Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

We looked forward to this cruise as it marked my retirement and my wife’s birthday, we had had to save for this one and had handed over our hard earned cash with pleasure we loved being cosseted by Cunard’s attentive staff. This would be the 12th or so cruise and our second 28 night cruise with them. So we knew what to expect. Lovely. We joined the QM2 as scheduled following a Covid test each. ...