The Queen Elizabeth is a lovely ship We were actually on her for 19 nights, as we did the following segment as well. This was our first cruise with Cunard.
Cabin- Britannia Balcony, Deck 5 mid ships. Our cabin steward was great. We like the kettle to make coffee/tea. The couch wasn't particularly comfortable for sitting, as it was too short depth-wise. The shower was adequate, but hard to ...
Queen Mary II
Voyage : M237
Nov. 21 - Dec. 3 2022
The Queen Mary II - A shadow of its past, a ship you don’t wan’t to sail on…
To anyone who may be considering travelling on the Queen Mary II, please read the following. I have submitted two emails to Cunard’s customer care and I have yet to receive a response. Not even an acknowledgment. And I used their feedback system within ...
We were happy with a Cunard cruise on The Queen Elizabeth in 2019 so we booked this cruise on the Queen Mary 2.
The service was outstanding and the ship is very beautiful. I really like the formal atmosphere of the evening, especially on gala nights.
I agree with some other reviews that food in the buffet is better than food served in the formal dining room.
We were told by Cunard ...
Having returned from a very enjoyable cruise on QM2 15 day round-trip Ft Lauderdale, I can report with only 1600 Passengers, Cunard did all they could to contain any outbreak of covid with mandatory mask wearing but sill a large number of passengers were taken off the ship at different ports with covid and others confined to their staterooms for 5 days for tests, having been traced as a covid ...
First cruise on the Queen Mary 2 since the pandemic. We have cruised 19 times on her and the last time in January 2020. We were anxious to go back and this itinerary was perfect, and experience the changes that Cunard has advertised.
1-The "New" Spa called "Mareel" is replacing Canyon Ranch and is a complete disappointment; a real downgrade from Canyon Ranch:
No masseur was available, only ...
Our 5th cruise on the QM2 and possibly our 40th cruise overall. The Queen has clearly lost her crown. The ship is aging and needs refurbishing. Seating in the Illuminations theater needs to be fixed so they stay upright, need to be reupholstered; the public areas need to be kept free of detritus and stray bits of food and/or personal effects; the food in the main dining room was absolutely ...
Having been on the Queen Mary 2 a few times before we knew what to expect, excellent food, beautiful cabins, and wonderful crew.
What a disappointment: the ship looked tired, there were stains on the carpets in our cabin, the shower nearly scolded me, bits of silicon was missing around the shower tray and taps around the sink, the food was so average KFC would have put them to shame, the ...
Just before Christmas we returned to the Queen Mary 2, doing our very favorite itinerary, a Westbound Crossing. As this was a somewhat last-minute “live for today” splurge, we booked into the Queens Grill experience.
Yes, we’ve enjoyed trips on the QM2 six times before and have done eight crossings (counting roundtrips as two) with more scheduled in May 2020 and 2021. Yes indeed, we love the ...
The checkin before boarding was efficient and fast.
Stateroom cat. BF with balcony at the 11th deck was very confortable and large enough altough the bathroom was so small but functional.
Britannia restaurant was great but meal was not so special: i never see foie gras or escargots!
King's court buffet was great altough entries was always the same all the week long. Some waiters was ...
The ship has become tired looking, in particular on the outside. The first impression is rusty and a tad shabby. It can now longer be described as luxurious (there are too many truly luxurious ships out there now).
The passenger population consisted of a primarily older age group, with many of 70 years plus. A huge number were immobile, infirm and with conditions that led to emergency ...