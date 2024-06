Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Scenic Eclipse II

This is a beautiful and extremely comfortable and luxurious ship. It has room for about 200 guests (and a similar number of crew). There is a wide range of dining options, all of which we found to be very good. Also a great variety of drinks (including 130 different types of whisky only some of which I had time to sample!) The staff were consistently excellent. The discovery team were very ...