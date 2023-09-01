I couldn't afford a Christmas cruise so opted for this one. Really wish I hadn't as so many things in the room went wrong all cruise and on the last night KPOP/Bollywood music blaring out on deck one which could be heard from the lifts by the atrium.
Cruise Director thought it was fine to have this music disturbing everyone because it was motivational! What a load of claptrap. He then lied ...
This is my second Queen Elizabeth review.
Cabin - This time we were in cabin next door to where we stayed last year. Everything was well maintained, clean, and plenty of space and storage for our 34 night cruise.
Service - impeccable everywhere.
Food - Britannia MDR breakfast lunch and dinner always hot, beautifully presented and tasty. Freedom dining works for us. No queues. Every table ...
My wife and I just did a week long round trip from Barcelona. After our NCL cruise in August it was night and day. were all well organized.
Embarkation was the easiest we ever did. From arrival top being in our cabin was 13 minutes. Staff very pleasant. Room was clean and organized. We had service twice a day( a lesson for some other cruise lines). Our attendant was tops and pro active without ...
Several years I started a series of blogs relating our adventures[and misadventures] of cruising with someone who has walking difficulties ie my husband.
For anonymity I call him 6.
You may remember the 70s series about Steve Austin an astronaut who was severely injured and rebuilt with bionics to the tune of 6 million dollars.
Well as a result of Rheumatoid arthritis hitting him in his ...
Our 5th time on QV and our 7th with Cunard we have always gone Grills for an expensive treat but,due to rapidly falling standards and rapidly increasing prices in Grills, we opted to try Brittania Class and were pleasantly surprised.
Boarding was QE2 Terminal and was a bit shambolic because ,as usual,lots of people ignored their allocated time turning up hours early and the place was manic ...
know we have enough but Cunard is dropping there offer and standards! Cost saving
- No chocolates in room on arrival or any nights inc gala night - have they stopped them
- No Welcome drinks party from the captain! But was on the Victoria in July and they did the party- so why not now
- No Bottle in room Princess grill only half bottle!
- Same menus now for last 2 years - Has a chef ...
Chose Cunard because we wanted a small ship, the dress code was what we were looking for, we knew we would be having a good time but it went above expectations! Cunard booked us a flight to Rome which was perfect, spend a couple of nights there, then boarded and from the very first minute all was flowing perfectly. Embarkation was perfect, I have mobility issues, they were so helpful, from our ...
We sailed regularly with Cunard until 2018 so this was our first voyage for 5 years. It was a last minute booking 3 days before departure so a very hectic schedule arranging Insurance, parking , cat boarding and, of course packing. Unfortunately the usual converientl parking facilities were full so had to use a "Meet & Greet "service,which was not a very pleasant experience.We always prefer early ...
The Queen Victoria is a ship not a floating high rise hotel. Great service and excellent staff. It does seem to cater for an older clientele, some of whom could hardly walk. never the less a very enjoyable cruise. The Royal Court Theatre dancers were very talented but the routines are a little cheesy and I had seen some of the routines on previous cruises.
Food excellent and staff excelled. The ...
We had sailed in the Queen Elizabeth and 2018. This was our first ever cruise and we wanted to repeat the experience.
We were not disappointed. The service on Queen Victoria was excellent. From embarkation to to disembarkation, all our needs were catered for.
We used the Britannia restaurant on several evenings. The service was excellent but found the choice a little limited. The food ...