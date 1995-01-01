Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Date Launched
Royal Caribbean International
Radiance Of The Seas
1,202 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$35
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,112
Crew:
894
Launched:
2001
Ratio:
2.36:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Sydney, Vancouver, Seward, Honolulu, San Diego, Tampa, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Galveston
FEATURES:
Pool
Kids' Pool
Game Broadcasts
Schooner Bar
Whirlpools
Pool Games
Sky Bar
Vitality At Sea Spa
Hide Details
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Solstice
2,132 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$42
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,850
Crew:
1,250
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.28:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seattle, Vancouver, Yokohama, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Sydney, Singapore, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
ShipMates
Mast Bar
Photo Gallery
Solstice Deck
Video Arcade
Card Room
Sundries Shop
Tuscan Grille
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Zuiderdam
1,004 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$45
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,970
Crew:
800
Launched:
2002
Ratio:
2.46:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, San Francisco, Cape Town, Singapore, Dubai, Rotterdam, Boston, Quebec City, Sydney, Honolulu, Tokyo, Amsterdam
FEATURES:
Lido Bar
Lincoln Center Stage
Explorations Central Port Lectures
Afternoon Musical Concerts
Live Nightly Music
Fitness Center
Dining Room
Hot Tubs
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Eurodam
1,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$45
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,104
Crew:
876
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.40:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, Seattle, San Diego
FEATURES:
Live Nightly Music
Hot Tubs
The Shops
Gallery Bar
Solo Traveler Get-Togethers
Art and Craft Classes
The Retreat
Hydrotherapy Pool
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Westerdam
1,066 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$45
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,964
Crew:
800
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.46:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
Barcelona, Venice, Rome, Civitavecchia, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Singapore, Hong Kong, Yokohama, Seattle, Sydney, Auckland
FEATURES:
Explorations Central Port Lectures
Sea View Bar
Neptune Lounge
Hot Tubs
Hydro Pool
Wine Tasting
Lincoln Center Stage
Lido Market
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Noordam
789 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$46
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,972
Crew:
811
Launched:
2006
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
Sydney, Vancouver, Whittier, San Diego, Fremantle, Auckland, Honolulu
FEATURES:
Observation Deck
Sea View Pool
Half Moon
Journeys Ashore
Lincoln Center Stage
Bridge
Retreat
Explorations Café
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Quantum Of The Seas
492 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$48
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
4,180
Crew:
1,500
Launched:
2014
Ratio:
2.79:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Brisbane, Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu
FEATURES:
Photo Gallery
Fuel Teen Disco
Ferragamo
Dance Parties
Jamie's Italian
Regalia Luxury Watches
Luxury Leather
Whirlpool
Hide Details
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Millennium
1,679 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$48
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,593
Crew:
1,024
Launched:
2000
Ratio:
2.53:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seward, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, San Juan, Singapore, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Mumbai, Yokohama, San Diego
FEATURES:
Destination Concierge
Cosmos Lounge
Michael's Club
Movie Screen
Video Arcade
Metropolitan Restaurant
Cellar Masters
Pool Grill
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Koningsdam
785 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$51
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,650
Crew:
1,036
Launched:
2016
Ratio:
2.56:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, San Diego
FEATURES:
Photo Gallery
Jogging Track
Fitness Center
The Retreat
Sliding Dome Cover
Billboard Onboard
Sport Court
Disabled Restroom - Women
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Royal Princess
1,699 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,560
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2013
Ratio:
2.64:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle
FEATURES:
Swirls
Solo travelers Get Togethers
Concerto Dining Room
Skylight
Outrigger
Princess Art Gallery
The Driving Range
Disabled Restroom
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Serenade Of The Seas
1,626 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$53
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,146
Crew:
884
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, Los Angeles, Tampa, Barcelona, Boston, Miami
FEATURES:
Waterslides
Shops of Centrum
Fairways of Serenade
Windjammer Café
Rock Climbing Wall
Bar
Sports Tournament
Giovanni's Table
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Ovation Of The Seas
695 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$54
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
4,180 (maximum capacity 4,905)
Crew:
1,500
Launched:
2016
Ratio:
27869.94:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Sydney, Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu
FEATURES:
Poolside Movies
The Royal Theatre
Casino Royale
Michael's Genuine Pub
Pool Bar
Windjammer Marketplace
Demonstrations
Royal Esplanade
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Crown Princess
2,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$55
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2006
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Southampton, Southampton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle
FEATURES:
Beauty Salon
Future Cruise Sales
Neptune's Reef & Pool
Splash Pool
Movies Under the Stars seating
Medical Center
Hot Tub
Solo travelers Get Togethers
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Grand Princess
1,551 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$56
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,594
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
1998
Ratio:
2.36:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, San Francisco, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Pools
Fitness Center
Botticelli Dining room
Splash Pool
The Sanctuary
The One5 Lounge & Nightclub
Photo & Video Gallery
Karaoke
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Discovery Princess
42 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$57
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,660
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2022
Ratio:
2.72:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
1
2
3
4
