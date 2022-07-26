Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

Our first time on Cunard line, Queen Elizabeth, it will be our last, definitely no where near as good as what I expected. The staff on board, we’re amazing ( but let’s face it they are working for tips) the staff who wore the white uniforms, didn’t even acknowledge you, they would look the other way or chat with the other person they were with so they didn’t have to acknowledge you. The ...