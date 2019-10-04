Just off QM2 from New York to Southampton 8th May
Positive aspects
Cabin clean and steward always professional
All Crew great , couldn't do enough
Entertainment good to great most nights
Cunard insights good always something for everyone
Average
King's court compared to last crossing done 5 years ago noticeable downgrade in choice , Service good ,Celebrity has surpassed ...
Having enjoyed our first roundtrip Transatlantic on QM2 back in 2018, we did the same sailing this year. In comparison, the experience in some regards were equal to that of our prior cruise (service and room primarily) though in some cases (food and entertainment) we saw some definite decline unfortunately.
So let's begin our journey:
Embarkation: in a word "Poor". Of course in this ...
Here are my thoughts on our April 2022 Brooklyn to Southampton crossing on the QM2:
The Good
We enjoyed plenty of wine (via the beverage package) brought by plenty of friendly servers;
The King's Court Buffet's pizza, hot-dogs and hamburgers were tasty for lunch;
The afternoon teas (photo attached) were novel fun;
The pre-dinner hot hors d'oeuvres in the Chart Room and the ...
COVID-19 has disrupted all cruises and cruise lines, even those that are COVID-19 free. Cunard’s QM2 is no exception. We missed ports. The voyage was cancelled very early in Fremantle, Australia. We remained COVID-19 free. However, in spite of the (early on) wishes of us passengers, Cunard always put the health of the passengers and the crew first. We all know that cruise liners are not all ...
Our 5th cruise on the QM2 and possibly our 40th cruise overall. The Queen has clearly lost her crown. The ship is aging and needs refurbishing. Seating in the Illuminations theater needs to be fixed so they stay upright, need to be reupholstered; the public areas need to be kept free of detritus and stray bits of food and/or personal effects; the food in the main dining room was absolutely ...
This was our second crossing on QM2, having sailed two years ago Westbound in December. The Atlantic in December *is* the destination for us as much as the QM2 herself, and neither disappointed.
Perhaps because this was my second trip on QM2, I found the ship even more beautiful than I remembered. I noticed more of the details and the design and was constantly amazed and enchanted. So many ...
This is a short review of Queen Mary 2 after having completed four Transatlantic crossings on her, with the most recent one being the December 8 to 15 2019 run from New York to Southampton.
First, the ship. Queen Mary 2 is not a cruise ship. She is an Ocean Liner. What does that mean? It means she is built differently than cruise ships. She is longer for her width, her freeboard (the distance ...
What a horrible location. I have sailed on QM2 many many times and usually ask for a balcony cabin in the Forward Section of the ship. This time however I wasn't so picky and 11110 was my assigned balcony cabin. From the second night to the second to last (12 nites), the maintenance staff was doing work on the deck above me. Right above my cabin. The knocking and banging and dragging of deck ...
The transatlantic crossing was part of a two ship round trip to USA, Bermuda and Bahamas.
The first part was a faultless sailing on Celebrity Silhouette. All the crew were welcoming and friendly. so good I am going again with Celebrity next Year.
Then what a change. The crew on Queen Mary could barely look at anyone. The captain was most unwelcoming and it filtered down from there. The ...
Always wanted to cruise on QM2 and we chose to do this for our Golden Wedding celebration. We booked a Princess Grill Suite. Whilst we thoroughly enjoyed our cruise sailing on QM2 did not come up to my expectation. The ship itself had a significant amount of rust showing on the superstructure and a number of the seating areas needed reupholstering. Our suite was quite spacious but there were ...