This was my 5th on QM2 over the last 10 years. I've travelled QG once, PG 3 times and Brittania once. This trip was PG.
I'm a spa relaxer type cruiser. The spa, now run by Morell was, frankly, filthy. the hydrotherapy oil crusting in dirt all around the perimeter. The showers dirty, foot baths and ice maker inoperable, main steam room dirty and Finnish Sauna unlit. I was literally shocked. I ...
The boat looked splendid as she was recently refreshed. She was freshly painted on the exterior and looked amazing. The interior refresh included some new soft goods such as carpets and upholstery, however as expected there are still some areas that need repair.
Embarkation was smooth. We arrived at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal around 11:30am. Our assigned check in time was 3:00 pm. We stood in ...
The itinerary seemed both exciting and romantic. Plus, there was no overseas travel involved for us (from Chicago). We were also looking to sail on the Queen Elizabeth. An unexpected bonus was successfully bidding on a Princess Grills cabin. Everything came together even better than we had hoped. We loved the QE and being in the Grills for 14 days was just amazing. The value is clearly there. The ...
My friend had previously taken several transatlantic cruises with Cunard many years ago and was excited to try their Panama Canal cruise, so I decided to go with her.
Cunard positions themselves as a premium cruising line and prices their cruises accordingly, with emphasis on dressing up for dinner, unfortunately the experience doesn’t justify the pricing.
It was billed as a regular cruise ...
We lived in San Francisco 50 years ago and wanted to combine a nostalgic stay there with a leisurely cruise back to England via the Panama Canal and Atlantic crossing. Oddly we were unable to board in SF and had to fly to LA whilst we met passengers on board who had had to do the reverse! Cunard or Imagine Cruising to blame? Who knows.
As regular Celebrity cruisers we were a little anxious ...
I chose this voyage because I wanted to go through the Panama Canal, and also sail on the Queen Elizabeth for the first time. I am a solo traveler. I had already sailed on the Queen Victoria once, and the Queen Mary 2 three times. I have been fascinated by ocean liners since I was ten years old, and this is why I am drawn to Cunard ships. Cunard has always taken pride in carrying on the ...
Our first time on Cunard line, Queen Elizabeth, it will be our last, definitely no where near as good as what I expected.
The staff on board, we’re amazing ( but let’s face it they are working for tips) the staff who wore the white uniforms, didn’t even acknowledge you, they would look the other way or chat with the other person they were with so they didn’t have to acknowledge you.
The ...
I only have a few observations:
Overall, the staff was genial and helpful
My room steward was excellent, well trained and responsive.
Bar service in the Chartroom was expert, cheerful and well trained; they ran out of my preferred brand. The competence of the Wine Waiters in Britannia was very uneven; some were excellent and others needed more training.I also perceived a shortage of ...
Queen Mary II
Voyage : M237
Nov. 21 - Dec. 3 2022
The Queen Mary II - A shadow of its past, a ship you don’t wan’t to sail on…
To anyone who may be considering travelling on the Queen Mary II, please read the following. I have submitted two emails to Cunard’s customer care and I have yet to receive a response. Not even an acknowledgment. And I used their feedback system within ...
We are two retirees who are in generally good health, but with a few mobility issues. Neither of us has had any respiratory illnesses in the last ten years. We wanted to take a transatlantic cruise to Europe, and were attracted to Cunard because almost exactly ten years ago we sailed on this very ship, The Cunard Queen Elizabeth, around the Greek islands, and had a fabulous time. In fact in 2012 ...