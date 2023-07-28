  • Newsletter
Cunard Italy Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 161 Cunard Italy Cruise Reviews

GREAT TIME,GOOD FOOD AND WELL ORGANIZED

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

tony s
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I just did a week long round trip from Barcelona. After our NCL cruise in August it was night and day. were all well organized. Embarkation was the easiest we ever did. From arrival top being in our cabin was 13 minutes. Staff very pleasant. Room was clean and organized. We had service twice a day( a lesson for some other cruise lines). Our attendant was tops and pro active without ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cunard Lossing its Difference

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

Cruisingcouple1964
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

know we have enough but Cunard is dropping there offer and standards! Cost saving - No chocolates in room on arrival or any nights inc gala night - have they stopped them - No Welcome drinks party from the captain! But was on the Victoria in July and they did the party- so why not now - No Bottle in room Princess grill only half bottle! - Same menus now for last 2 years - Has a chef ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

No longer welcoming for solo travellers

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Victoria

Solowidow
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Since my husband passed away, I have travelled on 6 Cunard cruises as a solo passenger. Since COVID the first thing that you notice is the lack of staff which makes things awkward for solos. On the first evening there used to be a solo travellers get together where the Social Host/Hostess and Dance Hosts would make you feel welcome (with a glass of bubbly) and get you talking to other solo ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

too many poor issues

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Queen Victoria

blair123
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

yes we find cunard generally of good standard but there were poor issues on this 20 day trip. Main dining room food was often very disappointing and some of the servers were very indifferent ofcourse there was some excellent servers too. The cabin was of poor design tiniest bathrooms ever plus for a 20 day cruise limited shelving and when you opened the wardrobe doors you blocked out the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

A beyond perfect experience!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Queen Victoria

MrsPeel55
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose Cunard because we wanted a small ship, the dress code was what we were looking for, we knew we would be having a good time but it went above expectations! Cunard booked us a flight to Rome which was perfect, spend a couple of nights there, then boarded and from the very first minute all was flowing perfectly. Embarkation was perfect, I have mobility issues, they were so helpful, from our ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Enjoyable experience with fine weather

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Queen Victoria

cynical charlie
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We sailed regularly with Cunard until 2018 so this was our first voyage for 5 years. It was a last minute booking 3 days before departure so a very hectic schedule arranging Insurance, parking , cat boarding and, of course packing. Unfortunately the usual converientl parking facilities were full so had to use a "Meet & Greet "service,which was not a very pleasant experience.We always prefer early ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Still very good

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Victoria

headfullofshoes
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The Queen Victoria is a ship not a floating high rise hotel. Great service and excellent staff. It does seem to cater for an older clientele, some of whom could hardly walk. never the less a very enjoyable cruise. The Royal Court Theatre dancers were very talented but the routines are a little cheesy and I had seen some of the routines on previous cruises. Food excellent and staff excelled. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Spoilt Rotten

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Victoria

thefoxandhounds
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had sailed in the Queen Elizabeth and 2018. This was our first ever cruise and we wanted to repeat the experience. We were not disappointed. The service on Queen Victoria was excellent. From embarkation to to disembarkation, all our needs were catered for. We used the Britannia restaurant on several evenings. The service was excellent but found the choice a little limited. The food ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Hamburg short break, QM2 & Britannia Club

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

Kynance
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first time on QM2 since 2017 - we very much enjoyed this 4 night break in a deck 13 Britannia Club cabin. Here are my thoughts. Cabin Despite being adjacent to the door to the open deck, the location was generally pretty quiet. The Art Deco design highlights gave the cabin a nice touch of elegance. The shower with the glass door was great, good water pressure and consistent ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Britannia Club Balcony

Some good some bad. Good cabin poor food

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

Justpaulw
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise as it departed Southampton avoiding the hassle of a UK airport. Some things were good, cabin size and cleanliness. Some things were bad, the buffet was awful the food in general was pretty poor (think works canteen).The public areas were reasonably well maintained but the corridors and balconies were tatty. The ship had the feeling of a worn country house hotel. We had a good ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony, obstructed view

Traveled with children

