Cunard Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Carinthia Lounge
Afternoon Tea
The double hot faucet (except one is cold)
My Stateroom on QM2
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
2314 reviews

1-10 of 2,314 Cunard Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

No more cruises for us

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Seventyishtraveller
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because although we had sailed QM2 several times Transatlantic, we had never been on the QE. The dates fit our schedule—sail the QM2 over to Southampton, a week in England and sail the QE back Southampton to Fort Lauderdale. Our leg was the beginning of the QE’s longer leg, she will be sailing over a month, all the way to Alaska. My observations: Embarkation in Southampton ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Club Balcony

QM2 disappointed 2nd time round

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
iaimcixl
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Just off QM2 from New York to Southampton 8th May Positive aspects Cabin clean and steward always professional All Crew great , couldn't do enough Entertainment good to great most nights Cunard insights good always something for everyone Average King's court compared to last crossing done 5 years ago noticeable downgrade in choice , Service good ,Celebrity has surpassed ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Good, Not Great

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
chatdad
10+ Cruises

Having enjoyed our first roundtrip Transatlantic on QM2 back in 2018, we did the same sailing this year. In comparison, the experience in some regards were equal to that of our prior cruise (service and room primarily) though in some cases (food and entertainment) we saw some definite decline unfortunately. So let's begin our journey: Embarkation: in a word "Poor". Of course in this ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Sea Beats Shore

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
RN4Clifton
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Here are my thoughts on our April 2022 Brooklyn to Southampton crossing on the QM2: The Good We enjoyed plenty of wine (via the beverage package) brought by plenty of friendly servers; The King's Court Buffet's pizza, hot-dogs and hamburgers were tasty for lunch; The afternoon teas (photo attached) were novel fun; The pre-dinner hot hors d'oeuvres in the Chart Room and the ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Old British Arrogance, Served whether or not You Want It.

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
J3nglunb
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

This was handily the worst cruise experience of my life. I've cruised since being a child, largely with family and this was no different. Now at 24 I went to Ft. Lauderdale filled with excitement to board my first Cunard - The Queen Mary 2 no less. Surprise from the onset, not the good kind. Due to increasing cases of COVID-19 on the ship we were being tested at the port. Before we boarded. ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Traveled with disabled person

Cunard Queen Elizabeth starting to become very poor value.

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
traveller_man
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose a back to back cruise to celebrate our birthdays. The first 12 nights we were Club Balcony and the second 17 nights on Princess Grills. I will talk about dining later. The Club Balcony we chose was on deck 7 with an extended very large curved balcony, the stateroom is similar to most other balcony cabins but at an increased cost due to the Club Dining. Most Club Balconies offered are ...
Sail Date: April 2022

A delight to be back

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
exlondoner
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Finally, at, I think, our seventh attempt we made it back on to a Cunard ship, and enjoyed ourselves very much. We have cruised with Cunard many times and were pleased to see everything was much as expected, with a few differences because of Covid. By far the worst part was embarkation which took about an hour and three quarters rather than the usual 20 minutes. I’m not sure why this was, ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse

Great to be back on the Queen Elizabeth

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
gfs1ram
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Great to be back on board the QE even if for only 4 days. Our first cruise for 30 months since the pandemic. Fast efficient check in. Pleased with covid precautions still in place. Ship very clean and the food and services all to a very good standard considering the circumstances. Special mention to Antonio for looking after us so well (again) in the Britannia Restaurant. Entertainment most ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Cunard; Still The Best In The Style of What They Do

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Insights
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having returned from a very enjoyable cruise on QM2 15 day round-trip Ft Lauderdale, I can report with only 1600 Passengers, Cunard did all they could to contain any outbreak of covid with mandatory mask wearing but sill a large number of passengers were taken off the ship at different ports with covid and others confined to their staterooms for 5 days for tests, having been traced as a covid ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Beautiful ship

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
conghoa
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We were happy with a Cunard cruise on The Queen Elizabeth in 2019 so we booked this cruise on the Queen Mary 2. The service was outstanding and the ship is very beautiful. I really like the formal atmosphere of the evening, especially on gala nights. I agree with some other reviews that food in the buffet is better than food served in the formal dining room. We were told by Cunard ...
Sail Date: March 2022

