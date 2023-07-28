My wife and I just did a week long round trip from Barcelona. After our NCL cruise in August it was night and day. were all well organized.
Embarkation was the easiest we ever did. From arrival top being in our cabin was 13 minutes. Staff very pleasant. Room was clean and organized. We had service twice a day( a lesson for some other cruise lines). Our attendant was tops and pro active without ...
know we have enough but Cunard is dropping there offer and standards! Cost saving
- No chocolates in room on arrival or any nights inc gala night - have they stopped them
- No Welcome drinks party from the captain! But was on the Victoria in July and they did the party- so why not now
- No Bottle in room Princess grill only half bottle!
- Same menus now for last 2 years - Has a chef ...
Since my husband passed away, I have travelled on 6 Cunard cruises as a solo passenger. Since COVID the first thing that you notice is the lack of staff which makes things awkward for solos.
On the first evening there used to be a solo travellers get together where the Social Host/Hostess and Dance Hosts would make you feel welcome (with a glass of bubbly) and get you talking to other solo ...
yes we find cunard generally of good standard but there were poor issues on this 20 day trip. Main dining room food was often very disappointing and some of the servers were very indifferent ofcourse there was some excellent servers too.
The cabin was of poor design tiniest bathrooms ever plus for a 20 day cruise limited shelving and when you opened the wardrobe doors you blocked out the ...
Chose Cunard because we wanted a small ship, the dress code was what we were looking for, we knew we would be having a good time but it went above expectations! Cunard booked us a flight to Rome which was perfect, spend a couple of nights there, then boarded and from the very first minute all was flowing perfectly. Embarkation was perfect, I have mobility issues, they were so helpful, from our ...
We sailed regularly with Cunard until 2018 so this was our first voyage for 5 years. It was a last minute booking 3 days before departure so a very hectic schedule arranging Insurance, parking , cat boarding and, of course packing. Unfortunately the usual converientl parking facilities were full so had to use a "Meet & Greet "service,which was not a very pleasant experience.We always prefer early ...
The Queen Victoria is a ship not a floating high rise hotel. Great service and excellent staff. It does seem to cater for an older clientele, some of whom could hardly walk. never the less a very enjoyable cruise. The Royal Court Theatre dancers were very talented but the routines are a little cheesy and I had seen some of the routines on previous cruises.
Food excellent and staff excelled. The ...
We had sailed in the Queen Elizabeth and 2018. This was our first ever cruise and we wanted to repeat the experience.
We were not disappointed. The service on Queen Victoria was excellent. From embarkation to to disembarkation, all our needs were catered for.
We used the Britannia restaurant on several evenings. The service was excellent but found the choice a little limited. The food ...
This was our first time on QM2 since 2017 - we very much enjoyed this 4 night break in a deck 13 Britannia Club cabin. Here are my thoughts.
Cabin
Despite being adjacent to the door to the open deck, the location was generally pretty quiet. The Art Deco design highlights gave the cabin a nice touch of elegance. The shower with the glass door was great, good water pressure and consistent ...
We chose this cruise as it departed Southampton avoiding the hassle of a UK airport. Some things were good, cabin size and cleanliness. Some things were bad, the buffet was awful the food in general was pretty poor (think works canteen).The public areas were reasonably well maintained but the corridors and balconies were tatty. The ship had the feeling of a worn country house hotel. We had a good ...