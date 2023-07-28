Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

know we have enough but Cunard is dropping there offer and standards! Cost saving - No chocolates in room on arrival or any nights inc gala night - have they stopped them - No Welcome drinks party from the captain! But was on the Victoria in July and they did the party- so why not now - No Bottle in room Princess grill only half bottle! - Same menus now for last 2 years - Has a chef ...