Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Norwegian Fjords

My partner and I travelled to Norway for the fourth time on Queen Mary 2 in July. Our 3 most recent voyages had been on Queen Elizabeth, which we were coming to view as our preferred ship, but wanted to see what QM2 was like following last year's refit and to test whether any of the changes and 3 years away from the flagship had done anything to alter our minds. In short, this eight day trip did ...