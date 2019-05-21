Pros:
*Cunard’s unable to improve its service. It is ‘top notch’ with exemplary care provided by the crew.
*Ship is well appointed with class throughout.
*Good instrumental entertainment.
*MDR cuisine is mostly innovative and exceptional.
*Cunard ‘knows how’ to make coffee unlike the insipid liquid served on many other lines.
*Embarkation well organized.
*Although the staff ...
We live in Vancouver and one night after too much wine drinking the Cunard Ad for Queen Elizabeth is coming to Vancouver showed up on my Ipad. I remember checking the itinerary and was amazed that when it left Vancouver we could sail all the way to NYC. This seemed like a very rare opportunity to come to New York the old fashioned way aboard a Cunard Liner and sail around the North American ...
I was on a Mediterranean cruise in 2015 on the Queen Victoria. That was my first Cunard experience. It has spoiled me forever now. I have been on two other Ocean cruises with Crystal. Nothing to complain about on Crystal however they have changed there format since being purchased by Carnival and now are less formal and the dining was "freestyle". One of the reasons i chose Cunard was because ...
Having read some of the reviews of Queen Elizabeth cruises I was having some concerns about this Alaska cruise. Different people have different experiences, even on the same voyage, and I was pleased we enjoyed our June 10-day cruise very much. We had been on this ship only once before and that was in Princess Grill. This time we were in a Britannia balcony stateroom.
Embarkation in Vancouver ...
We chose this cruise because it was a ten day round trip itinerary that left and returned to Vancouver. It didn't' go to Glacier Bay, but the times in port were good and the ten day itinerary allowed us to visit extra ports. We were also hoping to get some dancing in because we'd found the dance floor on our previous cruise was far too small.
The cruise more than met our expectations. We had ...
I have been on 10+ cruises but this was my first Cunard experience.
Embarkation went smoothly in Vancouver, not the fastest but not the worst either.
Our room was large (accessibility means lots of space) with a large balcony. Enough storage space for all our clothes.
The food in the Main dining room was good, a good variety of appetizers and mains and always yummy desserts. The ...
The schedule and scenery was amazing - but our experience of the ship was not good. This was only the third time that Cunard had ventured into these waters. We were interested to go with Cunard as we feel we are culturally more aligned with Britain than the US (being from Australia) and there were some great things such as the high tea at 3 pm on the ship. However, we had some major issues with ...
We took a family party of 8, ages 5-73 on this to experience Alaska for the first time. We had 3 balcony cabins near the bow on level 5. The ship, was outstanding, elegant, and British-traditional in an updated version. I would recommend this cruise and ship to anyone wanting to see Alaska.
I feel it necessary to contradict some of the negative reviews about the crew made by others. Our cabins ...
I had been on two previous Alaska cruises (Crystal & Princess) and hadn't planned on going back again, but I wanted to cruise on one of the new Cunard Queens and since I live in Oregon.... The ship is beautifully done, the food in the Britannia Dining Room was excellent and so was the entertainment in the Royal Court Theater. But the service throughout the ship was consistently uninspired. Nobody, ...