
Find a Cruise
Reviews
News
Cruise Tips
Home
Find a Cruise
Alaska Cruises
Ships to Alaska
Compare Alaska Ships Side by Side
Ships
Overview
Reviews
Deals
Ships
Overview
Reviews
Deals
Ships
We found you
53 ships
Sort: Popularity
Sort
Popularity
Price
Rating
A to Z
Z to A
Date Launched
Royal Caribbean International
Radiance Of The Seas
1,202 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$35
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,112
Crew:
894
Launched:
2001
Ratio:
2.36:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Sydney, Vancouver, Seward, Honolulu, San Diego, Tampa, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Galveston
FEATURES:
Loyalty Desk
Pool Area
Schooner Bar
Dance Classes
Hot Tubs
Diamond Club
Dance Parties
Optix Teen Disco
Hide Details
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Solstice
2,132 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$42
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,850
Crew:
1,250
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.28:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seattle, Vancouver, Yokohama, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Sydney, Singapore, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Karaoke
Restrooms
Retail
Disco & Dancing
Relaxation Lounge
Casino Tournaments
Glass Exhibit
Sky Observation Lounge
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Zuiderdam
1,004 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$45
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,970
Crew:
800
Launched:
2002
Ratio:
2.46:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, San Francisco, Cape Town, Singapore, Dubai, Rotterdam, Boston, Quebec City, Sydney, Honolulu, Tokyo, Amsterdam
FEATURES:
Explorations Café
Dive-In
Afternoon Musical Concerts
The Greenhouse Spa & Salon
Gallery Bar
Hydro Pool
Sea View Pool
Pools
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Eurodam
1,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$45
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,104
Crew:
876
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.40:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, Seattle, San Diego
FEATURES:
Onboard Lectures
Feature Movie Matinees
Hydrotherapy Pool
Hydro Pool
Hudson
Afternoon Musical Concerts
Lido Pool
Ocean Bar
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Westerdam
1,066 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$45
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,964
Crew:
800
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.46:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
Barcelona, Venice, Rome, Civitavecchia, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Singapore, Hong Kong, Yokohama, Seattle, Sydney, Auckland
FEATURES:
Live Nightly Music
Casino
Half Moon
Martini Tasting
Explorations Central Port Lectures
EXC & Explorations Café /Crow's Nest
Lincoln Center Stage
Concierge
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Noordam
789 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$46
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,972
Crew:
811
Launched:
2006
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
Sydney, Vancouver, Whittier, San Diego, Fremantle, Auckland, Honolulu
FEATURES:
BBC Earth Onboard Features
Afternoon Tea
The Atrium
Art Gallery
Cigars Under the Stars
Crow's Nest
Pinnacle Grill
Stuyvesant
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Quantum Of The Seas
492 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$48
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
4,180
Crew:
1,500
Launched:
2014
Ratio:
2.79:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Brisbane, Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu
FEATURES:
Wonderland
Boleros
Shore Excursions
Library
Sky Bar
Solarium
Casino Royale
Guest Services
Hide Details
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Millennium
1,679 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$48
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,593
Crew:
1,024
Launched:
2000
Ratio:
2.53:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seward, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, San Juan, Singapore, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Mumbai, Yokohama, San Diego
FEATURES:
Spa Café
Wine Cellar
Movie Screen
Rooftop Terrace
Live Music
Aerobics
Featured Films
Oceanview Café & Grill
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Koningsdam
785 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$51
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,650
Crew:
1,036
Launched:
2016
Ratio:
2.56:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, San Diego
FEATURES:
Cigars Under the Stars
Sport Court
Lido Pool
Lido Bar
Dive-In
Half Moon II
Tamarind
Live Nightly Music
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Royal Princess
1,699 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,560
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2013
Ratio:
2.64:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle
FEATURES:
Gents
Skylight
Bar
Club 6
The Driving Range
Table Tennis
Live Music
The Game Lounge
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Serenade Of The Seas
1,626 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$53
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,146
Crew:
884
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, Los Angeles, Tampa, Barcelona, Boston, Miami
FEATURES:
Shore Excursions
Pool Area
Fuel Teen Disco
Whirlpool
Game Broadcasts
Next Cruise
Business Services
CruiseCritic Meet and Mingle
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Ovation Of The Seas
695 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$54
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
4,180 (maximum capacity 4,905)
Crew:
1,500
Launched:
2016
Ratio:
27869.94:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Sydney, Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu
FEATURES:
Casino Royale
Vintages
Michael Kors
Wellness Lectures
Outdoor Pool
Vitality At Sea Spa
SeaPlex
Pool
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Crown Princess
2,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$55
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2006
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Southampton, Southampton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle
FEATURES:
Crooners Lounge and Bar
Shore Excursions
Splash Pool
Library
Dancing Classes
Explorer's Lounge
Sun Terrace
Skywalkers Nightclub
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Grand Princess
1,551 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$56
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,594
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
1998
Ratio:
2.36:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, San Francisco, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Outdoor Movies
Neptune's Reef & Pool
Steam Rooms
Self-Service Laundromat
Coffee & Cones
The One5 Lounge & Nightclub
Fitness Classes
Horizon Court
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Discovery Princess
42 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$57
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,660
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2022
Ratio:
2.72:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
1
2
3
4
Take our survey