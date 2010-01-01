Special birthday cruise with Cunard in the middle of May 2022 was the reason for this cruise plus it seemed good value as it was a re positioning journey finally ending in Alaska.We had a good ball cabin kept immaculate by our excellent steward and took dinner at 8.30 (a bit late for us).All meals were excellent as per usual.Vegetables are never cooked enough though making them too inedible for ...
Chose this cruise because we were celebrating both my husband and I 65th birthdays. Wanted something special. This was not what we expected. The weather is obviously nothing that can be controlled but it was bad enough that out of 7 days we could only use the deck twice. Force 8 gales and it was not pleasant. The average age appeared to be older generation, lots of disabled people, more like a ...
This was a 90th birthday cruise for a long-time Cunard passenger. Embarkation took over two hours(one person fainted) and young children were being held by parents for long periods of time. Dining room service was extremely slow and the servers were not pleasant. Took 20-25 minutes to get a beverage. We were rushed out of the dining room every night. Sheet cake ordered and paid for was not ...
Just returned from above trip and a few observations on the Entertainment
Cunard Insights Programme - thought that Robert Gates and Chase Untermeyer on the outward leg were excellent but unfortunately the other speakers were bland and uninteresting. on the return journey Lord and Lady Howard were both interesting and sincere. however, again the other speakers left something to be desired, I ...
After spending a couple of weeks in Britain with my family, we ended our travels with a Transatlantic crossing. I had previously been on one of the maiden voyages of the Carnival Magic, which had almost convinced me never to take another cruise vacation. Fortunately, the Queen Mary 2 could not have been a more different experience. The Queen Mary 2 is a beautiful ship whose engineering more ...
My wife and I joined the Queen Victoria on the 11th March 2015 for the return passage to New York, arriving on the 25th April 2015. It was my present to her for her 70th birthday as a once in a lifetime experience.
Whilst I must commend the ship for its presentation, the quality of the food and the service provided to the "guests" as Cunard wish to call us, there were faults in the ...
I wrote a review a while back titled "Declining standards in a single year," complaining that the food in the Britannia was not what it had been. This was our third crossing in 2013, and I'm happy to say that the food is back to what we expected -- i.e., very good, indeed remarkable under the circumstances. The service is now, if anything, even better. And my fears about the simplified dress code ...
We have recently returned from our first crossing on the in August, 2013 from Southampton to New York. What a wonderful experience! We are veteran cruisers and travelers who have been many places on ships from Iceland to Antarctica but had never done a crossing before.
We chose the Princess Grille category and we very happy with the selection. It was well worth the money. The cabin was ...
The Queen Elizabeth is almost identical to her sister ship, the Queen Victoria. We booked the Britannia Club category that included it's own club like dining room. The dining staff helped to make the trip memorable. The stateroom was on deck 8 and appointed nicely.
The public rooms are wonderful to enjoy and sea days can be fun.
I wish Cunard would cut back on the formal & semi-formal nights. I ...
My wife and I took the Cunard Queen Mary 2 World Voyage 2010 - Our trip started in Southampton January 11th and we left the Queen 91 days and 33 ports later in Ft. Lauderdale.
The size of the Queen affords the passengers the luxury of large public rooms and lots of space to lounge around. The airiness and many large windows gives the light and view a chance to be admired by all passengers from ...