  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Darwin to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
36 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 36 Darwin to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Very disappointing

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

cruisealotnow avatar

cruisealotnow

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Unfortunately this cruise is not worth the money of approx $15,500 approx $3,500 per day.The ship was nice the staff even though inexperienced were lovely but the food was terrible, we were served cold food continuously and the portions were so small that everyone was asking for seconds. The food served was like a floating nursing home, we like many others on board complained bitterly that the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2021

Relaxing and crew eager to please

Review for Explorer Dream to Australia & New Zealand

Carolyn farbby avatar

Carolyn farbby

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

We liked the itinerary and were keen to discover a new ship. Our initial impression of the ship was it was well refurbished although the cabins were small they were well laid out and had plenty of storage. We had a balcony cabin which had a kettle and a fridge which both came in handy during our voyage. The cabins were well serviced in line with other cruise ships. There are lots of restaurants on ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Amazing expedition to the Kimberley Coast and on to Bali

Review for Le Laperouse to Australia & New Zealand

gaskellsdownunder avatar

gaskellsdownunder

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

We chose these cruises for the expeditions and ability of the vessel to get into small ports and also to change course to find unexpected delights. We also love French food! The expedition leaders were wonderful as were their lectures each evening on the following day's adventures. All the crew went out of their way to make sure those of us who were less able-bodied were included in as many ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Amazing

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

Dianpatjohnmarch avatar

Dianpatjohnmarch

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

We did the most amazing cruise from Broome W.A. to Darwin N.T. 10 night/ 11 days in the most awesome part of the world. There were only 45 passengers on board and the crew were amazing. The excursions which were twice a day were interesting and the guides were amazing in their information about the areas we visited. The scenery and areas in the Kimberley was so amazing and quiet. Heaps of ...
Read More

Response from DianneS, Digital Executive

Thank you for your wonderful review. Your right, the Kimberley is the most awesome part of the world! Glad to hear you enjoyed the beautiful Kimberley region just as much as we do, and that...

Sail Date: August 2019

MUST DO TRIP WITH PONANT

Review for Le Laperouse to Australia & New Zealand

oziekev007 avatar

oziekev007

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Having sailed twice before with Ponant on expedition cruises the choice for our cruise to the Kimberley was easy to make as we knew first hand the type of cruise that we would be joining. Ponant are a little expensive compared to some other operators in the Kimberley area, however the quality with Ponant is always the same and they spare nothing to allow each person to enjoy the most out of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Pampered and informative.

Review for Le Laperouse to Australia & New Zealand

fkhafagi avatar

fkhafagi

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

The crew were unfailingly friendly yet efficient. The organisation of embarkation, disembarkation and the multiple excursions was flawless, and supplemented by daily debriefing/briefing sessions which ensured passengers were well informed as to the requirements and expectations for each day's activities. Shore excursions were supervised by highly qualified, well-informed and enthusiastic ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

First time & fantastic

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

LouiseDavis avatar

LouiseDavis

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

This small ship expedition cruise was absolutely amazing. From embarkation to disembarkation the whole hard working crew could not have been more cheerful and helpful. The new ship has obviously been purposefully designed and it showed. With plenty of well laid out public spaces for the 120 guests it was hard to believe there were so many on board. Our balcony cabin was a good size and ...
Read More

Response from DianneS, Digital Executive

Hi Louise, Thanks for such an amazing review about your Kimberley expedition. We are so happy to hear that you chose to do your first ever cruise with Coral Expeditions! The Kimberley is a...

Sail Date: June 2019

Excellent expedition cruise in Kimberleys

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

Maturity avatar

Maturity

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

We chose this cruise as they use proper tenders plus zodiacs. They have shade, proper seats and even a loo. The guides were first class and we learnt so much about the land, aboriginal rock art and how the Aborigines lived. The ship took us to the Horizontal Falls which were amazing, we went through in zodiacs. Then the Montgomery Reef which is huge at about 40 kms long. When the tide ...
Read More

Response from DianneS, Digital Executive

Thank you for your feedback regarding the recent voyage on the Kimberley. We are disappointed to hear of your experience with regards to our food and we would like to assure that this is not...

Sail Date: May 2019

Remote Australia

Review for Coral Expeditions I to Australia & New Zealand

CruiseAC avatar

CruiseAC

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

We have always wanted to visit Tiwi Islands, Arnhem Land, Torres Strait Islands and the tip of Australia. This trip covered all these places and more. Everyday was an adventure and gave us a greater understanding of Indigenous Australians, the environment and WWII history in this area. We were privileged to have guides onboard who have extensive knowledge of these areas and wonderful ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Fabulous Kimberley Cruise

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

Flower46 avatar

Flower46

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

We thoroughly enjoyed Coral Discoverer and the trip from Darwin to Broome. The whole team were very professional and as we said to the Captain on our departure in Broome the culture of the ship was exemplary – nothing was too much trouble and all went out of their way to make our trip memorable. The itinerary was ‘adjusted’ to take account of tides and weather and while we did not see some of ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Find an Australia & New Zealand Cruise from $109

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Darwin to Australia & New Zealand
Darwin to Australia & New Zealand Radiance of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Darwin to Australia & New Zealand Radiance of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Darwin to Australia & New Zealand Coral Adventurer Cruise Reviews
Darwin to Australia & New Zealand Volendam Cruise Reviews
Darwin to Australia & New Zealand Coral Expeditions I Cruise Reviews
Darwin to Australia & New Zealand Silver Discoverer Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.