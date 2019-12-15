Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

We were happy with a Cunard cruise on The Queen Elizabeth in 2019 so we booked this cruise on the Queen Mary 2. The service was outstanding and the ship is very beautiful. I really like the formal atmosphere of the evening, especially on gala nights. I agree with some other reviews that food in the buffet is better than food served in the formal dining room. We were told by Cunard ...