  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cunard USA Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
10 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 10 Cunard USA Cruise Reviews

Covid over and over

Review for Queen Elizabeth to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Pyer
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Special birthday cruise with Cunard in the middle of May 2022 was the reason for this cruise plus it seemed good value as it was a re positioning journey finally ending in Alaska.We had a good ball cabin kept immaculate by our excellent steward and took dinner at 8.30 (a bit late for us).All meals were excellent as per usual.Vegetables are never cooked enough though making them too inedible for ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Disappointed

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Maxmormil
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because we were celebrating both my husband and I 65th birthdays. Wanted something special. This was not what we expected. The weather is obviously nothing that can be controlled but it was bad enough that out of 7 days we could only use the deck twice. Force 8 gales and it was not pleasant. The average age appeared to be older generation, lots of disabled people, more like a ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Cunard's ineptness

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
JMMANSON52
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a 90th birthday cruise for a long-time Cunard passenger. Embarkation took over two hours(one person fainted) and young children were being held by parents for long periods of time. Dining room service was extremely slow and the servers were not pleasant. Took 20-25 minutes to get a beverage. We were rushed out of the dining room every night. Sheet cake ordered and paid for was not ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2016

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Traveled with children

QM2 Return Trip Southampton/New York/Southampton; Observations

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Clarence Sponge
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from above trip and a few observations on the Entertainment Cunard Insights Programme - thought that Robert Gates and Chase Untermeyer on the outward leg were excellent but unfortunately the other speakers were bland and uninteresting. on the return journey Lord and Lady Howard were both interesting and sincere. however, again the other speakers left something to be desired, I ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2015

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Traveled with children

The Best Vacation Ever

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
FC80521
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

After spending a couple of weeks in Britain with my family, we ended our travels with a Transatlantic crossing. I had previously been on one of the maiden voyages of the Carnival Magic, which had almost convinced me never to take another cruise vacation. Fortunately, the Queen Mary 2 could not have been a more different experience. The Queen Mary 2 is a beautiful ship whose engineering more ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2015

Cabin Type: Balcony, obstructed view

Clean that ship

Review for Queen Victoria to U.S.A.

User Avatar
cparada
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My wife and I joined the Queen Victoria on the 11th March 2015 for the return passage to New York, arriving on the 25th April 2015. It was my present to her for her 70th birthday as a once in a lifetime experience. Whilst I must commend the ship for its presentation, the quality of the food and the service provided to the "guests" as Cunard wish to call us, there were faults in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2015

Cabin Type: Oceanview

Unfortunate trend reversed

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
jsr0711
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

I wrote a review a while back titled "Declining standards in a single year," complaining that the food in the Britannia was not what it had been. This was our third crossing in 2013, and I'm happy to say that the food is back to what we expected -- i.e., very good, indeed remarkable under the circumstances. The service is now, if anything, even better. And my fears about the simplified dress code ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2013

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Fabulous Crossing

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
tsarena
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have recently returned from our first crossing on the in August, 2013 from Southampton to New York. What a wonderful experience! We are veteran cruisers and travelers who have been many places on ships from Iceland to Antarctica but had never done a crossing before. We chose the Princess Grille category and we very happy with the selection. It was well worth the money. The cabin was ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2013

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

First Time on Queen Elizabeth

Review for Queen Elizabeth to U.S.A.

User Avatar
zak477
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

The Queen Elizabeth is almost identical to her sister ship, the Queen Victoria. We booked the Britannia Club category that included it's own club like dining room. The dining staff helped to make the trip memorable. The stateroom was on deck 8 and appointed nicely. The public rooms are wonderful to enjoy and sea days can be fun. I wish Cunard would cut back on the formal & semi-formal nights. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2012

Queen Mary 2 World Cruise Jan 11 - April 12, 2010

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
On the road
First Time Cruiser

My wife and I took the Cunard Queen Mary 2 World Voyage 2010 - Our trip started in Southampton January 11th and we left the Queen 91 days and 33 ports later in Ft. Lauderdale. The size of the Queen affords the passengers the luxury of large public rooms and lots of space to lounge around. The airiness and many large windows gives the light and view a chance to be admired by all passengers from ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2010

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

Find a cruise

USA Cruise Reviews for Cunard Ships
Queen Elizabeth USA Cruise Reviews
Queen Elizabeth USA Cruise Reviews
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) USA Cruise Reviews
Queen Victoria USA Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.