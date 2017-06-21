My wife and I were looking forward to this cruise as we had heard how excellent Cunard was and it was a great opportunity to see the Norwegian Fjords. The itinerary was great and the excursion in Olden(Fjords and Glaciers) were excellent. To be fair embarkation and disembarkation were well managed. However,many other things were not.
We had a Britannia class balcony room. The room in the times ...
65th Husband's birthday in May 2019. Sailing time evening.
We arrived 2 pm. Relaxing start to cruise was the Southampton embarkation and disembarkation. Never sailed from Southampton before always fly cruised. Felt the start of cruise as soon as on the ship.Cases were at our cabin before we even arrived at the door.
Was a bit concerned about whether the ship would be too posh for us and too ...
We booked on-board QM2 on our T/A last year. The QM2 cruise was because is was an experience we wanted to have at least once. This cruise was booked as we wanted to try a smaller Cunard ship and see the fjords.
Our overall impression of Cunard is a rather dark and subdued ship with a quiet atmosphere. This sophisticated atmosphere was pretty good for me but a little too staid for my wife, ...
Firstly the good points: Super speedy embarkation , fantastic food on board, two spectacular stops in Flaam & Gerainger. Bergen was Ok but Haugesaund was dreary.
We travelled for the first time with Cunard last Fall to the Canaries and it was wonderful, 10/10. (Queen Elizabeth). This time there didn’t seem to be the same number of staff around. Longer waits to be served with drinks seemed the ...
We chose this 7 day cruise because we had been on the Queen Elizabeth and wanted to try the Queen Mary 2
The good:-
Very good or excellent entertainment shows in the evening.
Lots of games to play in games room.
Excellent free library.
Nice afternoon tea
Excellent Theatre and Cinema
Generally interesting lecturers
Excellent art exhibitions
Excellent ballroom
Very ...
This is my 6th cruise and 6th different cruise line. What sets Cunard apart is a sense of history that you can’t find on other cruise lines. All the wall decorations are paintings of current and past Cunard-White Star ships and old photos and memorabilia. You might want to read a little bit about the history to fully appreciate it. When the ship is in port it’s seems to be more special than just ...
Norway and Iceland have been on our bucket list for quite a while and the ports certainly didn't disappoint. Same couldn't be said for the cruise after our great time in the Med on Queen Vic two years ago. Is it just the different ship or is Cunard being Carnivalised?
Cabin and attendant were great but just about everything else was understaffed, under quality and at times under ...
My partner and I travelled to Norway for the fourth time on Queen Mary 2 in July. Our 3 most recent voyages had been on Queen Elizabeth, which we were coming to view as our preferred ship, but wanted to see what QM2 was like following last year's refit and to test whether any of the changes and 3 years away from the flagship had done anything to alter our minds. In short, this eight day trip did ...
This was the first ever cruise for both me and my partner. Cunard wasn't our first choice. We had planned to go with Celebrity Cruises on recommendation however there were a few snags with the cruise we were considering and we looked for an alternative which happened to be this cruise with Cunard. Honestly we weren't aware of the Cunard reputation when we booked and we were a little bit daunted ...
My partner and I just completed a 7-day voyage on Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth to see the Norwegian fjords.
Basic Details: We made the reservation via Cunard’s website in mid-January 2017 for a 6/24/17 departure from Southampton. We chose a Queens Grill cabin and our package included gratuities and all beverages US$12.00 and under. We purchased the voyage protection insurance, but made our own ...