Cunard Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Carinthia Lounge
Afternoon Tea
The double hot faucet (except one is cold)
My Stateroom on QM2
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
599 reviews

1-10 of 599 Cunard Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

QM2 disappointed 2nd time round

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
iaimcixl
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Just off QM2 from New York to Southampton 8th May Positive aspects Cabin clean and steward always professional All Crew great , couldn't do enough Entertainment good to great most nights Cunard insights good always something for everyone Average King's court compared to last crossing done 5 years ago noticeable downgrade in choice , Service good ,Celebrity has surpassed ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Good, Not Great

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
chatdad
10+ Cruises

Having enjoyed our first roundtrip Transatlantic on QM2 back in 2018, we did the same sailing this year. In comparison, the experience in some regards were equal to that of our prior cruise (service and room primarily) though in some cases (food and entertainment) we saw some definite decline unfortunately. So let's begin our journey: Embarkation: in a word "Poor". Of course in this ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Sea Beats Shore

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
RN4Clifton
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Here are my thoughts on our April 2022 Brooklyn to Southampton crossing on the QM2: The Good We enjoyed plenty of wine (via the beverage package) brought by plenty of friendly servers; The King's Court Buffet's pizza, hot-dogs and hamburgers were tasty for lunch; The afternoon teas (photo attached) were novel fun; The pre-dinner hot hors d'oeuvres in the Chart Room and the ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Old British Arrogance, Served whether or not You Want It.

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
J3nglunb
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

This was handily the worst cruise experience of my life. I've cruised since being a child, largely with family and this was no different. Now at 24 I went to Ft. Lauderdale filled with excitement to board my first Cunard - The Queen Mary 2 no less. Surprise from the onset, not the good kind. Due to increasing cases of COVID-19 on the ship we were being tested at the port. Before we boarded. ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Traveled with disabled person

Covid nightmare!

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
CovidNo
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This is my first cruise on QM2 after having lost my dear brother and sister in law within 5 days last year. Started off very well, poor tour in St Thomas but we did get a partial credit. Kings Court Is always very busy struggle to avoid other people when carrying food though the waiters do sometimes assist me if they see me struggling. Our steward was fantastic until he disappeared but was ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

un unexpected car hire

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
AX12CPU
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We looked forward to this cruise as it marked my retirement and my wife’s birthday, we had had to save for this one and had handed over our hard earned cash with pleasure we loved being cosseted by Cunard’s attentive staff. This would be the 12th or so cruise and our second 28 night cruise with them. So we knew what to expect. Lovely. We joined the QM2 as scheduled following a Covid test each. ...
Sail Date: January 2022

Princess Grill on the 2021 Christmas Cruise

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Chowchowgirl
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

What made the trip so special was the friendliness of the crew and the absolute beauty of the interior. The entire ship is done in Art Deco. It is as if you are in a time capsule of the 1920's. There are gold, embossed doors on the elevators. There are beautiful panels on the walls and polished wood everywhere.A three story tapestry commemorating the ship in the Britannia Dining room and the ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

We Love This Ocean Liner

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
tv24
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

In this review I want to distinguish between the ship, which we dearly love, and Cunard's service, for which I have only limited love. After about a dozen trips on Cunard (we are Diamond status), and after over 18 months of cancelled and altered holidays, we were eager to return to the QM2. This is a special ship, the last true ocean liner, which is built to comfortably navigate the high seas. ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

A Brilliant Experience

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
ClipperinSFO
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second crossing on QM2, having sailed two years ago Westbound in December. The Atlantic in December *is* the destination for us as much as the QM2 herself, and neither disappointed. Perhaps because this was my second trip on QM2, I found the ship even more beautiful than I remembered. I noticed more of the details and the design and was constantly amazed and enchanted. So many ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Queens Suite

Elegance on the High Seas

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
JT1101
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This is a short review of Queen Mary 2 after having completed four Transatlantic crossings on her, with the most recent one being the December 8 to 15 2019 run from New York to Southampton. First, the ship. Queen Mary 2 is not a cruise ship. She is an Ocean Liner. What does that mean? It means she is built differently than cruise ships. She is longer for her width, her freeboard (the distance ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Queen Elizabeth Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
