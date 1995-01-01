  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Compare Alaska Ships Side by Side

We found you 53 ships

Radiance of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Royal Caribbean International

Radiance Of The Seas

1,202 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$35

/night

Passengers: 2,112

Crew: 894

Launched: 2001

Ratio: 2.36:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Sydney, Vancouver, Seward, Honolulu, San Diego, Tampa, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Galveston

FEATURES:

Pool
Kids' Pool
Game Broadcasts
Schooner Bar
Whirlpools
Pool Games
Sky Bar
Vitality At Sea Spa
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Solstice

2,132 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$42

/night

Passengers: 2,850

Crew: 1,250

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.28:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seattle, Vancouver, Yokohama, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Sydney, Singapore, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

ShipMates
Mast Bar
Photo Gallery
Solstice Deck
Video Arcade
Card Room
Sundries Shop
Tuscan Grille
Zuiderdam

Holland America Line

Zuiderdam

1,004 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$45

/night

Passengers: 1,970

Crew: 800

Launched: 2002

Ratio: 2.46:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, San Francisco, Cape Town, Singapore, Dubai, Rotterdam, Boston, Quebec City, Sydney, Honolulu, Tokyo, Amsterdam

FEATURES:

Lido Bar
Lincoln Center Stage
Explorations Central Port Lectures
Afternoon Musical Concerts
Live Nightly Music
Fitness Center
Dining Room
Hot Tubs
Eurodam

Holland America Line

Eurodam

1,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$45

/night

Passengers: 2,104

Crew: 876

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.40:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, Seattle, San Diego

FEATURES:

Live Nightly Music
Hot Tubs
The Shops
Gallery Bar
Solo Traveler Get-Togethers
Art and Craft Classes
The Retreat
Hydrotherapy Pool
Holland America Line

Westerdam

1,066 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$45

/night

Passengers: 1,964

Crew: 800

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.46:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: Barcelona, Venice, Rome, Civitavecchia, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Singapore, Hong Kong, Yokohama, Seattle, Sydney, Auckland

FEATURES:

Explorations Central Port Lectures
Sea View Bar
Neptune Lounge
Hot Tubs
Hydro Pool
Wine Tasting
Lincoln Center Stage
Lido Market
Holland America Line

Noordam

789 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$46

/night

Passengers: 1,972

Crew: 811

Launched: 2006

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: Sydney, Vancouver, Whittier, San Diego, Fremantle, Auckland, Honolulu

FEATURES:

Observation Deck
Sea View Pool
Half Moon
Journeys Ashore
Lincoln Center Stage
Bridge
Retreat
Explorations Café
Royal Caribbean International

Quantum Of The Seas

492 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$48

/night

Passengers: 4,180

Crew: 1,500

Launched: 2014

Ratio: 2.79:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Brisbane, Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu

FEATURES:

Photo Gallery
Fuel Teen Disco
Ferragamo
Dance Parties
Jamie's Italian
Regalia Luxury Watches
Luxury Leather
Whirlpool
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Millennium

1,679 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$48

/night

Passengers: 2,593

Crew: 1,024

Launched: 2000

Ratio: 2.53:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seward, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, San Juan, Singapore, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Mumbai, Yokohama, San Diego

FEATURES:

Destination Concierge
Cosmos Lounge
Michael's Club
Movie Screen
Video Arcade
Metropolitan Restaurant
Cellar Masters
Pool Grill
Holland America Line

Koningsdam

785 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$51

/night

Passengers: 2,650

Crew: 1,036

Launched: 2016

Ratio: 2.56:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, San Diego

FEATURES:

Photo Gallery
Jogging Track
Fitness Center
The Retreat
Sliding Dome Cover
Billboard Onboard
Sport Court
Disabled Restroom - Women
Princess Cruises

Royal Princess

1,699 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52

/night

Passengers: 3,560

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2013

Ratio: 2.64:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle

FEATURES:

Swirls
Solo travelers Get Togethers
Concerto Dining Room
Skylight
Outrigger
Princess Art Gallery
The Driving Range
Disabled Restroom
Royal Caribbean International

Serenade Of The Seas

1,626 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$53

/night

Passengers: 2,146

Crew: 884

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, Los Angeles, Tampa, Barcelona, Boston, Miami

FEATURES:

Waterslides
Shops of Centrum
Fairways of Serenade
Windjammer Café
Rock Climbing Wall
Bar
Sports Tournament
Giovanni's Table
Royal Caribbean International

Ovation Of The Seas

695 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$54

/night

Passengers: 4,180 (maximum capacity 4,905)

Crew: 1,500

Launched: 2016

Ratio: 27869.94:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Sydney, Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu

FEATURES:

Poolside Movies
The Royal Theatre
Casino Royale
Michael's Genuine Pub
Pool Bar
Windjammer Marketplace
Demonstrations
Royal Esplanade
Princess Cruises

Crown Princess

2,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$55

/night

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2006

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Southampton, Southampton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle

FEATURES:

Beauty Salon
Future Cruise Sales
Neptune's Reef & Pool
Splash Pool
Movies Under the Stars seating
Medical Center
Hot Tub
Solo travelers Get Togethers
Princess Cruises

Grand Princess

1,551 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$56

/night

Passengers: 2,594

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 1998

Ratio: 2.36:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, San Francisco, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Pools
Fitness Center
Botticelli Dining room
Splash Pool
The Sanctuary
The One5 Lounge & Nightclub
Photo & Video Gallery
Karaoke
Princess Cruises

Discovery Princess

42 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$57

/night

Passengers: 3,660

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2022

Ratio: 2.72:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
