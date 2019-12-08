Just off QM2 from New York to Southampton 8th May
Positive aspects
Cabin clean and steward always professional
All Crew great , couldn't do enough
Entertainment good to great most nights
Cunard insights good always something for everyone
Average
King's court compared to last crossing done 5 years ago noticeable downgrade in choice , Service good ,Celebrity has surpassed ...
Having enjoyed our first roundtrip Transatlantic on QM2 back in 2018, we did the same sailing this year. In comparison, the experience in some regards were equal to that of our prior cruise (service and room primarily) though in some cases (food and entertainment) we saw some definite decline unfortunately.
So let's begin our journey:
Embarkation: in a word "Poor". Of course in this ...
Here are my thoughts on our April 2022 Brooklyn to Southampton crossing on the QM2:
The Good
We enjoyed plenty of wine (via the beverage package) brought by plenty of friendly servers;
The King's Court Buffet's pizza, hot-dogs and hamburgers were tasty for lunch;
The afternoon teas (photo attached) were novel fun;
The pre-dinner hot hors d'oeuvres in the Chart Room and the ...
This was handily the worst cruise experience of my life. I've cruised since being a child, largely with family and this was no different. Now at 24 I went to Ft. Lauderdale filled with excitement to board my first Cunard - The Queen Mary 2 no less.
Surprise from the onset, not the good kind. Due to increasing cases of COVID-19 on the ship we were being tested at the port. Before we boarded. ...
This is my first cruise on QM2 after having lost my dear brother and sister in law within 5 days last year. Started off very well, poor tour in St Thomas but we did get a partial credit. Kings Court Is always very busy struggle to avoid other people when carrying food though the waiters do sometimes assist me if they see me struggling. Our steward was fantastic until he disappeared but was ...
We looked forward to this cruise as it marked my retirement and my wife’s birthday, we had had to save for this one and had handed over our hard earned cash with pleasure we loved being cosseted by Cunard’s attentive staff. This would be the 12th or so cruise and our second 28 night cruise with them. So we knew what to expect. Lovely.
We joined the QM2 as scheduled following a Covid test each. ...
What made the trip so special was the friendliness of the crew and the absolute beauty of the interior. The entire ship is done in Art Deco. It is as if you are in a time capsule of the 1920's. There are gold, embossed doors on the elevators. There are beautiful panels on the walls and polished wood everywhere.A three story tapestry commemorating the ship in the Britannia Dining room and the ...
In this review I want to distinguish between the ship, which we dearly love, and Cunard's service, for which I have only limited love. After about a dozen trips on Cunard (we are Diamond status), and after over 18 months of cancelled and altered holidays, we were eager to return to the QM2. This is a special ship, the last true ocean liner, which is built to comfortably navigate the high seas. ...
This was our second crossing on QM2, having sailed two years ago Westbound in December. The Atlantic in December *is* the destination for us as much as the QM2 herself, and neither disappointed.
Perhaps because this was my second trip on QM2, I found the ship even more beautiful than I remembered. I noticed more of the details and the design and was constantly amazed and enchanted. So many ...
This is a short review of Queen Mary 2 after having completed four Transatlantic crossings on her, with the most recent one being the December 8 to 15 2019 run from New York to Southampton.
First, the ship. Queen Mary 2 is not a cruise ship. She is an Ocean Liner. What does that mean? It means she is built differently than cruise ships. She is longer for her width, her freeboard (the distance ...